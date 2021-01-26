The Orbea Fox Team Announces Signings of Laura Charles and Evan Wall

The Orbea-Fox Team is back for a fourth season, with Damien Oton and Vid Persak returning to lead the EWS team, joined this year by Laura Charles. The French rider has racked up a collection of 10th-20th EWS placings, and hopes to move up this season with her new ride.
|“It’s a new challenge, and I’m certain this experience will help me improve. For my part, I want to contribute to the team by qualifying for a Top 5. That would be incredible.”—Laura Charles
The Orbea-Fox National Team is also back, with Gabriel Torralba and Edgar Carballo joined by Pinkbike Academy winner Evan Wall.
|I am prepping thoroughly with training programs that help me gain confidence and improve my technique. This is the foundation for a strong season—Evan Wall
The racers will once again ride Orbea’s Rallon, with the Wild FS as their go-to for EWS-E races. In addition to Orbea and Fox, the team is supported by Bluegrass, Race Face, Fizik, Maxxis, CrankBrothers, Galfer, One Up Components, Slicy Products, and Ethen and Vaude.
