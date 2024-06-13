The New Giant Faith is the Kids' Bike We Wish We Had

Geomety and sizing



The Faith and Faith 24 models have one frame size each. So, unlike with adults' bikes, as the rider grows they get bigger wheels, longer cranks, wider handlebars etc. - not just a longer frame.



The head angle and seat angle wouldn't look out of place on an adult's trail bike. Even the 410 mm reach on the bigger Faith isn't far off an adult's bike a few years ago. The forks are specific to each wheel size, so the 24" bike has a shorter fork offset (rake) to maintain steering stability (trail) despite the smaller wheel size. Chainstays are short (especially in the Faith 24) which should help young riders learn to manual.

