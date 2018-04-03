PRESS RELEASES

Watch Wade Simmons' Interview From The Moment Movie - Video

Apr 3, 2018
by The Moment Movie  
by pinkbikeaudience
PRESS RELEASE: The Moment Movie

It's hard to imagine what mountain biking would be without the influence of freeriding on the sport. Our favourite web edits, our local mountain bike parks, our baggy shorts and pretty much everything else we consider as part of "normal" mountain bike culture has been influenced by freeriding in one way or another. Yet, it's not often we think about how it all came to be.

Until now.

Skateboarding has "Dogtown & Z-Boys". Surfing has "Riding Giants". Freestyle Motocross has "Unchained". And now, 20 years in the making, freeride mountain biking has its own film about its origin story and how it influenced mountain biking.

Eric Berger photo. Christian Begin filming for Kranked 1.
Christian Begin filming for Kranked 1.

"The Moment" is a feature-length documentary about the birth of freeride mountain biking that features the mountain bikers and filmmakers who rose up, challenged the status quo, and turned the sport of cycling on its head. Directed by former pro mountain biker-turned-filmmaker Darcy Hennessey Turenne, this film is a comprehensive look at how the sport began, told by the characters who lived it first hand.

Featuring

Wade Simmons
Richie Schley
Brett Tippie
Chris Lawrence
Dave Swetland
Dan Cowan
Todd "Digger" Fiander
Christian Begin
Bjorn Enga
Mitchell Scott
Elladee Brown
Leslie Anthony
Eric Berger
John Gibson
Sterling Lorence
Greg Stump
Bryson Marton
Thomas Vanderham
Anthony Smith
Craig Olsson
Graham Agassiz
Dik Cox
Dave Reddick
& More...



Purchase The Moment Movie on iTunes and Vimeo On Demand.


MENTIONS: @themomentmovie


17 Comments

  • + 16
 Thank you Wade
Beer
  • + 8
 Wow this film was a huge blast from the past, takes me back to my teens, watching these new freeride films on VHS then going out trying to find and ride places that in some way recreate what i had just watched, it pushed my riding and ability so much. These guys and their films had so much influence in my style and riding back then. Top film and great bunch of dudes! Oh and for you android users out there, its not advertised as such in the article but its also available on Google Play store!
  • + 5
 Finally got to watch this on Saturday night and I have to say it massively exceeded my expectations (which were high to begin with). Loved every minute of it and will be watching it many more times! FREERIDE LIVES!
  • + 7
 Digger's appearance made this film for me
  • + 2
 i got chills as he was walking around the flying circus telling stories..
  • + 1
 Sat next to him at a bar in whistler not realizing who he was. After a long conversation my friend nudged me “You know who that is right? That’s Wade Simmons” such a friendly dude I never realized what a legend he is.
  • + 1
 As if doing the riding back then wasn't difficult enough, add in the clunky video equipment the riders were wearing. Well done!! Thanks to all involved for creating what I can now call "my" sport!!
  • + 2
 Such an amazing film and a great tribute to the people who helped shape the sport!
  • + 1
 Because of these freeride movies with these guys I bought in 2004 a Banshee Scream and I still have it and i still enjoy to ride in my Banshee ...... yes miss Bender ????
  • + 1
 anybody know if this is available on bluray? would quite like a proper copy for the collection!
  • + 1
 Can't wait to see this, brings back old Memories broken bike and carnage
  • + 1
 Glad to see Aggy in there!
  • + 1
 this is me in my mind , riding my bike
  • + 1
 Really free rider guy.
  • + 1
 Awesome.
  • + 0
 And Josh Bender?
  • + 1
 while he had his day, he was not part of 'the Moment' at all, realistically close to 12 years or so late for that to apply to bender

Post a Comment



