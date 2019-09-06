The New POC Helmet Stores Your Medical Data - Eurobike 2019

The whole system works through an app that POC have developed to go alongside the helmet. You upload your data to the app including information such as your blood type, allergies, existing conditions and your organ donor status and then transfer this data into a chip in the helmet. First responders will then be able to scan the helmet using their own app and receive all the data to their phone.



Solar Powered Sunglasses

Wax on Wax off

POC Axion Spin

POC have teamed up with twICEme, a Swedish start-up, to create a helmet that stores your medical data and can transmit it to first responders in case of a crash.The chip is currently only available on the Tectal Race Spin helmet and will add around $10-15 to the price of it. POC currently have the exclusive rights on it as they worked with twICEme to develop the technology but they can imagine it spreading to other helmet brands in the future as MIPS did after they first used that in their helmets.POC also had a pair of sunglasses that feature an electrochromic LCD lens that instantly and automatically changes tint depending on the intensity of ambient light - darker in bright light and lighter in darker conditions. The change is instant, automatic, and best of all, powered by solar panels above the lenses so you never have to charge or change batteries.At the moment, the glasses won't be great use to mountain bikers as a helmet peak will interfere with the sensors and we imagine the glasses will be distracting in changing light under a forest canopy. However, if you're planning a more long-distance ride with long periods in the sun and shade, these could be for you.Finally, POC has introduced a more affordable trail lid to its offerings, the Axion Spin. POC were keen to include as much of the tech from their high-end helmets in this so you still get the Air rotational impact system and the unibody shell. It also includes some tech that's not on the Tectral or the Coron, a breakaway visor. POC have developed their own system here that allows for easy ejection in a crash to reduce load points and allow you to ride home without a broken peak, expect this system to make its way onto POCs more premium helmets when they get updated.The helmet weighs 305 grams for a medium, which is actually a reduction on the Tectral. When we say more affordable, don't forget this is POC, who specialise in high-end products; this helmet is cheaper than the rest of their range but will still cost €160.