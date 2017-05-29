The New Era - XC World Cup Round 2, Albstadt – Finals Photo Epic









With temperatures soaring to mid-summer goodness, Albstadt heated up for the second round of the World Cup. The men's U23 race provided plenty of fireworks and unexpected happenings and today proved to surpass all expectations. Spectators witnessed a series of races which were among the closest and best in recent years. Fresh faces shaked are starting to shake things up as they work their way up the competition ladder. Albstadt has provided the arena in which the stars of the future shined bright. It was racing at its pinnacle as riders charged to the front, attacked and defended positions. Blood, sweat and tears. Racing at its very best.





Race positions at the ready.





Here we go!





Kate's day wasn't going to turn out like she envisioned.





Albstadt is not the most technical of the World Cups, but it is always tricky. Slippery when wet, slippery when dry. The course claimed many victims.





Evie Richards was pushing hard today. The pressure paid off.





Kate Courtney didn't have the best of luck today, but she had the legs to take her to second.





Sina Frei pushing to third place on a hot morning.





Evie Richards looks over her shoulder but finds herself all alone before winning the World Cup in Albstadt.





Despite the crash and the flat, Kate Courtney had a damn good ride.







The women's U23 category seems set for a close battle between Kate Courtney and Evie Richards. Sina Frei is poised to get closer to the two as well.





Evie takes the win and now leads the series.





Jolanda warms up in the rare bit of shade you find between the pits.









Maja Wloszczowska Switched the lead with Annika a couple times until Annika had an off. Maja rode on to second for the day.





One lap later Annika Langvad seemed to make her move and powered to the front.





Yana Belomoina had a strong start of the season, finishing in 5th in Nove Mesto. Her goal of a top 10 finish proved to be too modest.





Emily Batty had a better day today and took tenth place.





The crowds here rival Nove Mesto's for sure. Although on the noise side, the Germans have to admit defeat.





Jolanda Neff was showing some of that form from two years ago today. She finished third.





Annika Langvad leading Maja early in the race, but a crash would have her settle for 16th.





Bec Henderson wasn't feeling too shattered in the heat. She finished fifth for the day.





Yana speeding home towards an oh so sweet victory.





After Annika crashed hard, Maja took the lead and rode on the front. It was Yana Belomoina with the performance of the day though as she passed Maja final lap with incredible pace.





In disbelief, Yana grasps to behold what just happened as Maja congratulates the young Ukrainian rider on her first elite World Cup win.





Anne Tauber grasping for air.





Exhaustion, dehydration, and disappointment.





Erin Huck put so much into the day that she didn't have words at the end.





The heat took it's toll out there today.





Tough as nails.





Some much-deserved cooling and hydration.





Maksym Gravylenko, Yana's boyfriend, coach, and mechanic and Bart Brentjens (right) congratulate each other with Yana Belomoina's victory.





The top step.





Albstadt's setup is one of the best for spectators and they flock to the Bullpit to see the riders pass on all sides. The time has come for the men's elite field.





TFR manager Jon Rourke wishes Anton well before he heads out into the heat of the day.





Nice to see Florian Vogel back and healthy. Also nice to see his start box routine hasn't changed.





Nino cools down before things heat up.





Umbrellas provided some shade prior to the start.





After passing over 81 riders last week, Van der Poel raced to first position straight after the start.





Van der Poel leads, as Nino Schurter takes the outside line. Schurter was one of the few to do so, opting to go for the slightly longer but less steep climb.





With Van der Poel starting out in front, it was Mathias Fluckiger who took over the lead. Schurter and Van der Poel in pursuit.





Anton was biding his time until the right moment to strike. Coop took third today.





Nino was looking like he was pushing a little harder than usual today.





Mathieu came of the start like a bat out of Hell and didn't let up until lap five.





Manny couldn't pull out a podium on home soil in the heat today, unfortunately.





Serrano wasn't the man giving Nino the run for his money today, but he had another strong ride.





Maxime Marotte left nothing on the track today. He fought hard to push through the field.





Albstadt always claims its victims.





It is a long time since we saw Nino Schurter being challenged to this level. Van der Poel and Fluckiger upping the stakes.





On fire.





Maxime Marotte, one of many fast French riders, rode a consistent race, finishing in 4th.





Mathieu van der Poel crashed in a corner on lap 5 and saw Nino Schurter and Mathias Fluckiger pass. The latter send it in pursuit of Schurter but crashed hard.





Lucky to miss the tree which would have ended in severe trauma, Math continued his race.





David Valero cools himself, riding to a 4th position.





Anton Cooper exceeded his own expectations. 3rd for this strong Kiwi.





Spectators high-fiving Nino.





That's two for two.





Van der Poel and Fluckiger might have crashed, but the battle is on for that desired first spot.





It is no light task to get Schurter nervous. This man did it.





The battle is on.









The clean squad! Nice job boys. The clean squad! Nice job boys.



Thanks Albstadt, we have seen plenty to get excited about. Close battles, new champions, and challenged champions. The future looks bright.



