The NS Bikes UR Team Will Race Leogang in 'Ride 4 Ukraine' Custom Jerseys In Support of Ukrainian War Victims

Words by NS Bikes UR Team
The racing season is ramping up, summer is around the corner, the fans are back at the races, but for us it’s hard to ignore that this weekend in Leogang we will be racing about 900km from the Ukraine border, where the country sees an unfair and dramatic situation for millions of people.
As NS Bikes are from Poland, a country bordering Ukraine, they started a “Bikes not bombs” T-shirt in support of the Ukrainian people. Inspired by them, we decided to also show our support by making a Ukrainian color themed jersey that will be auctioned.
These custom jerseys will be worn and raced by George, Kye and Vanesa then they will be raffled off with all donations going towards “The Polish National Campaign To Support Ukraine.” siepomaga.pl/en/ukraina
which are directly helping as many Ukrainian people touched by this situation.
We have created a sub-campaign which is giving directly all the donations to the main fundraiser.
On the link below you can donate whatever you want and we will randomly draw 6 people to be able to win the jerseys which will be announced through our instagram. When donating please leave your full name otherwise you won't be entered into the raffle of the jersey: www.siepomaga.pl/en/ride4ukraine
We hope that this can help as much on the logistics than on the spirit of all our Ukrainians friends and thank you for helping us help them.
