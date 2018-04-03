Watch Wade Simmons' Interview From The Moment Movie - Video

It's hard to imagine what mountain biking would be without the influence of freeriding on the sport. Our favourite web edits, our local mountain bike parks, our baggy shorts and pretty much everything else we consider as part of "normal" mountain bike culture has been influenced by freeriding in one way or another. Yet, it's not often we think about how it all came to be.
Until now.
Skateboarding has "Dogtown & Z-Boys". Surfing has "Riding Giants". Freestyle Motocross has "Unchained". And now, 20 years in the making, freeride mountain biking has its own film about its origin story and how it influenced mountain biking.
Christian Begin filming for Kranked 1.
"The Moment" is a feature-length documentary about the birth of freeride mountain biking that features the mountain bikers and filmmakers who rose up, challenged the status quo, and turned the sport of cycling on its head. Directed by former pro mountain biker-turned-filmmaker Darcy Hennessey Turenne, this film is a comprehensive look at how the sport began, told by the characters who lived it first hand.
Wade Simmons Richie Schley Brett Tippie Chris Lawrence Dave Swetland Dan Cowan Todd "Digger" Fiander Christian Begin Bjorn Enga Mitchell Scott Elladee Brown Leslie Anthony
Eric Berger John Gibson Sterling Lorence Greg Stump Bryson Marton Thomas Vanderham Anthony Smith Craig Olsson Graham Agassiz Dik Cox Dave Reddick & More...
