Video: The Other Road to Lac Blanc Bikepark

Jul 15, 2023
by ReverseComponents  

Words: Reverse Components

I started to ride bikes very young, Lac Blanc was the first bike park I rode, I met a lot of good friends there, work on my skills there, left some blood there, I am very happy to have this place near my home in East France!

Credit - Zoe BSQ Reverse x BH Bikes

So with this video I want to say thanks to my old friend and support Reverse Components, and my new partner BH, very happy to be in the middle of them both.
Two different world, and I feel to be in balance between them.
Huge thanks to Zoe who have to work with me with 2 long days of working, in the end I can feel she was tired.
The digger team of Lac Blanc was here to help us, lovely guys.

I hope you enjoy the video! Flowgroh.

Video/photo - ZoeBSQ

