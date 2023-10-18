Knolly Announces New Endorphin With Improved Sizing for Smaller Riders

PRESS RELEASE: Knolly Bikes
The Endorphin is Knolly Bikes'
first model that sets the tone for their 6th Generation of bike models to be released in the next year. With a straight top tube design, Enduro bearings on all pivots, and a one-piece link driving the shock, this launch features massive updates, with over 80% of the bike being changed from the outgoing generation.
In addition, the Endorphin has been designed for riders ranging in height from 4’11-5'10". It was developed from the ground up to suit riders with smaller inseams, who are seeking a playful trail bike that isn’t gender specific. There is also a new size range that spans from x-small to a limited production of large frames, allowing the Endorphin to cater to a broad range of heights and riding needs. And riders can tune their fit and preference, with a choice between dual 27.5 or MX options.KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Wheels: Full 27.5 or MX 29 (to fit a full range of riders)
Rear travel: 150mm (27.5) or 135mm (MX)
Fork: 160mm (27.5”) or 140mm (MX)
Straight top tube - better standover and improved aesthetics
Unified monoblock rocker link - working in collaboration with the lower swing link; increased rigidity and lessens lateral stresses on shock mount
Flat tooling bearing locations - makes servicing bearings easier
Size specific chainstay length - creates a better balance bike and better fit for tall and short riders
SRAM UDH compatibility
Supports long dropper posts (175mm - 210mm in all frame sizes) for a wide range of inseam lengths
Mounts for tools (under the top tube)
Lower shock mount features 30mm axle to work with Fox Roller Bearing Shock hardware kits
Post Mount 180mm rear brake mounts
157Trail rear end spacing- brings improved rear end stabilitySIZES: X-Small, Small, Medium, Large*
*inclusive sizing for riders 4’11” and taller. Can fit down to 4’10” with minor modifications.3 PRICING OPTIONS
Full 27.5 Deore priced at $5599 CAD/$4199 USD
MX Deore priced at $5999 CAD/$4499 USD
MX XT priced at $7299CAD/$5499 USD3 COLOURS
RAW, Sea Foam, Champagne
Photography & Video credit: Tandem Photography
*Bikes shown in the photo & video are not to spec
Erin: 5’1” | 28” inseam | XS Endorphin frame | 29/27.5 MX | 175mm dropper slammed | 140mm fork
Ken 5’10” | 32” inseam | MD Endorphin frame | 29/27.5 MX | 175mm dropper 2” out from frame | 150mm fork
Ruby 4’10” | XS Endorphin | 27.5/26 MX | 180mm dropper with 1.5” out of frame | 160mm 27.5 fork
It even looks great this time around
Odd