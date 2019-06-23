PINKBIKE STORYTELLERS

The MTB Aesthetic - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

Jun 23, 2019
by Taj Mihelich  
I kind of like the way mountain biking is pretty much the wild west of bike design. Nothing is too weird or too complex to put on to the trail. It is a corner of the cycling world that seems to be a designer's free for all!



