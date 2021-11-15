The Matchup: 2021 Trek Slash or Fuel EX? - All-Mountain Bike vs Trail Bike

Christina's custom built Trek Slash with 160mm rear travel and 170mm front. Jason put the Fuel EX through its' paces with 130mm of rear travel and 140mm in the front.

This episode of The Matchup is presented by Trek Bicycles

Welcome to The Matchup! This is a sponsored series where we take a look at two bikes from the same manufacturer.Today we're checking out the Trek Slash and Fuel EX. They have similar geometries and frame designs, but decidedly different intentions. Jason and Christina go head to head while explaining some of their personality traits out on the trail.Let us know in the comments which one you'd want to ride, and tell us which two bikes you want us to match up next!