The Most Popular Riding Areas in Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina, Oregon & Vermont According to Trailforks Data

Oct 20, 2021
by Sarah Moore  

I ve been loving these spring rides in Phoenix. Flowers in full bloom beautiful weather and rocky trails that are as rocky as ever.
We tasked Brice Shirbach with sifting through the data and intel on our sister site Trailforks to find out what trail networks are most popular across Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina, Oregon and Vermont.

Before anyone gets disappointed that their favourite loamer zone isn't on here, this is driven by data on legal trails from Trailforks usage. It might not be our list of favorites per se, it's simply a means of showcasing some useful data features available on Trailforks. This information can make for some good trash talk, but more importantly, it's especially useful for advocacy orgs looking to leverage the data for trail building and financial purposes.




ARIZONA
Brown's Ranch


A multi-use network that is also popular with hikers, runners, equestrians as well as mountain bikers. The trails are remarkably different than the rest of the valley. The vast majority of the trails are buff smooth, with very few on-trail obstacles. There is also very little elevation change in the area. The steeper climbs tend to be very short and punchy, and the longer climbs are easy and gradual--most well below 5% grade. All of this adds up to a great place for beginners, kids, and anyone looking to build their skills.

See the 5 Most Popular Riding Areas in Arizona According to Trailforks here.




COLORADO
Lunch Loops


The Lunch Loops are a stacked singletrack trail system just two miles from downtown Grand Junction. The proximity to town gave the system its name; a trail system you could enjoy on your lunch break. A technical trail system, many riders who come from other areas learn there is another level of riding when exploring these trails. Rocky in nature, the trails cut through the multi-colored desert landscape with frequent step-up and drop moves, steep climbs, and ripping downhills.

See the 5 Most Popular Riding Areas in Colorado According to Trailforks here.





OREGON
Post Canyon


Post Canyon is situated along a ridge in the Cascade mountains just outside of Hood River, OR. Mount Hood looms large to the south and the Columbia River sits at the very bottom, 3,200 feet below the highest trail in the network. Post Canyon is a shared use network, allowing mountain bikes, hikers, equestrians, dirt bikes, and ATV users access to various segments of trail depending on the mode. Post Canyon contains over 60 miles of multi-use trails, with a vertical relief of 3,357 feet, and is built on both Forest Service land as well as the Hood River County Forestry dept.

See the 5 Most Popular Riding Areas in Oregon According to Trailforks here.
Local Flavours Hood River OR




NORTH CAROLINA
Dupont State Recreational Forest


DuPont State Recreational Forest is a 10,473-acre state forest, located in Henderson and Transylvania counties of North Carolina. Expect to find plenty of massive slabs to play on and rhododendron tunnels to nuke through, with a pitch that is a bit more mellow than what you'll find throughout Pisgah National Forest on the other side of Brevard. Dupont is home to over 90 miles of trails for mountain bikers, with a maximum vertical relief of close to 1,500 from its highest trail to its low point.

See the 5 Most Popular Riding Areas in North Carolina According to Trailforks here.




VERMONT
The Kingdom Trails


Kingdom Trails is an enormously popular trail network located in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. There are over 100 miles of off non-motorized recreational trail, the overwhelming majority of which are built on private land. The trails are well known for their flowy and playful nature, and are built and managed by the Kingdom Trail Association, a 501(c)3 charitable organization, which was established in 1994 by a group of visionary residents and business leaders in the area.

See the 5 Most Popular Riding Areas in Vermont According to Trailforks here.
NEMBA Fest 2016




31 Comments

  • 20 4
 Internet riders: we want enhanced public lands access and privileges. We want credit for the economic benefit derived from trail usage by riders. We want political power commensurate with our trail usage and our economic contribution to trail locales. We want a pace of product development and low prices only possible with economies of scale, growth. Also internet riders: don’t come to our trails, they suck. The etitled elitist grievance babies strike again
  • 3 3
 Ah good ol name calling. That'll get 'em. Spoken like a non-elitist
  • 2 0
 Dupont’s 5 parking lots fill by 10am most weekends. Netting was put up along with signs to stop roadside parking. By 11am there is a circle of cars at the visitor center with turn signals on waiting for people to pack up and leave.
  • 2 0
 @Randy-Verified: I'm surprised the #1 trail wasn't a poach like Jail Trail.
  • 11 5
 I can't believe Outside isn't even publishing the top trails in The Mountain Biking Capital of the World!? You'd think that the Mountain Biking Capital of The World would be the first location to be featured.
  • 7 1
 I was prepared for the most popular areas to also be the lamest but Post Canyon is actually dope. Brown's Ranch confirms my thesis though.
  • 1 0
 most popular and best are two different things sometimes
  • 2 0
 I'm perfectly okay with visitors going to Brown's
  • 8 0
 Could you make the same thing with France ?? Would be pretty interesting
  • 35 3
 it's just a map of peeps cutting corners
  • 1 0
 @artistformlyknowasdan: LOL
  • 1 1
 @artistformlyknowasdan: Or riding the wrong way.
  • 5 0
 I can't lie...as a Carolina boy, i'm super stoked none of my spots showed up on this.
  • 1 0
 @preach what if it showed Rocky River ? But really it was just the data counting every overlapping switchback as a new ride?

"Trailforks said I rode the gully 8 times in one ride"
  • 1 0
 @blowmyfuse: possible, but gloriously it left out the entire NW section of the state. :-)
  • 3 0
 Will be ripping lunch loops this evening. Primo temps and conditions.
  • 3 1
 The link to the top five trails in North Carolina just takes you to the article about the top five trails in colorado.
  • 4 0
 All the links go to the Colorado page.
  • 3 0
 I've fixed that!
  • 2 0
 As it should. DuPont doesn’t need any more pressure than it already has.
  • 2 0
 Hard to believe lunch loop have more traffic than the front range or Boulder ?!?
  • 1 0
 I'd bet that if they combined this with Strava data then you'd see a front range network or two on the CO list. However, western slope is very popular with front rangers as well as many others outside the front range
  • 1 0
 I'd imagine that since there's so many options on the front range the traffic is fairly spread between Ft. Collins down to Evergreen but Lunch Loop is the go to for GJ locals
  • 2 0
 we used to ride moto at Browns Ranch. It was way better as a moto place.
  • 2 1
 Post canyon actually not that fun, not worth the drive
  • 1 0
 
  • 1 0
 I see pockets-the-coyote got ya
  • 1 0
 Nah, I have no doubts this compilation article was planned well before my sarcastic ass showed up.
  • 1 0
 So, avoid all of these places, then. Thanks for the heads up.
  • 1 0
 We have offered Dupont as a sacrificial lamb to the tourists.
  • 1 0
 What, no Delaware?

