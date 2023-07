Video: The Other Road to Lac Blanc Bikepark

Words: Reverse Components



I started to ride bikes very young, Lac Blanc was the first bike park I rode, I met a lot of good friends there, work on my skills there, left some blood there, I am very happy to have this place near my home in East France!So with this video I want to say thanks to my old friend and support Reverse Components , and my new partner BH , very happy to be in the middle of them both.Two different world, and I feel to be in balance between them.Huge thanks to Zoe who have to work with me with 2 long days of working, in the end I can feel she was tired.The digger team of Lac Blanc was here to help us, lovely guys.I hope you enjoy the video! Flowgroh.Video/photo - ZoeBSQ