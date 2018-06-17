PINKBIKE STORYTELLERS

The Many Faces of Slopestyle

Jun 17, 2018
by Ralf Hauser  

The Many Faces of Slopestyle
Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
photography & words: Ralf Hauser


Watching riders closely at the bottom of the hill after their run at a major slopestyle competition is a direct look into their current state of emotion. Or should we rather say emotions. It starts with the initial finish of their run, lasts during the rather long wait when they stare at the screen - first to watch a rerun of the highlights, then to wait for the actual result - and the moment when the numbers pop up on the screen. Sure, the riders have a pretty good idea of what their run was worth, although it's not uncommon that the judges see their efforts under a different light. So a rider can never be fully certain and it shows in different ways. Excitement, disappointment and everything in between shower every rider for those grueling minutes until the announcer confirms if a rider moves up in the rankings or not.

Focusing on the competitor's faces during the second run of the Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle 2018, it quickly became obvious that the pressure is very much alive, even when the bike isn't rolling anymore after a run. Take a seat in the roller coaster of emotions' front row ...

Erik Fedko
Run 1: 12.00 // Run 2: 82.00





Thomas Genon

Run 1: 17.75 // Run 2: 76.75







Alex Alanko

Run 1: 25.00 // Run 2: 58.75







Simon Pagès

Run 1: 40.25 // Run 2: 72.00







Diego Caverzasi

Run 1: 50.50 // Run 2: 84.00







Nicholi Rogatkin

Run 1: 59.25 // Run 2: 93.00



bigquotesF that pressure. My legs are shaking.Nicholi Rogatkin after run 2








Lukas Knopf

Run 1: 60.50 // Run 2: 73.75









Jakub Vencl

Run 1: 67.50 // Run 2: 39.75






Ryan Nyquist

Run 1: 71.00 // Run 2: 37.50








Anthony Messere

Run 1: 73.00 // Run 2: 73.25









Szymon Godziek

Run 1: 76.25 // Run 2: 43.00


bigquotesThat was sketch all the way down.Szymon Godziek after run 2







Tomas Lemoine

Run 1: 77.50 // Run 2: 83.00









Matt Jones

Run 1: 79.50 // Run 2: 39.00

Crankworx Innsbruck 2018 Slopestyle






Brett Rheeder

Run 1: 86.75 // Run 2: 53.50








Must Read This Week
18 Accessories We Like - 2018 Summer Gear Guide
89908 views
Review: NX Eagle - SRAM's New Affordable 12-Speed Drivetrain
50289 views
4 More Days to Submit Your RAW Video Footage to the GoPro Evolution Contest - $20,000 Cash Prizing
39815 views
Bike Check: Steve Peat's Santa Cruz Hightower LT - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
34619 views
Ryan Leech On How the Risk Paradox Affects Mountain Bikers
34366 views
Video: How Did Luca Crash? - Cathrovision
30520 views
Bike Check: Brett Tippie's Glow-in-the Dark YT Capra 27 - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
30311 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Use Tire Inserts?
29939 views

10 Comments

  • + 11
 THIS is the quality content I come to pinkbike for
  • + 1
 You mean the uncomfortably close up telephoto stalker shots?
  • + 4
 What’s with the long feces?
  • + 1
 Ralf: Hey let's take photos of the best slopestyle riders in the World at a slopestyle competition, but when they're NOT riding slopestyle.
Pinkbike: and to the top of the main page you go...
  • + 3
 Bonus points to Matt Jones for most Kimi Räikkönen-face.
  • + 3
 That was the most tedious article on this site in ages.
  • + 2
 Too many words for you?
  • + 3
 Best
  • - 2
 More like the 14 faces of slopestyle
  • + 2
 And now they changed it...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.056229
Mobile Version of Website