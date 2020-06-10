Clever Releases New Multi-Function Tire Lever

Clever Standard claim to have released the world’s thinnest multi-function chain hook with the new Flat Out Tire Lever.
The Flat Out from Clever Standard looks like a basic tire lever at first glance, but it features a whole load of different functions, one of which is, of course, a bottle opener. Among the many different uses of the Flat Out tire lever is its function as a chain holder.
The lever itself is able to hold 2 sets of quick links (compatible with KMC, SRAM and Shimano links) while also offering plenty of different options in fitting quick links and fixing you chain either using one or both of the levers. You easily loop you chain back onto your chainring with the chain hook, remove tension from the chain and remove your tubeless valve core with just a single lever.
We originally spotted Clever Standard's quick link pliers at Interbike in 2017, back then they were claimed to be the world’s first patented portable quick-link pliers although unlike the Flat Out they were only able to either be tire levers or quick link pliers. The Flatout tool can be used as a:
- Tire lever
- Chain Hook
- Chain Lifter
- Tubeless valve core remover
- Bladed spoke holder
- Quick link storage
- Bottle opener
Currently Clever Standard offers the Flat Out tire levers for just $7 for a pair putting them at a similar price to other companies standard tire levers. You can find out more about the Clever Standard Flat Out Tire Levers here
