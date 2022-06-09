The NS Bikes UR Team Will Race Leogang in 'Ride 4 Ukraine' Custom Jerseys In Support of Ukrainian War Victims

Jun 9, 2022
by UR Team  

Words by NS Bikes UR Team

The racing season is ramping up, summer is around the corner, the fans are back at the races, but for us it’s hard to ignore that this weekend in Leogang we will be racing about 900km from the Ukraine border, where the country sees an unfair and dramatic situation for millions of people.

As NS Bikes are from Poland, a country bordering Ukraine, they started a “Bikes not bombs” T-shirt in support of the Ukrainian people. Inspired by them, we decided to also show our support by making a Ukrainian color themed jersey that will be auctioned.




These custom jerseys will be worn and raced by George, Kye and Vanesa then they will be raffled off with all donations going towards “The Polish National Campaign To Support Ukraine.” siepomaga.pl/en/ukraina which are directly helping as many Ukrainian people touched by this situation.




We have created a sub-campaign which is giving directly all the donations to the main fundraiser.

On the link below you can donate whatever you want and we will randomly draw 6 people to be able to win the jerseys which will be announced through our instagram. When donating please leave your full name otherwise you won't be entered into the raffle of the jersey: www.siepomaga.pl/en/ride4ukraine





We hope that this can help as much on the logistics than on the spirit of all our Ukrainians friends and thank you for helping us help them.

Posted In:
Industry News Press Releases NS Bikes


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the EWS Tweed Valley 2022
114820 views
What’s the Significance of the Specialized Direct-to-Consumer Move? It’s Complicated.
84440 views
Pro Stage Results from EWS Tweed Valley 2022
55443 views
First Look: The New Unno Burn Looks Absolutely Wild
42523 views
7 of the Best New Mountain Bike Pants Ridden & Rated
32898 views
More Tech Randoms: EWS Tweed Valley 2022
32332 views
Flat Pedal Shoe Review: Ride Concepts vs Scott vs Shimano vs Five Ten
31196 views
An Update from Kasper Woolley After His Stage 2 Crash - EWS Tweed Valley 2022
31021 views

14 Comments

  • 4 1
 Amazing. Total respect for NS Bikes. Putin is Hitler of our time. Support innocent - support Ukraine. Slava Ukraini.
  • 4 1
 This is super-rad! Way to go UR Team!!!
  • 7 9
 so strange... haven't seeing anybody racing with jerseys "supporting" any other war victims all this years.... the list in looooong and some where friends of mine, in Syria for example... well I wish them they got the publicity they hoped for !
  • 3 4
 gtfo with your whataboutism.
  • 2 0
 It's not a contest of which war is worse, etc but you're definitely not wrong.
  • 1 0
 As far as I understand that’s a chant or war call used the the pro Russian Chechens ?? Please correct me if I’m wrong.
  • 2 0
 Sorry this comment was In reply to ionn. Apologies. ( what a mess…)
  • 3 0
 Thank you! 3
  • 1 0
 stunning and brave
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008606
Mobile Version of Website