close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

The Orange Switch 7 Has a Linkage - Sea Otter 2022

Apr 7, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  

Sorry Pinkers, it's time to throw away your Orange jokes... well, some of them anyway. For the first time in a long time, the new Orange bike is not a basic single pivot but instead a linkage driven one. Released today, the Switch 7 is designed to be the brand's flagship enduro bike, and will be raced in the EWS this year. Let's get into the details.

The Basics

At its core, this is an Orange through and through. The bike's silhouette is intentionally left Orange-y despite the new linkage and, as with most of the brand's line up, it will be made in the Halifax factory from the same aluminium sheets by the same craftsmen. In fact, if you didn't notice the new shock orientation, you may not have realised this was any different to Orange's usual formula. Times are changing in Yorkshire though, for this bike, as with the Alpine Evo before it, Orange used FEA analysis and 3D modelling to identify any potential issues with its usual techniques and to rejig each structure to perform better.
The Details:

Intention: Enduro Racing
Frame material: Aluminium
Travel: 170mm front and rear
Wheelsize: 29" front, 27.5" rear
Suspension deisgn: Linkage driven single pivot
Sizes: S, M, L, XL
Price: £7400 GBP | €8400 EUR | $8800.00 USD
More info: orangebikes.com

Of course...

Even though the brand went back to the drawing board on suspension, this bike picks up from the Switch 6 when it comes to its characteristics, albeit with an improved burl factor. Like the Switch6, this is a mixed wheel bike but it now has 170m of travel front and rear.

The Linkage


With that out of the way, let's get on to what's new about this bike. So often, we end up describing a new Orange as looking the same as the previous model but with some key changes hidden under the hood. Well, not anymore.


This new bike uses what Orange is calling the Strange Linkage. Strange is Orange's version of BlackBox and has previously been used to prototype everything from grips to a 29er downhill bike. For this project, the Strange link was all about increasing the progression of the frame. Orange says, "Through the rear shock’s travel, the leverage ratio falls from 2.85 to 2.10. Looking at shock force, this means the real working progression is 36%."


This isn't the first time Orange has used a linkage, its Blood and ST4 trail bikes and 225 downhill bike are the proof we've seen of that, but it's apparently something Orange are always testing, despite favouring their tried and true single pivot. For most of its bikes, Orange will stick with the single pivot for its playful characteristics but this is a bike that needs a bit more progressive for riders whose aim is to hit 10 minute race stages all summer.


Orange hasn't gone with the high pivot trendsetters on this bike and instead, potentially with their tongue in cheek, say, "this race machine also benefits from our lowest pivot position to minimise pedal kickback, and drivetrain induced interference, leaving the rider to do the job at hand." Not content with just one link, Orange has also developed a pair of dog bone links (sold separately) that increase the bikes BB height by 5mm with only a half-degree steepening of the head angle at the request of its race team.

Switching to a linkage driven single pivot means also means that the centre of the bike is lower and there's room for a bottle in the front triangle.


Geometry


Builds


The Switch 7 will be available in one build for the time being and only in British Racing Green. It comes specced with Ohlins suspension, Shimano XT 12 speed drivetrain and brakes, Stans Flow Wheels and and a Minion DHF/DHR combo for tires. It will retail for £7400 GBP | €8400 EUR | $8800.00 USD. More info, here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Enduro Bikes Orange Bikes Orange Switch 7 Sea Otter 2022


Must Read This Week
Chromag Announces Its First High Pivot Bike
71307 views
$80,000 Worth of Bikes Including Two CeramicSpeed Chainless Prototypes Stolen
54183 views
Intense Releases 2022 Tracer 279
50221 views
Round Up: April Fools Jokes From Around the Cycling Industry
47526 views
First Ride: 2022 Canyon Spectral:ON CFR
41181 views
Beer's Invertable Ale Tires Transform Your Mountain Bike Into a Tarmac Cruiser
31042 views
Downcountry Fork Review: Öhlins RXF34 m.2 vs Fox 34
30741 views
Video: Pembree & Rob Warner Announce Ride Concepts Interlock System
30242 views

25 Comments

  • 11 1
 A filing cabinet with articulating doors is still a filing cabinet......
  • 2 0
 Yes but the doors work differently
  • 1 0
 this comment is going to get 1000 upvotes
  • 1 0
 Duh. It's also a filing cabinet if it's made of plastic.
  • 8 0
 ..designed via mspaint.exe
  • 4 0
 It looks great, I love the color. British racing green. You do you Orange! All those haters are not building bike frames, and that is a pretty cool job in my book.
  • 2 0
 I wish I could do better than guesstimate the cost of the extra progressivity in grams by looking at the contents of the fourth photo. Some 150-200 grams?
  • 2 0
 Also regarding weight, something that should have been mentioned here: Orange claims that this frame is lighter than equivalent carbon frames from other brands!
  • 1 1
 It comes with cracks "built in" I hear...
  • 3 0
 Honestly, good for them.
  • 3 1
 You mean a “pseudo linkage”.
  • 1 0
 Pseu....pseu....pseudoooooooo -Phil Collins
  • 1 1
 Don’t understand why they are not opting for a high pivot design, adding up to the linkage this might be a killer design…
  • 1 1
 Oh just saw that the main pivot is that low .. ok i take it back
  • 1 0
 High pivot is just a current industry buzz word
  • 2 0
 Nice try but that’s green
  • 2 0
 why is it green? cool bike tho
  • 1 0
 Looks like a nightmare to service the frame bearings. Not to mention removing the shock for servicing.
  • 1 0
 They had the opportunity to eliminate the 18lb swingarm... and they didn't.
  • 2 0
 I want it
  • 2 0
 Looks like a Marin
  • 1 0
 nooooo what will we hate now?
  • 1 0
 Properly fugly. How does it ride?
  • 1 0
 Finally
  • 1 0
 Reminds me a Stanton

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008868
Mobile Version of Website