The One Tool That World Cup Mechanics Can't Live Without?

You have to be accurate with tire pressure these days - really accurate - and the Longacre tire gauge I use is certified. You can clean the gunk out of it - latex and what have you - and it always works perfectly.
Jake Scoynes wrenches for Kaos Seagrave and Jamie Edmonson.
Jake Scoynes: Wera Allen Keys
I picked me' Wera Allen keys - or just about any Allen keys in my toolbox, because I can't do what I do without them.
Pierre-Alexandre Roche says Santa Cruz Syndicate mechanic Dougie Hatfield often helps him keep Loris Vergier on two wheels.
Pierre-Alexandre Roche: Dougie "Fresh" Hatfield
The tool I am using all day, every day? When I don't know, I just ask Dougie Fresh. He has been here for a long time with the best riders in the world, so when you have a question, he has an answer for everything.
SC Syndicate's Dougy Hatfield is one of the most experienced and respected mechanics on the World Cup DH circuit.
Dougie Hatfield: Snap-On Swivel Ratchet & 3-Way Allen Tool
Lot of tools in the toolbox, but when you go to the main tools, I like my little Snap-On swivel and my three-way. When I want to do a bolt check, these are the tools that come out of the box.
Jordi Cortes: Fox Factory Racing
Jordi Cortes: Scottish Unicorn Coffee Mug
Sometimes you are walking down the street and things call out to you. I don't even like unicorns, but I've never really met one. Does the caffeine help? I think it's like playing pool drunk. You get really good and then you get really sh*t. It helps at first...
Jon Stout wrenches for Mick Hannah.
Jon Stout: Unior Nipple Insertion Tool
My favorite tool is this Unior Tools nipple insertion tool. Great for inserting nipples without dropping them inside the rim. Nothing worse than having a nipple rattling around inside a rim.
Evan Warner is a SRAM factory mechanic.
Evan Warner: Custom Knipex Shock-Shaft Pliers
These are pretty cool air-shaft and shock shaft pliers - like a little mini-vice that works with the Knipex pliers that many of us carry on the circuit now-a-days. The DSD guys in Germany came up with the idea and made some up. Now we couldn't live without them.
Mathieu Dupelle is Connor Fearon's mechanic.
Mathieu Dupelle: Fuller Flathead Screwdriver
A little flat-head screwdriver that my uncle gave me to put in my toolbox when I was 14. Somehow, it has made its way from toolbox to toolbox. It's nothing really special, but I'm 36 years old and I haven't lost it yet. Since 2004, it's been at every World Cup I've been at.
Darren Burns keeps Sam Blenkinsop's Norco on point.
Darren Burns: Custom Park Tool Wheel Balancer
It's a wheel-balancer. I used to work in a motorbike shop and this is the kind of static balancer that they use, and I just made a mini version of that for bicycles. Last year we were taping lead to the actual rims with Gorilla Tape. This year, I made some more refined brass weights we use.
John Hall: Aaron Gwin's mechanic.
John Hall: Abbey Rotor Straightener & Birzman Pad-Spacing Tool
We've done plenty of these stories and you always see the same stuff... But there's a lot of little things the guys use and one of my favorites is the rotor-straightening tool from Abbey. It's something I use all the time. Most mechanics and riders as well, are super finicky about rotors rubbing. The other one is a Birzman pad spacing too, which is another tool to keep rotors from rubbing...
Grant Sides: mechanic for Marcelo Gutierrez.
Grant Sides: Snap-On Midget Box Wrenches
Here at the Giant pits, I use a 12-mil' and a 19-mil' midget box wrench. We use those for suspension linkages, and they make our jobs much easier.
Aaron Pelttari wrenches for Troy Brosnan.
Aaron Pelttari: Drift Punch & Abbey Hammer
You always need to hit things. With a punch, you can get into smaller things to hit. It's great! You can push bearings in, bush bearings out - do whatever you need to do with it.
Chappy Fiene is the team wrench for Intense.
Chappy Fiene: Vintage Leather Hole-Punch
We've got this vintage leather hole punch that I've had since last year. John Hall and I have a matching pair, but mine's a bit better because I've got a fancy depth gauge on mine. Anytime you are doing soft-material fab work - number plates, specifically - it makes a nice clean punch.
Jack Roure: Loic Bruni's mechanic.
Jack Roure: Diagonal Flush-Cut Pliers
The cutter for the tires. It is hard to find a good one, because it is hard to cut exactly the good angle. This one, I got 15 years ago and I have never needed to change it.
Maxime Auguin: team mechanic for Myriam Nicole and Thibaut Daprela.
Maxime Auguin: Unior Square-Nipple Socket Driver
This screwdriver spoke tensioner. We are using spoke nipples with a special head which is square. That tool is the best for tension. It is quicker, and for small control I can feel a half turn or less.
