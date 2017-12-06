The Moment Movie Premiere, Tour Dates, & Bonus Footage



The World Premiere of The Moment is in the books! On Sunday, we had two sold out shows as part of the Whistler Film Fest at the Rainbow Theatre. We were honoured to be featured as the closing film to the festival and a few of our cast joined Director Darcy Hennessey Turenne. Wade Simmons, Eric Berger, Richie Schley, Leslie Anthony, Christian Begin, Bjorn Enga, Elladee Brown and Chris Lawrence aka Lunchbox Larry were all in attendance.







For those of you that have not heard about The Moment Movie, this film is a funny & historical documentary about the birth of freeride mountain biking. The sport that nobody wanted, told by a cast of characters that will stoke you on the sport of freeriding.





It was amazing to take a step back in time, to see just how far we have come and how simple it was back in those days. Darcy did a great job of documenting how this scene unfolded in the beginning. — Richie Schley





Darcy weaves a masterful story about the early Kranked years and how a bunch of BC mountain misfits changed an industry! I gotta admit I have been really nervous knowing someone else was telling this story, but I saw the film twice in Whistler on Sunday night and am so f*****g thrilled that Darcy hit it home. I’m going to see it in Vancouver and Squamish too! It brings back so many great memories and was fantastic to hang with the old crew. — Bjorn Enga





The depth of the story and its connection to mountain cultures in BC make it a MUST SEE for everyone! — Chris Lawrence aka Lunchbox Larry









What a great film and wonderful job Darcy did telling this story. Speaking for myself, I don’t think we realized at the time what impact our actions would have on the industry. We were just a bunch of friends with different talents coming together to capture something we were passionate about. To see the story told today really brings home the scope of what we contributed to the sport of Mtn Bike Freeriding. — Eric Berger





Darcy did an amazing job of braiding together a story whose threads ran in a hundred different directions. The Moment distills a history that every one of today’s bike park riders should know about. And being in a theatre with all these folks twenty years after it all began, celebrating that history, was also pretty special, even emotional. Who could ever have imagined how this would all turn out? — Leslie Anthony





Amazing film with great story telling. I’m so grateful that Darcy accepted my proposition to direct and produce “The Moment”. She killed it. What a great evening ! Nice to see all the old gang again! Thanks to my friends, family, sponsors, production crew and all the general public that showed up last night. Cheers to all, Stoked! — Christian Begin







With the official film tour kicking off in January, we have 5 more Sneak Peak Screenings in December.



• VANCOUVER BC, Dec 8th - SOLD OUT - Djavad Mowafaghian Cinema (in the Gastown SFU location attached to the Woodwards Building), 149 West Hastings St.

• SQUAMISH BC, Dec 9th - 6pm - QUEST University Multi Purpose room, 3200 University Blvd.

BUY tickets here

• SOOKE BC, Dec 10th - EMCS Theatre , doors open at 6:30 hosted by the Sooke Bike Club

• IRVINE CA, Shimano Special Event, Dec 13th - Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21, Auditorium 13/ 500 Spectrum Centre Drive doors open at 6:15 with Darcy Turenne, Wade Simmons, Andrew Shandro, Thomas Vanderham, Richie Schley, and Sterling Lorence on site.

• ENCINITAS CA, Bike Magazine Special Event, Dec 14th - La Paloma Theatre, Downtown Encinitas, doors open 7pm



The Moment Official Film Tour begins in January 2018 with the first screenings in Nelson & Rossland BC on the 13th / 14th. We are partnering with local bike shops, cycling clubs & community organizations to screen the film in as many places as possible. If you have any inquiries email



Head over to the



We have created bunch of short videos with footage from the cutting room floor that are not in the film. We will be releasing this exclusive content over the next few weeks. Here are the first two!



With the official film tour kicking off in January, we have 5 more Sneak Peak Screenings in December.The Moment Official Film Tour begins in January 2018 with the first screenings in Nelson & Rossland BC on the 13th / 14th. We are partnering with local bike shops, cycling clubs & community organizations to screen the film in as many places as possible. If you have any inquiries email themomentmtbmovie@gmail.com Head over to the Moment Movie's facebook page to see the full details of the tour, it is currently being planned and evolving daily.We have created bunch of short videos with footage from the cutting room floor that are not in the film. We will be releasing this exclusive content over the next few weeks. Here are the first two!











Stay tuned for more updates coming soon and visit our social media channels for more info



A big THANK YOU to all of our kickstarter supporters that helped us finish the documentary and none of this would be possible without the support of our great sponsors of the film:



Rocky Mountain Bicycles, Shimano, Kranked Ebikes, Whistler Bike Park, Ryders Eyewear, Dakine, DVO Suspension, Tourism Whistler, Tourism Kamloops, Tourism Rossland, Tourism Sunshine Coast, Tourism North Vancouver, Mountain Biking BC, Bike Magazine, Pinkbike, & Kootenay Mountain Culture / Coast Mountain Culture Magazines.



Stay tuned for more updates coming soon and visit our social media channels for more info @thisisthemomentmovie on Facebook, follow us @the_moment_movie instagram and our website www.thisisthemomentmovie.com A big THANK YOU to all of our kickstarter supporters that helped us finish the documentary and none of this would be possible without the support of our great sponsors of the film:





