Clever Releases New Multi-Function Tire Lever

Jun 10, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

Clever Standard claim to have released the world’s thinnest multi-function chain hook with the new Flat Out Tire Lever.

The Flat Out from Clever Standard looks like a basic tire lever at first glance, but it features a whole load of different functions, one of which is, of course, a bottle opener. Among the many different uses of the Flat Out tire lever is its function as a chain holder.

The lever itself is able to hold 2 sets of quick links (compatible with KMC, SRAM and Shimano links) while also offering plenty of different options in fitting quick links and fixing you chain either using one or both of the levers. You easily loop you chain back onto your chainring with the chain hook, remove tension from the chain and remove your tubeless valve core with just a single lever.

We originally spotted Clever Standard's quick link pliers at Interbike in 2017, back then they were claimed to be the world’s first patented portable quick-link pliers although unlike the Flat Out they were only able to either be tire levers or quick link pliers.


The Flatout tool can be used as a:

- Tire lever
- Chain Hook
- Chain Lifter
- Tubeless valve core remover
- Bladed spoke holder
- Quick link storage
- Bottle opener

Currently Clever Standard offers the Flat Out tire levers for just $7 for a pair putting them at a similar price to other companies standard tire levers. You can find out more about the Clever Standard Flat Out Tire Levers here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Tools Clever


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Megavalanche 2020 Cancelled]
131777 views
Race & Accessibility in the Mountain Bike Community
64298 views
Pinkbike Poll: What's Your Favorite MTB Suspension Design?
61092 views
Specialized Launches Mixed Wheel Size Demo
56475 views
Tech Briefing: Tools, Green Initiatives, Inexpensive Bikes & More - June 2020
52843 views
Spotted: Ohlins RXF 38 Fork
41867 views
Review: Cane Creek's New Helm MKII Fork - The Extra-Adjustable Alternative
36743 views
First Ride: 2021 Ibis Mojo 4 - Longer, Slacker, & Lighter
36707 views

5 Comments

  • 4 0
 I wasn't convinced about this tool until I saw : "bottle opener". Definitely worth having.
  • 3 0
 Who drinks bottles while biking..?
  • 2 0
 Did the second tire lever come out of his mouth?
  • 3 0
 But is it carbon?
  • 1 0
 what's wrong with the conventional bra pin method?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009268
Mobile Version of Website