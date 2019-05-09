The New Craftworks ENR v1.1 High Pivot 160mm Enduro Bike

PRESS RELEASE: Craftworks Cycles
When we introduced the Craftworks ENR in 2016, we changed what you could expect from your bike's suspension. Now, in 2019 we're back with the Craftworks ENR V1.1, offering a longer and slacker geometry for more stability, control and speed, without compromising on the most efficient suspension system on the market.
The Craftworks ENR is the world's first accessible all-mountain, 160mm travel enduro bike built on a substantial rearward axle trajectory, with an optimised dynamic stable pedaling platform. What does that even mean?
Well, since it emerged, rear suspension has been designed to let your bike's rear wheel move vertically, allowing it to travel over obstacles. But bikes hit obstacles in a way that actually requires a rearward trajectory of the wheel to achieve the best suspension performance, something that hasn't been available until now for a whole host of reasons.
Featuring our patented i-track suspension, the ENR V1.1 brings you the most planted, responsive, compliant and playful suspension ever produced.
Climb with more confidence, descend with more traction. Have your cake, and eat it too!
Imagine a long travel design that feels just as soft and plush on big hits, as it does on small bumps. A design that allows for a stable pedal platform, without compromising on suspension performance when it really counts, in the rough stuff. These aspects have always been considered mutually exclusive, no one bike could offer good performance across small bump compliance, big hit performance, and pedal efficiency. That is, until now.
The ENR V1.1 offers GREAT performance across all three - we call this "The Trifecta".
But don't just take our word for it, organise a test ride and make up your own mind.
Available in three epic build specifications, or frame-only!
We've taken our build options to the next level, selecting three high-quality build specs to not only perfectly suit the ENR, but also to suit a range of wallet thicknesses.
Spec-I brings incredible value, without compromising on SRAM and Rockshox quality, even coming with NX Eagle 12speed.
Spec-II takes things to a whole new level with a super slick Cane Creek suspension fit out, Formula Cura brakes and GX Eagle.
Spec-III, for those, die-hard Rockshox fans, offers upgraded Rockshox suspension, GX Eagle and SRAM Guide RS brakes.
All our bikes are fitted with Spank cockpit and wheelsets to finish them off because it's the little things that make all the difference to how you feel on your bike!
Not everyone wants their bike built the way we like it, though. That's why we offer Frame-Only options too. Buy the frame and build it up yourself, the way you want it. But just make sure you send us a photo, it kinda makes our day!
