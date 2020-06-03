The Matchup: 2020 Norco Optic or Sight? - Trail Bike vs All-Mountain Bike

Jun 3, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

Welcome to The Matchup! This is a sponsored series where we take a look at two bikes from the same manufacturer.

First up, the Norco Optic and Sight. They have similar geometries and frame designs, but decidedly different intentions. Aidan explains some of their personality traits out on the trail.

Let us know in the comments which one you'd want to ride, and tell us which two bikes you want us to match up next!







This episode of The Matchup is presented by Norco Bicycles






Posted In:
Videos Reviews and Tech The Matchup Enduro Bikes Trail Bikes Norco Norco Optic Norco Sight Sponsored


37 Comments

  • 37 1
 Not really much of a break down on the differences in ride. Could have pulled that same info from the Norco advertising. No details on cornering, jumping stability at speed and so much more. Shallow comparison.
  • 16 2
 Yep, no timed runs or any objective analysis at all. Literally the definition of paid sponsorship.
  • 4 0
 I mean, what do you expect? It's a sponsored post, so that right there should indicate you should be skeptical of the entire thing. It's an infomercial.
  • 4 0
 No way Norco would allow that. It could cause people to find out that these "aggressive trail bikes" (AKA handicapped enduro) don't actually climb any better than the bigger bikes
  • 4 0
 C.R.E.A.M.

Even Pinkbike gotta pay dem bills y’all
  • 1 0
 Yeah this is such a let down. Instead of brand vs. brand, so something for readers, we have something for manufacturers. Well, I'm almost 40 and this does not really surprise me anymore, but my brain still refuses to get over it.
  • 14 1
 not much of a head to head - was expecting timed laps, uphill and downhill sections and all that for a proper comparison.
  • 8 0
 This type of review is really interesting. I think what would be more helpful, however, is more time spent fleshing out the types of terrain/rider the bikes suit. It would be great to see each model run up the same few sections of trail and have the rider(s) mic'ed up to hear what it's like for them, etc. Spending a good chunk of the video on each model's numbers is fine, but most riders would not know how this applies to them irl.
  • 8 0
 This feels more like an advertisement than a proper head to head to be honest.

The concept certainly has potential, but as others mentioned, without much detail on ride characteristics, strenghts, and weaknesses in certain terrain, there is not much to be learned for the viewer that they cannot gather from a quick visit of the manufacturer's website.

Besides, I wonder how much criticizm from a professional reviewer we can expect from a sponsored format like this. If the answer is "none", that's fair, but again it would reduce the value of the content in my opinion.

To end with something positive though, I appreciate PB developing and trying out new formats.
  • 4 0
 If you want something comparable but cheaper, check out the new Fluid. It's basically the budget version of the Optic and the FS 1 build kit has some great value for only $2800. It has 120/130 travel with a 66* head angle. I picked one up about a month ago and its been handling everything I've thrown at it here in Bellingham so far!
  • 2 0
 Wow. Superimposing those two bikes, I'm amazed at how hard it is to see the differences. I wonder: if you were to put the longer fork on an Optic, how many people (outside the PB comment section) would be able to tell the difference between it and a Sight?
  • 3 0
 I really think the sight is the end all be all 27.5 bike. C2 spec is second to none for price/quality.
  • 4 0
 Optic.

Let’s see spark vs genius
  • 2 0
 Genius vs the Ransom
  • 5 0
 Ripley vs Ripmo
  • 3 0
 Commencal meta AM X meta TR
  • 3 0
 Sight. You can always use a little more travel when you have no talent.
  • 2 0
 You were doing well until you pronounced the word Aluminium wrong
  • 1 0
 I learned nothing new from watching this video over going to the Norco website...
  • 2 0
 Transition Scout vs Sentinel
  • 2 0
 That poor frayed cable on the Sight
  • 3 1
 YT Jeffsy Vs Capra
  • 2 0
 Sentinel vs Ripmo
  • 3 0
 Not exactly from the same manufacturer, but I like where your head's at!
  • 2 1
 The answer is sentinel. I’ve ridden neither
  • 1 0
 Scale vs Gambler. Ridden on both their optimal terrains.
  • 1 0
 Very weak "comparison". You can do better.
  • 2 1
 Specialized Enduro vs Capra
  • 2 0
 GT Force vs Sensor
  • 1 0
 Where is the comparative information at? That was a commercial
  • 2 0
 153 vs 134
  • 1 0
 I'd like you to do the Norco Aurum HSP and the Norco Range HSP
  • 1 1
 Ctrl+Z fail.

can't un-see "downcountry" mike levy...
  • 1 1
 Is there a filter to remove this kind of content similar to E-bikes?
  • 1 2
 Where’s the grim donut?
  • 1 3
 Still no comment from Pinkbike about the protests in the US. Weak.
  • 1 3
 Imbecile or moron

Post a Comment



