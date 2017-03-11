The Ness: Greg Williamson, Kenta Gallagher, and Ronan Taylor - Episode 1

Mar 11, 2017 at 2:00
Mar 11, 2017
by Wired Tree Videos  
 
The Ness - Episode 1

by wired-tree-videos
Views: 820    Faves: 14    Comments: 2


Nestled away in the Highlands, sits the capital of Inverness. The name coming from the famous Loch Ness in which our under water ally, Nessie dwells.

Here we have from the start of the year a first in a series of all things Inverness and maybe a few other spots along the way.

The boys Ronan Taylor, Greg Williamson and Kenta Gallagher are keen to show you what their piece of Scotland is like.

Song: Katalyst - All You've Got

ness
The Mast.

ness
Seems you need to dab to fit in these days, Kenta goes the extra mile to be down with the kids.

ness
Ronan 'Railer' Taylor

Look out for more episodes soon!
4 Comments

  • + 2
 That was cool man. Boys are rapid. Camera skills on point. Banging tune.
  • + 1
 Really wanted to ride in that area, looks awesome. Probably some of my favorite trails of any video.
  • + 1
 Rowdy, thought Kenta was on Polygon now?
  • + 1
 this was filmed before he signed

Post a Comment



