Pivot Switchblade: Now Available in Aluminum - Video



Press Release: Pivot Cycles



All the Benefits of the Original in a More Affordable Package.



Our Switchblade has earned a lot of awards being a light, ultra-capable trail bike that punches way above its weight class—whether you’re riding it with 29 or 27.5+ wheels and tires. Now we’re bringing the same ultra-stiff frame design, the same 135 millimeters of super smooth dw‐link suspension and modern geometry to even more riders with the Switchblade Aluminum







One Bike, Any Trail… Every Budget.



The Switchblade boasts short chainstays and massive tire clearance. These two elements coming together on one frame help provide great high-speed stability through chunky terrain and effortless handling on tight trails.



Our Super Boost Plus rear spacing makes this possible. This also improves frame stiffness, wheel durability and lets you use a front derailleur. Want to run a 29er set-up to achieve maximum rollover and quick handling? Go for it. Looking for unrivaled traction and a more forgiving ride in loose, rocky conditions? Go 27.5+. The Switchblade is outstanding wearing both wheel sizes and on all kinds of terrain.









State of the Art Aluminum Technology.



Years of working with carbon has changed how we build aluminum bikes. Carbon construction techniques enable you to create all manner of frame tube shapes. The kind of shapes that improve ride quality and which were impossible to achieve—not so long ago—with aluminum. We have pushed the boundaries of aluminum and have pioneered ways to get the same complex multi-axis shapes, variable wall thicknesses and the same strength and stiffness from alloy that we’d already achieved with carbon.



Simply Brilliant Suspension.



The Switchblade is designed for the steepest and roughest descents, yet it also tears up climbs with a balanced mix of grip and pedalling efficiency. The Switchblade Aluminum’s dw‐link rear suspension is the key to achieving this performance.



Because the Switchblade’s dw‐link rear suspension doesn’t squat or bob under pedaling force it helps to take the slog out of those uphill miles. We’ve also been able to lower the bottom bracket height and slacken the head angle without negative consequences thanks to the no squat characteristics of the suspension. Combined, these traits add up to a bike that we believe excels on high-speed and technical downhill tracks, yet still maintains the precise handling and “poppy” ride that make a great trail bike so much fun.





The Switchblade Aluminum is available in Aqua blue with lime green accents, as well as electric blue with red highlights.