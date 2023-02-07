The New Rapha / Brain Dead Collection is Rave Ready

Feb 7, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  

I'm not a fashionable person. My wardrobe consists almost entirely of well-worn jeans and t-shirts, and none of them have designer labels on them. When it comes to mountain biking, my clothing tastes are similar – I gravitate towards simple and effective designs, ideally in some shade of black.

Part of my job does entail testing the latest mountain bike apparel, which means that multiple times per year I'll find myself laughing out loud at the outfit I've put on, whether that's due to the garish color scheme, exorbitant price, or a combination of both.

Which brings me to the latest limited-edition apparel line from Rapha and Brain Dead. For riders that want to pay even more money for Rapha clothing, the collaboration includes jerseys, a wind jacket, a hip pack, and two pairs of pants – one pair for riding, and the other for trail building, although they look a lot more like what you'd see at a rave circa 1999.

Don't you wish you were this cool? Trail maintenance pants: $200. Trail t-shirt: $60.
Trail pants with glow-in-the-dark logos: $195. Windblock jersey: $152.


Going back to the whole 'I'm not fashionable' thing, I wasn't aware of Brain Dead's existence until recently. For those who have been living under a rock like me, the LA brand was launched in 2014 by Ed Davis and Kyle Ng, and bills itself as “A creative collective of artists and designers from around the world... Brain Dead is not one person, nor is it one idea. It sits in the space between people.” Cringy copy aside, according to Vogue Business sales were expected to exceed $10 million in 2021, so this isn't exactly a little mom and pop operation.

Were there mountain bikers clamoring for this Rapha x Brain Dead collab? Honestly, I don't know. For the hypebeasts out there, this could be the highlight of the week. For me, it's more amusing and a little confusing than anything else.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Apparel Rapha


Must Read This Week
Video: Grim Donut Part 3 - We Made It Less Terrible
68385 views
Interview: Rocksled Suspension's Wild New Linkage Fork
66137 views
Bike Check: Comparing Jack Moir, Kasper Woolley & Christian Textor's New YT Capra Race Bikes
52481 views
Review: 2023 Ibis Oso
49994 views
The UCI Releases the 2023 Team List
46497 views
Ministry Cycles is Taking Pre-Orders for their Glued-Together Psalm 150
34991 views
Throwback Thursday: 4 Bikes Turning 30 in 2023
33250 views
10 2023 Team Changes That Flew Under the Radar
32214 views

7 Comments

  • 7 0
 I think this is one thing all Pinkers can agree to hate together.
  • 5 0
 i never understood the hate for Rapha. i do now. also, i miss my old JNCOs all if a sudden.
  • 1 0
 of*
  • 4 0
 Presumably "Brain Dead" is not just the company's name, but also their target market.
  • 3 0
 Extra large cargo pockets to store my molly infused energy gels
  • 1 0
 Acccccciiiiid!
  • 1 0
 No.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.042684
Mobile Version of Website