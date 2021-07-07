The Mountain Bike Tech Infiltrating the Tour de France

Jul 7, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
While mountain biking has spent the past 30 years trying to shed its road cycling similarities, the road cycling world has now begun taking some cues from its muddier cousin. Last year we talked about how mountain bike products such as dropper posts, mountain bike rotors and inserts were becoming viable options for Tour de France riders and we're back with another haul of tech trends for 2021.

Disc Brakes Are (Almost) Ubiquitous Now

Shimano Deore on Vancouver s North Shore 2020

Despite initial fears that they would be unsafe in a peloton setting (one rider referred to the rotors as 'giant knives'), disc brakes have now become standard issue for most teams in the Tour de France.

Every team but one now has a disc brake bike at their disposal apart from the Ineos Grenadiers. This is the same team that has been fielding Tom Pidcock at the XC World Cups this year and they were among the favourites before the race began. The team used the Tour to unveil its new Pinarello Dogma that was expected to run discs, but it ended up defying expectations and remained a rim brake only platform - potentially so the riders and mechanics didn't have to adapt to a new set-up before the biggest race of the year - although some would argue that their crash-prone riders including Geraint Thomas and Richie Porte might have fared better with a bit more control.

Despite this exception, it's safe to say that 2021 is the year that professional road cycling fully adopted the disc brake.

Coloured tires


Mountain biking left many things behind in the 90s and colored tires were supposed to be one of them. While road cycling tires have generally been jet black or skinwalled in the past, this year Jumbo Visma brought a new blue tire to the race, marking the first time a completely blue tire has ever been used in the peloton.

While they were generally a fashion statement in times gone by (Marco Pantani made a splash with yellow tires on his Bianchi in 1998 ), Jumbo Visma's choice has a different meaning. This is used to commemorate their sponsor Swapfiets, a bike subscription service that uses colored tires as its signature.

To create the tyre, Vittoria engineers’ had to remove all black ingredients and formulate a new recipe for rubber compounds that uses a specific silica as a filler. The result is a Swapfiets-blue tire that is claimed to be as efficient as the original Vittoria Corsa Graphene tire. It even has its own Twitter account

Tubeless

Mathieu Van Der Poel was one of the riders running tubeless at the first time trial. Photo: Ronan McLaughlin // Cycling Tips

Tubeless for amateurs, tubular for pros - that has been the mantra in road cycling for the past few years. Generally, pro riders will race on tubular tires - an all-in-one tube and tire combination that is glued on to the rim. However, that tradition is starting to slip, especially where time trials are concerned.

Time trials eschew the tactics of road racing and instead it's all about one rider against the clock. Because of this, teams will wring every possible aero and rolling advantage out of a bike as possible - that's where tubeless comes in. While for mountain bikers, tubeless is all about avoiding punctures and dropping tire pressures, for time triallists, tubeless allows them to reduce rolling resistance.

This is mainly thanks to continual improvements in casing technology, plus the fact that tubeless tires are often more round, once mounted, than even the best handmade tubulars. So why aren't they being used on every pro road cyclist's bike? That comes down to safety, with tubular tyres less likely to catastrophically fail when riding in a group.

Wider bars ... sort of

Supercars gravel bikes and dangerous trails
Photo: David Cachon.

Coming from the gravel world as much as the mountain bike world, pro riders are starting to experiment with flared or outswept bars in the pro peloton. Riders will spend most of the time with their hands on the hoods of the bar, but for descents or sprints they will switch the drops (or the curly bits for those not fully clued in on the lingo). Gravel riders have started flaring their drops outward for the same reason mountain bikers have wider bars - so they can have more control on descents - while not sacrificing a normal riding position on the hoods for most of their ride.

Road riders have taken this principle and adapted it; rather than having a wider flared drop, they keep the drops the same width and flare inwards for a more aerodynamic position on the hoods. This comes with some sacrifices around bike handling and lever alignment but it has been experimented with by pro teams. We haven't seen any extreme flares in the Tour de France so far but as this Cycling Weekly article explains, it's definitely an experiment the pro riders are willing to try.

Mathieu Van Der Poel

Surely the first of many for Mathieu Van Der Poel.

Anybody who didn't believe Mathieu Van Der Poel was one of the most talented cyclists of his generation before the Tour must surely do so now. Van Der Poel delivered on all the hype that piled on him in the run-up to the event and left the race with a stage win and six days in the Yellow Jersey under his belt. He may now have pulled out of the race to prepare for the Olympics but Van Der Poel was comfortably the most effective mountain bike import of anything on this list.

39 Comments

  • 31 1
 Anyone else been following the outrage on the roadie websites about MvdP leaving the Tour? If not grab your popcorn and take a look...

