The New Rapha / Brain Dead Collection is Rave Ready

I'm not a fashionable person. My wardrobe consists almost entirely of well-worn jeans and t-shirts, and none of them have designer labels on them. When it comes to mountain biking, my clothing tastes are similar – I gravitate towards simple and effective designs, ideally in some shade of black.
Part of my job does
entail testing the latest mountain bike apparel, which means that multiple times per year I'll find myself laughing out loud at the outfit I've put on, whether that's due to the garish color scheme, exorbitant price, or a combination of both.
Which brings me to the latest limited-edition apparel line from Rapha and Brain Dead
. For riders that want to pay even more money for Rapha clothing, the collaboration includes jerseys, a wind jacket, a hip pack, and two pairs of pants – one pair for riding, and the other for trail building, although they look a lot more like what you'd see at a rave circa 1999.
Going back to the whole 'I'm not fashionable' thing, I wasn't aware of Brain Dead's existence until recently. For those who have been living under a rock like me, the LA brand was launched in 2014 by Ed Davis and Kyle Ng, and bills itself as “A creative collective of artists and designers from around the world... Brain Dead is not one person, nor is it one idea. It sits in the space between people.” Cringy copy aside, according to Vogue Business sales were expected to exceed $10 million in 2021, so this isn't exactly a little mom and pop operation.
Were there mountain bikers clamoring for this Rapha x Brain Dead collab? Honestly, I don't know. For the hypebeasts out there, this could be the highlight of the week. For me, it's more amusing and a little confusing than anything else.
