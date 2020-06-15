The Moorhuhn is an Additive Manufactured Frame Hoping To ‘Make Steel Sexy Again’

He calls this bike the Moorhuhn, coming from the German for Moorhen. Yes, it seems like a strange name but Ralf explains it by saying, "Getting dirty is fun, chickens live in the dirt, yet they look very elegant! Chickens walk forward with their heads up high, while doing so they never lose focus. Last but not least chickens have the skill to fly for short distances, mountain bikes do the same"



Moorhuhn Details

Rear Travel: 129mm

Front travel: 140mm fork recommended

Head angle: 67°

Seat tube angle: 76°

Reach: 469.6mm

Chainstays: 434mm

