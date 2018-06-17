The Many Faces of Slopestyle

Erik Fedko

Thomas Genon

Alex Alanko

Simon Pagès

Diego Caverzasi

Nicholi Rogatkin

F that pressure. My legs are shaking. — Nicholi Rogatkin after run 2

Lukas Knopf

Jakub Vencl

Ryan Nyquist

Anthony Messere

Szymon Godziek

That was sketch all the way down. — Szymon Godziek after run 2

Tomas Lemoine

Matt Jones

Brett Rheeder

Watching riders closely at the bottom of the hill after their run at a major slopestyle competition is a direct look into their current state of emotion. Or should we rather say emotions. It starts with the initial finish of their run, lasts during the rather long wait when they stare at the screen - first to watch a rerun of the highlights, then to wait for the actual result - and the moment when the numbers pop up on the screen. Sure, the riders have a pretty good idea of what their run was worth, although it's not uncommon that the judges see their efforts under a different light. So a rider can never be fully certain and it shows in different ways. Excitement, disappointment and everything in between shower every rider for those grueling minutes until the announcer confirms if a rider moves up in the rankings or not.Focusing on the competitor's faces during the second run of the Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle 2018, it quickly became obvious that the pressure is very much alive, even when the bike isn't rolling anymore after a run. Take a seat in the roller coaster of emotions' front row ...12.00 //82.0017.75 //76.7525.00 //58.7540.25 //72.0050.50 //84.0059.25 //93.0060.50 //73.7567.50 //39.7571.00 //37.5073.00 //73.2576.25 //43.0077.50 //83.0079.50 //39.0086.75 //53.50