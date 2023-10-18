Knolly Announces New Endorphin With Improved Sizing for Smaller Riders

Oct 18, 2023
by Knolly Bikes  
Studio photo Credit Tandem Photography

PRESS RELEASE: Knolly Bikes

The Endorphin is Knolly Bikes' first model that sets the tone for their 6th Generation of bike models to be released in the next year. With a straight top tube design, Enduro bearings on all pivots, and a one-piece link driving the shock, this launch features massive updates, with over 80% of the bike being changed from the outgoing generation.

In addition, the Endorphin has been designed for riders ranging in height from 4’11-5'10". It was developed from the ground up to suit riders with smaller inseams, who are seeking a playful trail bike that isn’t gender specific. There is also a new size range that spans from x-small to a limited production of large frames, allowing the Endorphin to cater to a broad range of heights and riding needs. And riders can tune their fit and preference, with a choice between dual 27.5 or MX options.

Endorphin Launch

KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Wheels: Full 27.5 or MX 29 (to fit a full range of riders)
Rear travel: 150mm (27.5) or 135mm (MX)
Fork: 160mm (27.5”) or 140mm (MX)
Straight top tube - better standover and improved aesthetics
Unified monoblock rocker link - working in collaboration with the lower swing link; increased rigidity and lessens lateral stresses on shock mount
Flat tooling bearing locations - makes servicing bearings easier
Size specific chainstay length - creates a better balance bike and better fit for tall and short riders
SRAM UDH compatibility
Supports long dropper posts (175mm - 210mm in all frame sizes) for a wide range of inseam lengths
Mounts for tools (under the top tube)
Lower shock mount features 30mm axle to work with Fox Roller Bearing Shock hardware kits
Post Mount 180mm rear brake mounts
157Trail rear end spacing- brings improved rear end stability

credit Tandem Photography

SIZES: X-Small, Small, Medium, Large*
*inclusive sizing for riders 4’11” and taller. Can fit down to 4’10” with minor modifications.

3 PRICING OPTIONS
Full 27.5 Deore priced at $5599 CAD/$4199 USD
MX Deore priced at $5999 CAD/$4499 USD
MX XT priced at $7299CAD/$5499 USD

3 COLOURS
RAW, Sea Foam, Champagne

Endorphin launch

photo

photo
Photography & Video credit: Tandem Photography
*Bikes shown in the photo & video are not to spec

Endorphin launch Video

by KNOLLYBIKES
Views: 112    Faves: 0    Comments: 0

Endorphin launch
Endorphin launch
Endorphin launch

Endorphin launch
Erin: 5’1” | 28” inseam | XS Endorphin frame | 29/27.5 MX | 175mm dropper slammed | 140mm fork

Endorphin Glamour shot
Ken 5’10” | 32” inseam | MD Endorphin frame | 29/27.5 MX | 175mm dropper 2” out from frame | 150mm fork

Endorphin Glamour Shot
Ruby 4’10” | XS Endorphin | 27.5/26 MX | 180mm dropper with 1.5” out of frame | 160mm 27.5 fork

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Trail Bikes Knolly Knolly Endorphin


Author Info:
KNOLLYBIKES avatar

Member since May 7, 2008
74 articles
Report
20 Comments
  • 16 1
 Finally a proper bike for the short misses! Waiting for all the comments on how it doesn’t serve tall riders - but cmon there are so many options for tall riders and almost none well executed for the short folks!

It even looks great this time around Smile
  • 2 1
 For short legged ones, maybe! The dropper insertion is great. But 419mm reach is already 30mm too much for some 150-155cm misses!
  • 2 0
 Thought the same. The idea of smaller bikes with less travel for smaller (and lighter) people is great. They will release 160 full 29 Chilcotin which will go to XXL. The fact that it only accepts 27.5 rear probably allowed them to make a bike with less standover.
  • 15 0
 incredible what a straight top tube will do for the looks of a bike
  • 4 0
 A 165mm crankset, at least on the smaller sizes, seems like the appropriate choice given the target audience of this bike. Odd to spec 170's to me
  • 2 0
 Had a lot of love for my old Endorphin, it was “the little bike that could”. This new one looks like a belter, and as a general comment it’s nice to see that good quality alloy options remain available out there too.
  • 5 0
 Good job with the aestetics!
  • 1 0
 Good looking bike. Not in the market but wouldn’t walk away based on looks. How do they ride?
  • 2 0
 Impressive!
  • 2 0
 Looks so much better!
  • 4 3
 First decent looking Knolly and there is no XL...
  • 5 0
 In NSMB release it states the new bike was specifically designed for smaller stature folks. Hence the no 29 option, 34 fork, etc.
  • 1 0
 How do you feel about the design of those knolly rocker links ?
  • 1 0
 Awesome! Might have to pick up a new Fugitive frame when it drops.
  • 1 1
 Wow, the first Knolly in a history that not looks like a freak..lol
  • 3 4
 I once owned a Scott Endorphin. Cool story, huh?
Below threshold threads are hidden





