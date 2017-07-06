The Mud of Millau - CFET Race EWS Round 5

This year, each round of the Enduro World Series has been flipped on its head by extreme weather and round five in Millau, France was no exception. Ines, Joe and Justin battled through cold temperatures, wind, rain and mud, to make it to the finish of one of the most difficult rounds in series history and keep the team sitting in third overall! Watch the video for all of the behind-the-scenes action!







Justin pushed back from a mechanical on day one to hold his place in the top 20 of the overall standings.

Ines Thoma rips into the rocks on day two.

Ines Thoma was all smiles after making it out of the weekend in one piece and in seventh place.

No stranger to muddy and rainy trails, Joe Barnes managed the gnarly conditions to pull himself up to tenth in the overall series.

A trail with a view - Joe Barnes rips through a sloppy corner high above the city.

