The Orbea Fox Team Announces Signings of Laura Charles and Evan Wall

“It’s a new challenge, and I’m certain this experience will help me improve. For my part, I want to contribute to the team by qualifying for a Top 5. That would be incredible.” — Laura Charles

I am prepping thoroughly with training programs that help me gain confidence and improve my technique. This is the foundation for a strong season — Evan Wall

The Orbea-Fox Team is back for a fourth season, with Damien Oton and Vid Persak returning to lead the EWS team, joined this year by Laura Charles. The French rider has racked up a collection of 10th-20th EWS placings, and hopes to move up this season with her new ride.The Orbea-Fox National Team is also back, with Gabriel Torralba and Edgar Carballo joined by Pinkbike Academy winner Evan Wall.The racers will once again ride Orbea’s Rallon, with the Wild FS as their go-to for EWS-E races. In addition to Orbea and Fox, the team is supported by Bluegrass, Race Face, Fizik, Maxxis, CrankBrothers, Galfer, One Up Components, Slicy Products, and Ethen and Vaude.