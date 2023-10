Knolly Announces New Endorphin With Improved Sizing for Smaller Riders

PRESS RELEASE: Knolly Bikes

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

SIZES: X-Small, Small, Medium, Large*

3 PRICING OPTIONS

3 COLOURS

The Endorphin is Knolly Bikes' first model that sets the tone for their 6th Generation of bike models to be released in the next year. With a straight top tube design, Enduro bearings on all pivots, and a one-piece link driving the shock, this launch features massive updates, with over 80% of the bike being changed from the outgoing generation.In addition, the Endorphin has been designed for riders ranging in height from 4’11-5'10". It was developed from the ground up to suit riders with smaller inseams, who are seeking a playful trail bike that isn’t gender specific. There is also a new size range that spans from x-small to a limited production of large frames, allowing the Endorphin to cater to a broad range of heights and riding needs. And riders can tune their fit and preference, with a choice between dual 27.5 or MX options.Wheels: Full 27.5 or MX 29 (to fit a full range of riders)Rear travel: 150mm (27.5) or 135mm (MX)Fork: 160mm (27.5”) or 140mm (MX)Straight top tube - better standover and improved aestheticsUnified monoblock rocker link - working in collaboration with the lower swing link; increased rigidity and lessens lateral stresses on shock mountFlat tooling bearing locations - makes servicing bearings easierSize specific chainstay length - creates a better balance bike and better fit for tall and short ridersSRAM UDH compatibilitySupports long dropper posts (175mm - 210mm in all frame sizes) for a wide range of inseam lengthsMounts for tools (under the top tube)Lower shock mount features 30mm axle to work with Fox Roller Bearing Shock hardware kitsPost Mount 180mm rear brake mounts157Trail rear end spacing- brings improved rear end stability*inclusive sizing for riders 4’11” and taller. Can fit down to 4’10” with minor modifications.Full 27.5 Deore priced at $5599 CAD/$4199 USDMX Deore priced at $5999 CAD/$4499 USDMX XT priced at $7299CAD/$5499 USDRAW, Sea Foam, ChampagnePhotography & Video credit: Tandem Photography *Bikes shown in the photo & video are not to specErin: 5’1” | 28” inseam | XS Endorphin frame | 29/27.5 MX | 175mm dropper slammed | 140mm forkKen 5’10” | 32” inseam | MD Endorphin frame | 29/27.5 MX | 175mm dropper 2” out from frame | 150mm forkRuby 4’10” | XS Endorphin | 27.5/26 MX | 180mm dropper with 1.5” out of frame | 160mm 27.5 fork