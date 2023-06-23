Fast Suspension's New Ride D & Ride E Coil Shocks - Eurobike 2023

Fast Suspension

"I've got something in my backpack that I want to show you."

This is the new DH-specific Ride D shock.

The beautifully machined compression adjuster of the Ride D. Steel shaft with hard chrome treatment.

A look inside the shock. The self-centering bottom-out-piston.

The Ride D (bottom) and Ride E (top).

When you meet one of the world’s finest suspension experts at Eurobike and he says “I’ve got something in my backpack that I want to show you”, you know it’s going to be exciting.Fabien from Fast Suspension had his new coil shocks with him and gave us a quick run-down of the most important features.The new shocks are named "Ride E" for Enduro and "Ride D" for downhill. The target was to make a simplified shock based on customer feedback.To adjust the compression on the Ride E, there's a 3 position adjuster (open, flow and climb). You can also adjust the low-speed rebound and the shock has a hydraulic bottom out feature on the last 25% of the stroke. The HBO is tuneable via the shim stack.The Ride D has the same chassis as the Ride E but the compression unit is different, and can be externally adjusted. Both shocks will be tuned to suit the bike kinematics, while the Fast Fenix is tuned according to the rider's preferences and bike kinematics.The bottom-out-piston is self-centering to make sure it's always perfectly aligned with the bottom-out-cup. Fabien also says that the HBO piston slides a little bit during the rebound phase to avoid a sticky feeling.Both the Ride E and Ride D share parts with the more expensive Fast Fenix such as their VDP main piston, shock body and seal head. The shaft is steel and comes with a hard chrome treatment. Both shocks will come in the following versions:- Standard eyelet: 210x55/52.5/50, 230x65/62.5/60/57.5 and 250x75/72.5/70- Trunnion: 185x 55/52.5/50, 205x65/62.5/60/57.5 and 225x75/72.5/70The price will be 649 EUR (without spring and hardware; the Fenix costs 950 EUR). Fast recommends running their Ichu steel light spring on the new shocks.Fabien says that the shocks will probably be available from August 2023.