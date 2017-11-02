VIDEOS

Alpine Lording With The Nomads - Video

Nov 2, 2017
by The Nomads  
The Nomads - Alpine Lording

by thenomadsmtb
Take a ride high into the alpine with The Nomads Chris and Dylan as they explore Whistler’s new, very popular and absolutely stunning Lord Of The Squirrels trail. The trail is rated blue and is built around the idea of AM and XC use. Chris is riding the Santa Cruz Tallboy and Dylan riding the Santa Cruz Hightower fitted with Enve Composites new next generation Enve M series Wheels, DH Bars and AM stems.

Photo - Chris Johnston

It was an early 3am start, climbing by moonlight up the machine groomed climbing trail Into the Mystic. We were nearing the top as the sunrise came over the mountains on the horizon it was a spectacular sight. Traversing through the alpine we descended from the peak of Mt Sprout. The trail passed by alpine lakes and meadows eventually winding down through stunning old growth forests to the valley floor.

Photo - Matt Staggs


Whistler Off Road Cycling Association (WORCA) was extremely happy to have completed the new alpine descent trail, Lord of the Squirrels, after 5 years of planning and 3 years of construction. The trail was officially opened on the 29th August.

Photo - Dylan Wolsky
Photo - Dylan Wolsky

While the Sproat alpine network is comprised of blue rated trails, the effort and exertion required to successfully and safely complete the loop rides definitely lands on the more difficult side of the spectrum. Sproat may seem close to civilization, but this ride is a true backcountry experience and needs to be treated with the respect it deserves. Riders planning on riding the alpine loop should prepare for an all day adventure!

Photo - Dylan Wolsky
Photo - Dylan Wolsky

Trail Fun Facts

Full trail loop - 18km+
Total Hours Building - 8784 hours
Full Time Trail Builders - Anywhere from 2 - 6 over the three years
Handbuilt Trail - 6.9km
View Points - 9 +3 secret ones
Elevated rock walls - 60
Armoured Drain Crossings - 17
Bridges - 29
Volunteer Trail Days - 13 days
Volunteer Trail Hours - 1,800 hours


Elevation

Mt Sproatt - 1834m
Flank Trail - 1000m
Start of LOTS - 1700m
LOTS Climb - 207m
LOTS Descent - 906m





Photo - Chris Johnston

Video - Matt Staggs Visuals
Photos - Dylan Wolsky, Chris Johnston

