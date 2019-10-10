Video: The Mental Struggles of World Cup Racing with Kate Courtney

THE MENTAL GAME
|Mental recovery is huge. It’s not just the body that needs to recharge but the mind as well. With so many weeks on the road and, of course the pressure, that can be the most important factor.—Kate Courtney, 2019 World Cup Champion
Kate Courtney charged into the 2019 season wearing the rainbow jersey winning three back-to-back World Cups. It was clear she was ready to go all out but the winning streak didn’t hold out. She had to dig deep and keep the end goal in mind for the World Cup overall. Like any champion knows, it’s not getting knocked down that matters, it’s getting back up and fighting on. In the final 2019 episode of “Rising” with Kate Courtney, we dive into the mental game of elite mountain bike racing.THE PRESSURE
Coming into the season wearing the rainbow jersey meant all eyes were on Kate for 2019. Kicking it off with three World Cup wins added to the attention. In only her second year of Elite, the world was curious what this rising star could accomplish. But expectations and pressure can weigh heavily on a young athlete. This demanded a new level of mental strength from Kate.THE PROCESS
Sustaining yourself as an athlete takes discipline. It’s a fine balance between knowing when to go all-in or when to simply take a break-a skill that certainly isn’t natural for an athlete that achieves their level by being unusually good at pushing themselves when everyone else has long gone home. That being said, all athletes at any level will face highs and lows that they simply can’t train for. Experience is the only teacher.THE LEARNING
After an intense training camp mid-summer, Kate came out exhausted and her results reflected that. She had to take a step back and remember why she was here in the first place: because #funisfast
and #fastisfun, as the team says. She had to take the season in stride and focus on the bigger picture. It was a learning process where some days, just keeping a smile on her face at the end of the race was the main goal.
LOOKING AHEAD
|Sometimes you just need a break and I think that’s something that’s totally fair to give yourself and to need, and it actually makes me a lot stronger. I think mental recovery is huge. It’s not just the body that needs to recharge but the mind as well.—Kate Courtney, 2019 World Cup Champion
The 2019 season for Kate was a rollercoaster of highs and lows but the overarching goal never left her sight: World Cup Champion- an incredible feat for the 23-year-old racer in only her second year of elite racing. With a long list of learnings, she can head into the offseason and towards the 2020 season and the Tokyo Olympics with heightened confidence to overcome whatever she may face.
Learn more and read a Q & A with Kate Courtney about the season here
.
Video: Rained Upon Media
Photos: Sven Martin
, Rained Upon Media
1 Comment
Post a Comment