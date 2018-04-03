Watch Wade Simmons' Interview From The Moment Movie - Video





PRESS RELEASE: The Moment Movie



It's hard to imagine what mountain biking would be without the influence of freeriding on the sport. Our favourite web edits, our local mountain bike parks, our baggy shorts and pretty much everything else we consider as part of "normal" mountain bike culture has been influenced by freeriding in one way or another. Yet, it's not often we think about how it all came to be.



Until now.



Skateboarding has "Dogtown & Z-Boys". Surfing has "Riding Giants". Freestyle Motocross has "Unchained". And now, 20 years in the making, freeride mountain biking has its own film about its origin story and how it influenced mountain biking.





Christian Begin filming for Kranked 1.



"The Moment" is a feature-length documentary about the birth of freeride mountain biking that features the mountain bikers and filmmakers who rose up, challenged the status quo, and turned the sport of cycling on its head. Directed by former pro mountain biker-turned-filmmaker Darcy Hennessey Turenne, this film is a comprehensive look at how the sport began, told by the characters who lived it first hand.



Featuring



Wade Simmons

Richie Schley

Brett Tippie

Chris Lawrence

Dave Swetland

Dan Cowan

Todd "Digger" Fiander

Christian Begin

Bjorn Enga

Mitchell Scott

Elladee Brown

Leslie Anthony

Eric Berger

John Gibson

Sterling Lorence

Greg Stump

Bryson Marton

Thomas Vanderham

Anthony Smith

Craig Olsson

Graham Agassiz

Dik Cox

Dave Reddick

& More...









