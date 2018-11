Radon Launches the New Swoop 170 Enduro Bike

Radon Swoop 170 10.0 - the best-specced version comes with good parts for €3.699

What's so new about it?It still has 170mm of travel (front & rear), still has an aluminium frame which has three different geometry-options, has great parts for a wallet-friendly price but now comes with better tires, shorter stem and bigger wheels.Fox 36 up front delivering 170 millimetres of travel.Schwalbe Magic Mary with Super Gravity casing and Addix softness up front, Hans Dampf in the back.The top of the line Swoop 10.0 comes in raw with some orange bits here and there - if you like it a little less colorful, don't worry, the Swoop 170 9.0 is all black.Fox X2 with its 2 position compression lever.Flip the chip to choose between three different geo-settings.SRAM´s X01 Eagle helps you getting back up.The new Radon Swoop 170 will come in three versions:Front Suspension: Rock Shox Lyrik, RC2, 170mm of travelRear Suspension: Rock Shox Monarch Plus, RC3, Debon Air, 170mm of travelWheels: DT Swiss E1900 Spline, 30mm, 110/148Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary Addix Soft TLE 2.35 / Hans Dampf Addix Soft TLE 2.35Brakes: Magura MT5 (203/180)Derailleur: Shimano XT (11-46)Crankset: Race Face Aeffect, 32 tooth, 170mmSeattube: SDG Tellis Dropper, 150mmSaddle: SDG FLY MTN 2Bar: Race Face Aeffect R 35, 20mm Riser, 780mmStem: Race Face Aeffect R 35Colour: stealth grey / candy redSizes: 17"(M) / 19"(L) / 21"(XL)Weight: 13.9 kg (size large)Price: 2.499 €Front Suspension: Fox 36 Float, Performance Elite, Fit Grip 2, Boost, 170mm of travelRear Suspension: Fox Float DPX2, Performance Elite, EVOL, 170mm of travelWheels: DT Swiss E1700 Spline, 30mm, 110/148Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary Addix Soft TLE 2.35 / Hans Dampf Addix Soft TLE 2.35Brakes: SRAM Code R (200/180)Derailleur: SRAM GX EagleCrankset: SRAM Stylo Eagle 7K DUB, 32 tooth, 170mmSeattube: Fox Transfer Performance, 150mmSaddle: SDG FLY MTN 2Bar: Race Face Turbine R 35, 35mm Riser, 800mmStem: Race Face Turbine R 35Colour: deep black anodized / deep black glossySizes: 17"(M) / 19"(L) / 21"(XL)Weight: 14.0 kg (size large)Price: 2.999 €Front Suspension: Fox 36 Float, Factory, FIT Grip 2, Kashima, Boost, 170mm of travelRear Suspension: Fox Float X2, Factory, 2pos, Kashima, 170mm of travelWheels: Newmen Evolution SL A30, 30mm, 110/148Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary Addix Soft Super Gravity TLE 2.35 / Hans Dampf Addix Soft Super Gravity TLE 2.35Brakes: SRAM Code RSCDerailleur: SRAM X01 EagleCrankset: SRAM X1 Carbon Eagle DUB, 32 tooth, 170mmSeattube: Fox Transfer Factory, 150mmSaddle: SDG FLY MTN 2Bar: Race Face Turbine R 35, 35mm Riser, 800mmStem: Race Face Turbine R 35Colour: raw / bright orangeSizes: 17"(M) / 19"(L) / 21"(XL)Weight: 14.1 kg (size large)Price: 3.699 €The new Radon Swoop 170 will be available in January 2019. http://www.radon-bikes.de You will notice that the Swoop 170 in the pictures above has the DT Swiss E1700 in it although it should come with the Newmen (Swoop 170 10.0) / E1900 (Swoop 170 8.0) wheelset - that´s because the actual sets weren´t available at the time we needed them. TG - traurige Geschichte...