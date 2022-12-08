Video: The Nine Wheels Documentary

Today, after 1 year since the filming, we are still travelling. Raoul is 14 and Emric 11 (4 years living in a camper).

Our lives are still dedicated to MTB, BMX.

A friend is now helping to look after the boys' future regarding MTB, so we can focus on education.

The boys saw the film, so I explained about my cerebellar ataxia saying that there’s no treatment but to be happy, fit and patient is my way to enjoy life!

We are all different, my life is different but it doesn’t mean that I can’t be happy. I love them, I love Toni, I love Festi, I love my life!

We are currently in the UK.

I (Laetitia) found it necessary to ask for an electric assistance on my trike because the places we enjoy the most are in the mountains areas.

I have also my wheelchair now. It’s easier for us to go to rendezvous, shopping or houses…

We are convinced that we found the right way of life.

We can spend a lot of time together and the boys are so mature, they are learning very quickly to be independent!

They are doing sport everyday and outside.

Toni is planning to fly (paragliding) again and even if I am more and more dependent, as long as I am with my family, we are happy, I can ride my trike and we are surrounded by loving, caring people, life is beautiful! — Laetitia Schneeberger, Mother