The Matchup: 2021 Trek Slash or Fuel EX? - All-Mountain Bike vs Trail Bike

Nov 15, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

Welcome to The Matchup! This is a sponsored series where we take a look at two bikes from the same manufacturer.

Today we're checking out the Trek Slash and Fuel EX. They have similar geometries and frame designs, but decidedly different intentions. Jason and Christina go head to head while explaining some of their personality traits out on the trail.

Let us know in the comments which one you'd want to ride, and tell us which two bikes you want us to match up next!

Christina's custom built Trek Slash with 160mm rear travel and 170mm front.
Jason put the Fuel EX through its' paces with 130mm of rear travel and 140mm in the front.






This episode of The Matchup is presented by Trek Bicycles






59 Comments

  • 42 3
 Why are you comparing 2 sessions there the same bike?
  • 7 0
 *They're* ......
  • 11 0
 *The'y'ir're*
  • 6 0
 Their’re both down country hill cross bicycle cycles
  • 1 0
 @SterlingArcher: thems
  • 33 0
 Stumpjumper EVO vs. Enduro
  • 7 1
 Epic Evo vs. Stumpjumper vs. Stumpjumper EVO vs. Enduro.
  • 3 0
 @pcarrier: This! The epic evo is a slayer.
  • 1 0
 Mike vs Mike did this and it was actually really interesting!
  • 1 0
 @bigwheels87: absolutely. Mine is so so so good. Perfect compliment to my long travel but could just as easily be someone’s only trail bike.
  • 1 0
 @bigwheels87: it is
  • 1 0
 @metsrangers35: yeah, it's honestly sometimes faster than my big rig except on bigger/steeper hits/chunder/because i don't have codes on it.
  • 7 0
 This was....kind of disappointing? I mean, we can look up this specs online. What are the tradeoffs if you have to pick one as your only bike? Take a Fuel EX down an enduro track and see how it handles it. Take a Slash out on a big ride, or see if it's fun on the kind of trail that most people have access to. Give us something other than, "Well one's a trail bike and the other is an enduro bike, here's some specs". I like and enjoy both of the presenters, but this was kinda half-baked.
  • 9 2
 It's embarrassing to see Pinkbike belching out this sort of sponsored, fake-matchup advertiser humping. We all knew the Outside buyout was going to suck, but I was hoping the decline would be a little slower.
  • 1 0
 This exact sort of content has been done before by Pinkbike before the acquisition. I know specifically that the Mikes compared the Sight and Optic in essentially the same format.
  • 1 0
 No doubt, piss poor..
  • 7 0
 This match-up is meaningless until Jason does a Huck to Flat on Christina's bike!
  • 6 0
 THIS is content the world needs more of! Poor guy's ankles probably wouldn't last with my lil 250lb spring
  • 7 1
 over 10 minutes to tell me exactly what the bike marketing faf is all about.. buy a trail bike for trails.. enduro/bike park bike for bigger stuff.....
  • 2 1
 Yeah, I got like, zero real world insight from this.
  • 1 1
 Do I get a refund on my outside+ subscription if I watch the video till the end? Pretty please!
  • 2 0
 PB running out of content lol Outside is up their butt
  • 9 3
 Knolly Fugitive vs Chilocotin
  • 18 0
 Great idea, but Knolly’s pockets probably aren’t deep enough to afford an Outside sponcon feature.
  • 1 0
 Fugitive vs Intense Primer
  • 6 4
 the less knollys I see the better
  • 7 2
 First person to post "Looks like a..." gets a complimentary punch in the groin.
  • 2 0
 @flattoflat Looks like a mountain bike?
  • 1 0
 See 2:35 & 2:43.
  • 5 0
 Trek has got to be loving that their orange Slash gets so much air time on PB.
  • 3 0
 Isn't christina sponsered/supported by trek tho?
  • 1 0
 @DanielP07: I get that. Just sayin…show me a single other bike (maybe the donut?) that gets more play than her orange Slash.
  • 1 0
 @DanielP07: I am, which is why I got to stay on my personal bike :-) I did also want a Fuel EX for the smaller, pedally days but I'm stoked to have the Top Fuel now because it is a wildly different bike.
  • 5 0
 Thanks, every single day I wonder which Trek bike to buy Wink
  • 2 1
 I have not got to ride either one but was trying like hell to buy a slash 8. Not available until the end of 2023 was what I was told by my local dealer. It was a very similar timeline for the Top Fuel EX 8 and 7. Love the looks of them. Would luv to try either one out. Maybe sometime in the future.
  • 1 0
 There is a slash 8 and a 9.8 maybe a couple of others in my local shop. Not listed online so they haven't sold them yet.
  • 4 0
 Maybe you could do a timed test and of climbing and descending just for comparison.
  • 2 0
 Love this idea for the future, still kinda tricky though when comparing 2 different bikers' fitness haha
  • 3 0
 I think the descending will be faster, duh!
  • 1 0
 If it has a thru shaft I’m out. Broke three shocks in record breaking time. Had to fix all my Treks over the years by buying a standard shock. Went with the big S on my last bike purchase and couldn’t be more happy.
  • 3 0
 Commencal Meta TR vs Meta AM would be interesting, if only to find out they're both enduro bikes
  • 3 0
 Maybe we'll get Tom Bradshaw involved with his HT and really put them to the test haha
  • 2 0
 I have a Slash and I love it. Previously owned a Remedy and a Fuel EX, also loved those. but holy crap what a useless video. learned literally nothing.
  • 8 6
 sponsored PB produced content is new, yes? are we entering the realm of advertorials?
  • 12 0
 They did the same thing with the optic and sight when they came out 2 years ago.
  • 5 0
 It's not a review so it's really not a big deal. They've been doing paid content for years.
  • 3 0
 Transition Spire vs Gemoetron G1
  • 3 0
 What a waste of time watching this advertising.
  • 1 0
 Santa Cruz bike one vs Santa Cruz bike two. Doesn't matter which ones, they all look alike. I'm pretty sure I ride a Tallboy these days...
  • 2 0
 Those bikes don't look like my Session. Well - maybe a little.
  • 2 0
 Canfield Balance VS Transition Patrol
  • 2 0
 Or you can get a remedy and sit right in the middle!!!
  • 1 0
 It was tough not picking the Remedy for myself but the bigger wheels have stolen my heart.
  • 1 0
 This is a sponsored series
What? Really? Trek is a sponsor, what a surprise
  • 2 0
 Sight vs. Range
  • 1 0
 slash looks like it t boned a parked car
  • 1 0
 advertainment, bottoms out on rocks like a Trek
  • 1 0
 Yes
  • 1 0
 impossible climb?

Post a Comment



