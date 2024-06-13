Powered by Outside

The New Giant Faith is the Kids' Bike We Wish We Had

Jun 13, 2024
by Seb Stott  
photo

If you've been mountain biking long enough to remember the Giant Faith freeride rig of circa 2010, you probably learned to ride on something much less confidence-inspiring than this.

Giant and Liv (Giant's female-specific sister brand) have each released two new bikes for kids looking to tackle proper mountain bike terrain. They describe the new Faith and Faith 24 as "high-performance, full-suspension trail bikes designed and built specifically for kids." The Faith has a 26" rear wheel with 27.5" up front, 135 mm rear suspension and a 140 mm fork, while the Faith 24 has 24" wheels front and rear, 130 mm of rear suspension and a 140 mm fork.

As a rough guideline, the Faith 24 is designed for 5-9-year-olds and features a 64.1 cm (25.2 in) standover height. It weighs a claimed 12.2 kg / 27 pounds with pedals. The Faith is intended for 9-13-year-olds and features a 67.6 cm (26.6 in) standover height and a 13.2 kg / 29 pound claimed weight.
Giant/Liv Faith Details
• Wheels 27.5"/26" (Faith) / 24"/24" (Faith 24)
• 135 mm rear travel (Faith), 130 mm (Faith 24)
• 140 mm fork
• One frame size per wheel size
• Child-specific suspension, wheels, cranks, bars, grips, dropper post & brakes
• Air-sprung fork & shock with adjustable rebound and shook compression modes
• Claimed weight: 12.2 kg / 27 lb (Faith 24) - 13.2 kg / 29 lb (Faith) , with pedals
• Price $2,600 USD (Faith) / $2,500 (Faith 24)
giant-bicycles.com

I asked what the differences are between the Giant and Liv variants. Here's what Liv told me: "The Faith is designed for youth geometry, so there aren't big differences here between the Liv and Giant models. Where they do provide distinction is in colorways and brand. By buying a Liv Faith, young girls are entering into a brand that is dedicated to growing cycling for girls and women."

The Faith and Faith 24 both offer many of the features you'd look for in an adult's bike, with geometry and components tailored to smaller riders.

Giant Faith launch video

by seb-stott
Views: 112    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


photo
photo

The use of components specifically designed for smaller and lighter riders stands out. Giant's in-house suspension brand (Crest) provides the fork and shock, specifically tuned for riders under 62 kg in the case of the Faith and under 46 kg in the case of Faith 24. The Crest forks used on the Faith have a setup guide with suggested air pressure and rebound settings for riders from 26-62 kg. The 100 mm travel dropper post is similarly designed for lighter riders to operate, with a light lever feel and low compression force. There are also child-sized handlebars, brake levers, grips, saddles and cranks (140 mm on the Faith 24 and 155 mm on the Faith).

The frame has a similar layout to the grown-ups' Giant Stance , with a flex-pivot suspension layout which does without bearings in the seatstay or chainstay. The Crest FloTrac Lite shock is also tuned for lighter riders and is said to be responsive to smaller force inputs thanks to a large negative chamber. The damper features "simplified" open and locked-out compression modes designed for lighter riders, plus rebound adjustment.

photo
Faith 24
photo
Faith

Geomety and sizing

The Faith and Faith 24 models have one frame size each. So, unlike with adults' bikes, as the rider grows they get bigger wheels, longer cranks, wider handlebars etc. - not just a longer frame.

The head angle and seat angle wouldn't look out of place on an adult's trail bike. Even the 410 mm reach on the bigger Faith isn't far off an adult's bike a few years ago. The forks are specific to each wheel size, so the 24" bike has a shorter fork offset (rake) to maintain steering stability (trail) despite the smaller wheel size. Chainstays are short (especially in the Faith 24) which should help young riders learn to manual.
photo

photo
The youth of today.

Specs

Other components to highlight include Giant's TRA tubeless wheels with 30 mm internal width and 5 mm rim sidewalls to reduce the risk of pinch flats, combined with Maxxis Minion tires. The Microshift 1x10 drivetrain and 11-48t cassette should offer enough range for most hills, while the 180/160 mm rotors may seem small, but they are designed for light riders and small wheels.

photo

The Faith retails for $2,600 USD, or $2,500 for the Faith 24. International pricing can be found here.

photo
What a time to be a child.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Kids Bikes Giant Giant Faith


Author Info:
seb-stott avatar

Member since Dec 29, 2014
311 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
123643 views
Semi-Final Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
92057 views
The Actual Weights of 18 Enduro World Cup Bikes
55014 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
51344 views
Final Results from the Leogang EDR World Cup 2024
51294 views
The Actual Weights of 15 World Cup DH Race Bikes
40177 views
Downhill Tech Randoms - Leogang World Cup 2024
31931 views
Video: Why Racers Can't Let Go of These 'Outdated' Rims - Leogang DH World Cup 2024
30558 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