The TdF is a fantastic event but some of the die hards can't stand him leaving to chase the gold medal.
  • 27 0
 I've loved watching roadies having aneurysms over the fact that he "betrayed" his team by leaving. How dare he quit an annual race to do something like have a shot at a possibly once in a life time thing like an Olympic gold medal. /sarcasm
Plus, his sponsors must have LOVED IT. Headlines in the sports world for a week?
  • 10 8
 is it as bad as how 650b ruined the mountain bike industry in 2014, and how ebikes have ushered in Armageddon in 2018?
  • 1 0
 Where exactly? I am in
  • 3 0
 TBH I’ve seen way more frothing about it on this site than any other
  • 11 0
 Imagine the rage if he left the TdF wearing yellow
  • 2 1
 @ratedgg13: don't explain your sarcasm - just take the downvotes from those who don't understand it like a hero
  • 2 0
 i mean not much glory in dropping out week one of the tour....Especially when wout went and won one of the biggest climbing days of the whole thing today...
  • 1 0
 @ratedgg13: Most road cycling fans can name the winners of the Tour and some Monuments, like Paris-Roubaix for years. I'm not sure I can recall who the previous Olympic road champion was...and I only know the current one because he's worn a freakin; gold helmet ever since.
  • 3 0
 A certain Eddy Merckx has said that he thinks it's bad for the sport that MvdP left the Tour to pursue other goals. He's still worshipped in cycling and especially in Belgium, so it does not surprise me at all that lots of his minions think alike. It's a romantic image of road cycling from way before mountainbiking was even invented. Lots of traditionalists in that sport that have a rulebook on how to behave in it. The new, young generation of cyclists like MvdP, Pidcock and Wout van Aert scrap the rulebook and it's beautiful. Road cycling had become really predictable and they just do things their own way. Like MvdP attacking on the first of 2 Mur the Bretagne ascents, where every TV commentator screemed 'keep your powder dry!'. In the end, the guy got the bonus seconds he needed and he still had enough in the tank to leave everyone in his wake and take the leaders' jersey. Twitter had lots of funny 'OK boomer' replies on Merckx's remark, so there's a good balance of opinons. From what I can see, the general opinion is that MvdP allways brings excitement to cycling, whatever the discipline.
  • 14 2
 Gravel is not road racing. The trend in road racing is narrower bars. "Aero is everything"; a narrower, and lower rider profile is faster. Check out Adam Hanson's set-up.

As far as colored tires, Michelin had their green tires on the road around the same time as they did on the dirt (they did have black bands of tread as well, Their Pro series were offered in colors. Others like Hutchinson have had different colors available for a long time too.
The Jumbo Visma blue tire is a single team, and a single wheel...more like a publicity thing than a trend, no?
  • 13 1
 If it wasn’t pointed out for them the PB commenters wouldn’t have even noticed the blue front tire of the Cervelo due to the orgasmic 2-water-bottle storage space....
  • 6 0
 Colored tires are nothing new in the road scene... Marco Pantani had yellow in the late 90s, vittoria open corsa evo cx was available in Red during the CSC days. Also of note, I haven't seen the blue tires actually being USED at TDF this year, just featured in a press release.
  • 9 0
 Roadies finally going tubeless instead of gluing their tires on? Progress!
  • 2 0
 Well, a lot of roadies didn’t glue and used tubes, you know.
Tubular tires have one advantage in a race situation: you can still ride a bit on a flat tire until the service car with a new wheel arrives. For amateur races it never made much sense.
  • 7 0
 Does Levy not post articles anymore?? Last I heard of him on anything was a podcast.
  • 4 0
 Funny, Van Der Poel is also the most effective cyclocross import in mountain biking. Didn't take much to beat tubular tires out, though.
  • 5 0
 Also, apparently Friday Fails.
  • 1 0
 It is funny how the road bike industry pushed back on disc brakes forever. Now they have disc brakes on pretty much all high-end road bikes. Meanwhile, mtb had production hydraulic disc brakes for about two decades. Hydraulic disc brakes are just way better.
  • 3 3
 I think it's weird how road bikes use such small rotors. I know they are all about weight and aero but I personally wouldn't want to ride down those mountains on 160/140mm rotors. I guess they just don't drag their brakes ever? Or does road geo make it so easy to go OTB that reduced power is a safety feature?
  • 2 1
 I want MORE braking power on all my bikes; Road, Mtn, Cross... give me more braking power!! Smaller rotors, hmm, no thanks.
  • 3 0
 For many reasons, you don't need the stopping power of a 200mm rotor on a road descent, so bigger rotors are just dead weight to them.
  • 22 0
 The value of increasing rotor size is limited most by the ability of those narrow tires to transmit braking force to the ground without losing traction
  • 6 0
 @seanp241: This is the correct answer.

Larger rotors do offer more braking power, but it doesn't really mean anything if that braking power can't be effectively used. Higher tire pressures and a small contact patch is only going to stop you so fast, no matter how much braking power you have.
  • 2 0
 These guys have been running rim brakes for how long...even a 50mm rotor will be an improvement.
  • 1 0
 The point on a roadbike is to go down the mountain as fast as possible - no dragging brakes.
In today’s TdF stage the too speed down Mont Ventoux was 107.8 kph. And no brake have been dragged!
  • 1 0
 Are we likely to see longer reach + shorter stems any time soon? Or are there other geometry subtleties at play in road bikes I don't know about (very possible)?
  • 1 0
 The peloton, especially the sprinters, like to be as far out over the front wheel as practicable. This lets them effectively get closer to the rider in front and therefore a better draft. The pure climbers tend to have less aggressive positions, IIRC.
  • 1 0
 Colored tires? What mtb trend of yesteryear will they try next? I don't know much about road biking, but my guess is 3" wide gazzaloddis.
  • 1 1
 I think you'll find coloured tyres have been used a few times before, green vitorria pave's for roubaix , yellow tyres on Pantanis rig, michelin pro3 in baby blue. NERD OUT. Do some research n00000bs
  • 3 0
 Don't forget Cavendish is running super boost for those sprint finishes.
  • 3 0
 Still waiting for the E-Tour de France.
  • 2 0
 Tour d-"E" France
  • 1 0
 watching my roadie friends struggle with their disc brakes, only a mid-tier finicky index item in MTB, has been fascinating. They're a mess!
  • 1 0
 These drop bar are total useless pieces of shit but looks perfect on a gravel or road bike.
  • 1 0
 Call me when they start using dropper posts for the descents.
  • 2 2
 MVDP!!!!
  • 7 10
 Yeahhhh, suck it roadies!
Below threshold threads are hidden

