The Moorhuhn is an Additive Manufactured Frame Hoping To ‘Make Steel Sexy Again’

Jun 15, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Can steel ever be sexy again? In this world of swoopy carbon exotica, sometimes the simple elegance of the straight tubes on a ferrous frame can be lost to all those who aren't seasoned shed dwellers, but German frame builder Ralf Holleis is hoping to change all that with his latest project.

An industrial designer by day, Ralf has been building bikes since 2011, starting with his VRZ 1 track bike that used the titanium lugs and carbon tubes recipe we're used to seeing from the likes of Robot Bikes. This time, he's using the same technique but there's no plastic in sight. Instead, he's opted for a fully steel frame - lugs, tube and all.

He calls this bike the Moorhuhn, coming from the German for Moorhen. Yes, it seems like a strange name but Ralf explains it by saying, "Getting dirty is fun, chickens live in the dirt, yet they look very elegant! Chickens walk forward with their heads up high, while doing so they never lose focus. Last but not least chickens have the skill to fly for short distances, mountain bikes do the same"
Moorhuhn Details
Rear Travel: 129mm
Front travel: 140mm fork recommended
Head angle: 67°
Seat tube angle: 76°
Reach: 469.6mm
Chainstays: 434mm

This time Ralf is using Reynolds 953 tubes for the front triangle and Columbus Zona for the rear triangle, while the lugs are made from either 17/4 PH or 316 L stainless steel. He has a friend who gave him access to a 3-D printer for the lugs and the rest of the bike has been brought together with the sweat of his brow.

The 3-D printed lugs use a honeycomb structure that can be altered for strength where it's needed, for example around the Pivot/BB area.

Probably some of the cleanest cable routing you're ever likely to see.

The Moorhuhn front triangle in the jig and ready for fabrication. Ralf used a mix of welding and brazing to bring the bike together.

The Moorhuhn is a 129mm travel 29er designed to be agile, playful, and "cut corners like a chicken does." Ralf opted for 129mm of travel "because everybody does 130mm and the Huhn wants to be different." It's a project that has taken three years to come to life and Ralf played a lot with linkage on a traditionally built geometry mule to get the feeling he needed before moving on to the additive manufacturing version.


With the construction complete, Ralf painstakingly sanded and polished the frame to a near-mirror finish before sending it away for a chrome coating. Ralf is yet to decide on a full spec for the bike so has only sent us pictures of the frame for now, but he should have a fully built version in around two weeks.

Ralf's frame was polished to a mirror finish before being sent away for chrome coating.


These brake mounts are also additive manufactured then brazed onto the seatstays.

Ralf is planning to sell these frames, but don't expect them to become a regular sight on your trails. He's limiting numbers to 12 per year and they start at €6000 with options to slightly adjust the geometry. Next on his list is a titanium frame that will bring down the weight without a shock from 3.9kg (8.6 lb) to 2.8kg (6.2 lb) and start from €6500, and after that a more agressive enduro version.

More info, here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Trail Bikes Ralf Holleis


49 Comments

  • 48 0
 @jamessmurthwaite steel was always sexy.
  • 7 0
 Thanks James, Reynolds are crying
  • 1 0
 I was about to be a bit cross about the suggestion that steel was not sexy already. Then I read the article. Just made Cotic, Stanton, etc look like supermarket bikes!
(Except I know they are not as I am about to buy my second Stanton!!)
  • 16 0
 „Ralf opted for 129mm of travel because everybody does 130mm“

