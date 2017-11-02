Alpine Lording With The Nomads - Video







Take a ride high into the alpine with The Nomads Chris and Dylan as they explore Whistler’s new, very popular and absolutely stunning Lord Of The Squirrels trail. The trail is rated blue and is built around the idea of AM and XC use. Chris is riding the Santa Cruz Tallboy and Dylan riding the Santa Cruz Hightower fitted with Enve Composites new next generation Enve M series Wheels, DH Bars and AM stems.







It was an early 3am start, climbing by moonlight up the machine groomed climbing trail Into the Mystic. We were nearing the top as the sunrise came over the mountains on the horizon it was a spectacular sight. Traversing through the alpine we descended from the peak of Mt Sprout. The trail passed by alpine lakes and meadows eventually winding down through stunning old growth forests to the valley floor.









Whistler Off Road Cycling Association (WORCA) was extremely happy to have completed the new alpine descent trail, Lord of the Squirrels, after 5 years of planning and 3 years of construction. The trail was officially opened on the 29th August.







While the Sproat alpine network is comprised of blue rated trails, the effort and exertion required to successfully and safely complete the loop rides definitely lands on the more difficult side of the spectrum. Sproat may seem close to civilization, but this ride is a true backcountry experience and needs to be treated with the respect it deserves. Riders planning on riding the alpine loop should prepare for an all day adventure!







Trail Fun Facts



Full trail loop - 18km+

Total Hours Building - 8784 hours

Full Time Trail Builders - Anywhere from 2 - 6 over the three years

Handbuilt Trail - 6.9km

View Points - 9 +3 secret ones

Elevated rock walls - 60

Armoured Drain Crossings - 17

Bridges - 29

Volunteer Trail Days - 13 days

Volunteer Trail Hours - 1,800 hours





Elevation



Mt Sproatt - 1834m

Flank Trail - 1000m

Start of LOTS - 1700m

LOTS Climb - 207m

LOTS Descent - 906m

















Video - Matt Staggs Visuals

Photos - Dylan Wolsky, Chris Johnston



