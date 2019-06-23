Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
PINKBIKE STORYTELLERS
The MTB Aesthetic - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
Jun 23, 2019
by
Taj Mihelich
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
I kind of like the way mountain biking is pretty much the wild west of bike design. Nothing is too weird or too complex to put on to the trail. It is a corner of the cycling world that seems to be a designer's free for all!
MENTIONS:
@Tajlucas
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results and Replay: Slopestyle - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019
84981 views
First Ride: Orbea's 2020 Occam Trail Bike is Light, Fast & Fun
68768 views
Review: 6 Months on the Trust Message Linkage Fork
66580 views
Reminder: Enter the Return To Earth 30-Day Trailforks Ride Challenge
63679 views
Video: Magura Concept Integrates Brake Hoses Into Handlebars for Cable-Free Cockpit
62543 views
First Look: The New Specialized Fuse is a Hardtail, Built for Fun
48578 views
Yoann Barelli Out for 6 Months With ACL Injury
38375 views
Pinkbike Poll: Who's Breaking Bikes These Days?
36400 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
+ 1
tarquing
(13 mins ago)
............ Orange bikes
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.022807
Mobile Version of Website
1 Comment
Post a Comment