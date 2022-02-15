Details Announced for 'The Mega Volt' Multi-Day eMTB Event by the BC Bike Race

Press Release: BC Bike Race THE MEGA VOLT. Part II
|The MEGA VOLT, it’s the first event of it’s kind. It’s an Ebike Event, it’s a race, it’s a ride. Basically, we’re out here having fun with friends. There’s a little bit of competition here and there, but it’s not your average race.—Jesse Melamed
The BC Bike Race in cooperation with the Cowichan Trail Stewardship Society would like to announce a most “Excellent Adventure”
; The return of the MEGA VOLT, Part II
. This is a Fully Charged E-MTB Experience which will take place June 3-5, 2022
, once again in the pristine and beautiful Cowichan Valley
. Registration opens on February 16th at 12pm PT.
The world has been waiting for the MEGA VOLT, it’s back again and it’s Mega Awesome! Last year as strange as the world was, we still rallied a rowdy bunch of the E-Mountain Bike Nation to an E-Mtb festival of most amazing experiences. This is North America’s only multi-day E-Mountain Bike Fest. Come on down and check it out.
The MEGA VOLT is a weekend of different course styles, aimed to be both challenging but ultimately extremely fun! To explore the full potential of the E-Mountain bike we have devised a number of unorthodox formats and routes to both showcase this legendary region, the capabilities of the E-MTB and the abilities of the E-Riders. Fasten your seatbelts and hang on for the second gathering of the E-Mountain bike Nation at the MEGA VOLT, Part II. We’re flipping the script and everyone will be a winner in this weekend of amazing single-track, challenging routes and hi-fives.
|The Speed, the Pace, the Flow of E-Bikes opens up a whole new World!—Chris Johnston
THE FORMAT:
|It allows you to do things differently, it brings a whole new level of fun, excitement and challenge to the mountain bike world!—Andre Weaver
It will remain very much the same as last year, just tweaked to maximize the riding time and boost the fun factor to 11. Two and a half days of Rip Snorting good times. Friday afternoon – Consistency Enduro – Stage 1
Inspired by the moto world comes this unique format. Based on last year's course, the first route of the weekend will be lengthened with details coming soon. As usual, it will include some apres and a chance to scout some of the following days' routes.Saturday - Meat and Potatoes - Stage 2 and Stage 3
Let the games begin as we ramble all over the mountain tackling everything up and down that can be challenging, gnarly and fun. This is pure heaven as far as a mountain biker goes; roots, rocks, old growth cedars, arbutus’, slabs and loamy chutes. As with last year, this will be a doubleheader, two mid-length shred sessions with slightly different vibes, and one consistent theme: Mega Awesome! With a mid-day re-charge, the meat and potatoes will remain much the same as last year.Sunday – Fun Day
Today's course is all about wicked fun trails and what an e-bike can do and how to have a Rip Snortin Good time doing it. Social Fun Ride, Maximize the exploration of the Cowichan Valley’s famous trails. Leave no stone unturned on a mission to ride as much as humans and machines can handle on a curated singletrack extravaganza, that takes in all the locals' favorites.
DETAILS:Registration opens February 16th at 12pm PT.
|We are Exploring so much more of the mountain than you normally do on a regular bike. We’re going back and forth, zigzagging the entire mountain, and finding all the cool viewpoints and trails!—Jesse Melamed
There will be limited spots available for this gathering of the E-Bike Nation.
Get more information at theMegaVolt.com
Photo Credit: Dave Silver
2021 Omnium Results LOCATION
We will be exploring the beautiful Cowichan Valley
and its legendary trails, Cowichan takes its name from Quw’utsun’, an Indigenous word that means warm land. Cowichan is on the southern part of Vancouver Island, bordered by the Nanaimo and the Alberni-Clayoquot and located in Canada’s only maritime Mediterranean climatic zone, it is home to the warmest year-round temperatures in the country, perfect for an E-MTB bike race.
|Tons of fun, just a bunch of awesome like-minded people riding bikes.—Elladee Brown
The Cowichan Valley has hosted Island Cups, Enduros and Stages of the BC Bike Race, now with the assistance of the Cowichan Trail Stewardship and BC Bike Race a new chapter in the history of mountain biking will continue to evolve.BC Bike Race and the Cowichan Trail Stewardship Society would like to respectfully acknowledge that this event takes place on the unceded and traditional territory of the Coast Salish Hulquminum Speaking peoples, and the traditional territories of Cowichan Tribes
The Cowichan Valley is stacked with World Class Trail Networks
3 Comments
Post a Comment