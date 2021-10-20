The Most Popular Riding Areas in Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina, Oregon & Vermont According to Trailforks Data

We tasked Brice Shirbach with sifting through the data and intel on our sister site Trailforks
to find out what trail networks are most popular across Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina, Oregon and Vermont.
Before anyone gets disappointed that their favourite loamer zone isn't on here, this is driven by data on legal trails from Trailforks usage. It might not be our list of favorites per se, it's simply a means of showcasing some useful data features available on Trailforks. This information can make for some good trash talk, but more importantly, it's especially useful for advocacy orgs looking to leverage the data for trail building and financial purposes.
ARIZONABrown's Ranch
A multi-use network that is also popular with hikers, runners, equestrians as well as mountain bikers. The trails are remarkably different than the rest of the valley. The vast majority of the trails are buff smooth, with very few on-trail obstacles. There is also very little elevation change in the area. The steeper climbs tend to be very short and punchy, and the longer climbs are easy and gradual--most well below 5% grade. All of this adds up to a great place for beginners, kids, and anyone looking to build their skills.
See the 5 Most Popular Riding Areas in Arizona According to Trailforks here
.
COLORADOLunch Loops
The Lunch Loops are a stacked singletrack trail system just two miles from downtown Grand Junction. The proximity to town gave the system its name; a trail system you could enjoy on your lunch break. A technical trail system, many riders who come from other areas learn there is another level of riding when exploring these trails. Rocky in nature, the trails cut through the multi-colored desert landscape with frequent step-up and drop moves, steep climbs, and ripping downhills.
See the 5 Most Popular Riding Areas in Colorado According to Trailforks here
.
OREGONPost Canyon
Post Canyon is situated along a ridge in the Cascade mountains just outside of Hood River, OR. Mount Hood looms large to the south and the Columbia River sits at the very bottom, 3,200 feet below the highest trail in the network. Post Canyon is a shared use network, allowing mountain bikes, hikers, equestrians, dirt bikes, and ATV users access to various segments of trail depending on the mode. Post Canyon contains over 60 miles of multi-use trails, with a vertical relief of 3,357 feet, and is built on both Forest Service land as well as the Hood River County Forestry dept.
See the 5 Most Popular Riding Areas in Oregon According to Trailforks here
.
NORTH CAROLINADupont State Recreational Forest
DuPont State Recreational Forest is a 10,473-acre state forest, located in Henderson and Transylvania counties of North Carolina. Expect to find plenty of massive slabs to play on and rhododendron tunnels to nuke through, with a pitch that is a bit more mellow than what you'll find throughout Pisgah National Forest on the other side of Brevard. Dupont is home to over 90 miles of trails for mountain bikers, with a maximum vertical relief of close to 1,500 from its highest trail to its low point.
See the 5 Most Popular Riding Areas in North Carolina According to Trailforks here
.
VERMONTThe Kingdom Trails
Kingdom Trails is an enormously popular trail network located in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. There are over 100 miles of off non-motorized recreational trail, the overwhelming majority of which are built on private land. The trails are well known for their flowy and playful nature, and are built and managed by the Kingdom Trail Association, a 501(c)3 charitable organization, which was established in 1994 by a group of visionary residents and business leaders in the area.
See the 5 Most Popular Riding Areas in Vermont According to Trailforks here
.
Download offline trail maps for your rides.
31 Comments
"Trailforks said I rode the gully 8 times in one ride"
Post a Comment