sounds like something SRAM would say
  • 4 0
 Sram would do 129.99
  • 9 3
 Make steel great again. Its great, it really is, a tremendous material. No one likes steel more than I do. Crooked carbon is the worst (and biggest) loser of all time. It just can't stop... carbon, get on with your life and try again in another three years!
  • 1 0
 While I respect your opinion, and agree that steel is a great material, it is definitely application dependent. That being said, I disagree in terms of your opinion of carbon. We have only just started to hit the tip of the iceberg of what we can do with it. Its here to stay, and even better when more manufacturers are able to utilize thermoresin. The frames will be truly recyclable, as well as no shelf life for the epoxy.
  • 1 0
 @jomacba: woooooosh
  • 1 0
 @jomacba: I really hope that you're being serious
  • 10 0
 Thats art.
  • 7 0
 One of the sexiest frames I've seen to date. Would let eat crackers in bed.
  • 2 0
 Legit question - I can see the benefits of steel for hardtails, but seems like it would be too flexible of a material on full squish frames... does it not put extra loads on pivot points? The frame is gorgeous fwiw but just have always wondered about that.
  • 2 0
 That's a gorgeous bike. But I don't get the point of the lugs. They (kind of) make sense where you're mating dissimilar materials, and carbon tubes (maybe) have benefits over a traditional carbon layup. But if it's just steel tubes to steel lugs, why not just weld it? Or if you want curvy fat looking junctions, braze it.
  • 3 1
 Very cool passion project. I dont think he will need to worry about demand though, even if he is making only 12/year. Im not sure where a 8.6lb, $9200 CDN (plus tax) single pivot bike frame fits into most riders wish list?
  • 1 0
 It's sort of what I expected the pole to be like when I first saw the photos, a smooth beautiful piece of craft work. I think a steel fs bike must be a nice ride, when I used to have steel dirt jump bikes and bmx, thay always felt better than alloy, especially one that was made of Japanese seki steel, it had the best pop of any hardtail iv had, think it was an avant, can't remember the name.
  • 3 0
 Currently going to school for frame manufacturing and design. This gives me big of a bike boner.
  • 1 0
 Is that the school in Minnesota (Southeast)? I would love to go there
  • 1 0
 It's a lovely frame but for the cash give me beautifully welded and brazed steel frame anyday. Dont see what printed lugs add. Ti lugs and carbon tubes like Athertons then fair enough.
  • 2 0
 Additive manufacturing of steel is effing expensive. Don't expect to be able to buy this any time soon!
  • 3 3
 A little late with this one aren't you Wink singletrackworld.com/2020/06/meet-the-moorhuhn-an-utterly-fantastic-3d-printed-reynolds-953-stainless-steel-full-suspension-frame
  • 4 0
 Don't care, I'll gladly read about this twice.
  • 1 0
 @madlyrotating Photos of the finished frame are probably worth waiting for ????
  • 1 0
 Holy crap, that is gorgeous and I will never be able to afford it but DAMN that's a good-looking frame.

Seems like a good fit for a @dangerholm build though!
  • 3 0
 Sure is pretty!!
  • 2 0
 Take my money! This is outstanding.
  • 2 2
 As a manufacturing Engineer I'm having a panic attack thinking about the production of this, currently the speed of production.
  • 3 0
 1 a month Big Grin
  • 3 0
 NSFW
  • 1 0
 Absolutely sweet looking frame and awesome use of thechnology combined with excellent craftmanship!
  • 1 0
 Looks absolutely amazing, shot himself in the foot abit thow with a 67 ht nowerdays...
  • 2 0
 Shit that’s nice!!!!!
  • 1 0
 For that pricetag it had better be sexy! Wow!
  • 1 0
 I'm going to be 'that guy' and point out that Moorhens are not chickens Wink
  • 4 5
 Nothing like ignoring why steel was phased out in the first place. Trying to be different isn't always a good thing.
  • 4 2
 Nothing like spewing shit out of your mouth because you don't know what your talking about.
  • 3 2
 @radrider: So enlighten us. Why doesn't industry make full suspension bikes out of steel?
  • 1 1
 @radrider: Savage but fair lol
  • 2 1
 Because Aluminium was cheaper? What does that have to do with anything about this bike?
  • 2 4
 Can I get the titanium version In oil slick coloring to match my eewings cranks that I plan on buying when I finish dental school?!?
  • 4 0
 you have to get a job first to pay for dental school.
  • 1 0
 MORE please Hun
  • 1 1
 12 bikes/year.... R.L.O.F.
  • 1 0
 That is lush!
  • 1 0
 What would WAKI say?
  • 2 3
 That seems super heavy for an xc frame.
  • 1 1
 How is a 130mm 29er an XC frame? I guess you’d call the Forbidden Druid an XC bike then. I’d ride the Moorhuhn pretty much anywhere here in B.C.
Below threshold threads are hidden

