Video: The Orbea Enduro Team Takes on EWS Zermatt and the Trophy of Nations

Oct 20, 2019
by Orbea  

From the Swiss mountains and glaciers of Zermatt to the Italian beaches of the Mediterranean, the final rounds of the 2019 Enduro World Series concluded with dramatic views.

The last two races of the season took place at the end of September, with Orbea Enduro Team riders giving it their best push at the eighth round of the EWS in the shadows of Zermatt’s Matterhorn and, soon after, the first edition of Trophy of Nations in Finale Ligure.

Relive the best moments from the end of the season and watch the latest video that weaves together the Orbea Enduro Team’s journey of epic adventures, fierce competition, and personal stories.