19 Comments
  • 9 0
 I bought my son the Jeffsy 24 a few months ago. On sale, it was notably cheaper than this, but I see this bike as having a few advantages over the Jeffsy: 1. It's a pound or so lighter if the weight is to be believed. The Jeffsy claims 27.77, but It's a bit heavier (I suspect they give the weight for the non-dropper version). 2. The cranks on the 24 are 140, vs 155 on the Jeffsy. I think that's better for little kids (though my son hasn't had any issues, so my plan to steal his cranks for my bike has been foiled). 3. The dropper seems to be more kid specific. YT's might be too, but my 52 lb kid is still too light for it, so I had to use some surgical tubing from fitness bands to basically add a helper spring so he can easily lower the post).

Overall, this looks like a great offering from a major manufacturer and seems to really take into consideration kid specifics in a high performance bike.
  • 8 0
 "As a rough guideline, the Faith 24 is designed for 5-9-year-olds and features a 64.1 cm (25.2 in) standover height." Sorry, 24" bikes are not ridden by 5 year olds. Maybe the tallest of 6 year olds, but even then that's a stretch.
  • 2 0
 I'm seeing a huge amount of overlap with the Trance Jr 26", including they are priced the same. I'm the first to admit, although the giant fork doesn't scream "premium", it's proven itself quite reliable, and has an unbelievably huge range of rebound adjustment. I'm sure it's made by suntour, and I assume that's who's making this shock as well. Tuned for smaller riders, its probably quite capable.
I'm not the market for this bike (I don't have kids), but there's a lot of buyers out there for exactly this. If they could hit a price point a little closer to the stance ($1900) I think they would have a home run.
At its current price, it's a bit of a stretch for most parents, but it'll hold it's resale value really well.
  • 2 0
 Giant is manufacturing their own forks in house, and it looks like shocks too now.
  • 6 3
 Very very cool however it would be a close call in the death I would face if I dropped 2.5k on this for my son or spent that amount on loooooose women
  • 1 0
 If I were in the market for a kids bike I would be scouring the Buy-Sell for an older 26 FS bike that maybe has some upgrades like a dropper post and 1X drivetrain. Swap the cranks to something shorter (if you want) and done!
  • 1 0
 i saw someones kid on a bontrager race lite xxs with full xtr m950. that thing weighed nothing perfect kids bike and it even made me jealous
  • 1 0
 Yeah my first mtb was £200 in 2001, or £326 in todays money, and we haggled it down, and it was ex-demo. But that bike was rad until it got stolen. If my parents had offered to pay the equivalent £1100 (which they wouldn't) I would have taken the money instead and pocketed the rest. I would then have invested my (by then) £1000 in November 2011 in a company called Tesla and would today be sitting on a small fortune of c. £200,000. With this in yield and dividend stocks minus tax I would now be commissioning a Dangerholm every 2 years, and posting about it on social media. So my point is, don't buy one of these bikes, get really, really, really lucky, and also make statistics up at will.
-sent frm ipheon
  • 4 0
 I have "faith" that these will not sell well for that price.
  • 3 0
 When they talk about who girls choosing the Liv version will "enter into a brand" - sounds a bit like joining a cult, no?
  • 3 1
 I have a 9yo, she outgrows bikes like she outgrows shoes and clothes—quickly. $2500 on a bike she'll outgrow in 18 months or less? Nope.
  • 1 1
 I am not sold on the full-sus for kids. At least for the riding my kids do, a hard tail has been the perfect tool. I am sure there are parts of the world where there are kids who can put all that squish to use, but on 24" tires I have my doubts.
  • 2 4
 Seems like they figure kids don't need decent parts. Just throw the generic stuff on there, and jack the price up. Only decent brand on there is the Maxxis tires, and they're probably inferior OEM parts. Usually I see value in Giant, here I only see a ripoff.
  • 1 0
 Agree.. after summer I'll have to buy something like this bigger model and with exception of YT Jeffsy I can't find anything that looks like a decent ride and doesn't cost way too much
  • 3 1
 Not only is the price egregious, but how is it so dang heavy?
  • 1 0
 As Whitney said..."I believe the children are our future".
  • 1 0
 Hey Giant stop throwing so much trash (carbon) in the ocean
  • 1 1
 Makes me wanna have kids...(SO much more than a baby picture)
  • 1 0
 ...We Wish We Had Had.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.044852
Mobile Version of Website