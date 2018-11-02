PRESS RELEASES

Radon Launches the New Swoop 170 Enduro Bike

Nov 1, 2018
by RADON-BIKES  
Full Bike Radon Swoop 170 10.0 2019
Radon Swoop 170 10.0 - the best-specced version comes with good parts for €3.699

PRESS RELEASE: Radon

What's so new about it?

It still has 170mm of travel (front & rear), still has an aluminium frame which has three different geometry-options, has great parts for a wallet-friendly price but now comes with better tires, shorter stem and bigger wheels.

Wheels Radon Swoop 170 10.0 2019
Fox 36 up front delivering 170 millimetres of travel.

Front Radon Swoop 170 10.0 2019
Schwalbe Magic Mary with Super Gravity casing and Addix softness up front, Hans Dampf in the back.

Frame Radon Swoop 170 10.0 2019
The top of the line Swoop 10.0 comes in raw with some orange bits here and there - if you like it a little less colorful, don't worry, the Swoop 170 9.0 is all black.

Rear Suspension Radon Swoop 170 10.0 2019
Fox X2 with its 2 position compression lever.

Flip Chip Radon Swoop 170 10.0 2019
Flip the chip to choose between three different geo-settings.

Derailleur Radon Swoop 170 10.0 2019
SRAM´s X01 Eagle helps you getting back up.


The new Radon Swoop 170 will come in three versions:

Swoop 8.0

Front Suspension: Rock Shox Lyrik, RC2, 170mm of travel
Rear Suspension: Rock Shox Monarch Plus, RC3, Debon Air, 170mm of travel
Wheels: DT Swiss E1900 Spline, 30mm, 110/148
Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary Addix Soft TLE 2.35 / Hans Dampf Addix Soft TLE 2.35
Brakes: Magura MT5 (203/180)
Derailleur: Shimano XT (11-46)
Crankset: Race Face Aeffect, 32 tooth, 170mm
Seattube: SDG Tellis Dropper, 150mm
Saddle: SDG FLY MTN 2
Bar: Race Face Aeffect R 35, 20mm Riser, 780mm
Stem: Race Face Aeffect R 35
Colour: stealth grey / candy red
Sizes: 17"(M) / 19"(L) / 21"(XL)
Weight: 13.9 kg (size large)
Price: 2.499 €

Swoop 9.0

Front Suspension: Fox 36 Float, Performance Elite, Fit Grip 2, Boost, 170mm of travel
Rear Suspension: Fox Float DPX2, Performance Elite, EVOL, 170mm of travel
Wheels: DT Swiss E1700 Spline, 30mm, 110/148
Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary Addix Soft TLE 2.35 / Hans Dampf Addix Soft TLE 2.35
Brakes: SRAM Code R (200/180)
Derailleur: SRAM GX Eagle
Crankset: SRAM Stylo Eagle 7K DUB, 32 tooth, 170mm
Seattube: Fox Transfer Performance, 150mm
Saddle: SDG FLY MTN 2
Bar: Race Face Turbine R 35, 35mm Riser, 800mm
Stem: Race Face Turbine R 35
Colour: deep black anodized / deep black glossy
Sizes: 17"(M) / 19"(L) / 21"(XL)
Weight: 14.0 kg (size large)
Price: 2.999 €

Swoop 10.0

Front Suspension: Fox 36 Float, Factory, FIT Grip 2, Kashima, Boost, 170mm of travel
Rear Suspension: Fox Float X2, Factory, 2pos, Kashima, 170mm of travel
Wheels: Newmen Evolution SL A30, 30mm, 110/148
Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary Addix Soft Super Gravity TLE 2.35 / Hans Dampf Addix Soft Super Gravity TLE 2.35
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Derailleur: SRAM X01 Eagle
Crankset: SRAM X1 Carbon Eagle DUB, 32 tooth, 170mm
Seattube: Fox Transfer Factory, 150mm
Saddle: SDG FLY MTN 2
Bar: Race Face Turbine R 35, 35mm Riser, 800mm
Stem: Race Face Turbine R 35
Colour: raw / bright orange
Sizes: 17"(M) / 19"(L) / 21"(XL)
Weight: 14.1 kg (size large)
Price: 3.699 €

The new Radon Swoop 170 will be available in January 2019. http://www.radon-bikes.de

You will notice that the Swoop 170 in the pictures above has the DT Swiss E1700 in it although it should come with the Newmen (Swoop 170 10.0) / E1900 (Swoop 170 8.0) wheelset - that´s because the actual sets weren´t available at the time we needed them. TG - traurige Geschichte...

16 Comments

  • + 1
 love hammering past all the goats at my locals on my swoop, then the almost astonished chats after when they can't understand why their YT got overtaken...i'm mean YT right. Don't believe the hype ha ha

#kidding #getitkidding #goatjokes #lols #loveyt #alsoloveswoop #hashtag
  • + 4
 I hate when companies use degrees instead of radians in geo charts. HTA on the L is 1.14, STA is 1.33.
  • + 1
 Well, we're on earth..so...
  • + 4
 I and psi, where are the Pascal's?
  • + 3
 Is there any current or planned distribution to the states?
  • + 2
 Awesome bike and a fair price!
  • + 0
 "Swoop"? Radon, I don't know who names your bike models, but you need to find them a new job, pronto.
  • + 1
 "Swoop there it is"
  • + 1
 475mm seat tube height for an XL?! I could fit a 250mm dropper...
  • + 1
 Why are small people discriminated against?
  • + 1
 Love me some Magic Marry's I do......
  • + 1
 Nice bike., good price. Too bad I can't get one here in the U.S.
  • + 1
 A devon air shock new tech from rock shox
  • + 1
 Yeah, the frame is designed for 216 * 63 shock, so no modern shocks from SRAM.
  • + 1
 Very nice bike!
  • - 1
 Sweet Process.

