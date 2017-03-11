The Ness: Greg Williamson, Kenta Gallagher, and Ronan Taylor - Episode 1

Nestled away in the Highlands, sits the capital of Inverness. The name coming from the famous Loch Ness in which our under water ally, Nessie dwells.Here we have from the start of the year a first in a series of all things Inverness and maybe a few other spots along the way.The boys Ronan Taylor, Greg Williamson and Kenta Gallagher are keen to show you what their piece of Scotland is like.Song: Katalyst - All You've GotThe Mast.Seems you need to dab to fit in these days, Kenta goes the extra mile to be down with the kids.Ronan 'Railer' TaylorLook out for more episodes soon!