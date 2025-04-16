Powered by Outside

The Overcomplication of MTB Tires: What Riders Actually Need

Apr 16, 2025
This video was made in partnership with Michelin.

Mountain biking has no shortage of variety when it comes to tires, but is that really a good thing? From the outside, it might seem necessary. After all, the terrain we ride varies widely. But even within that reality, the sheer number of choices, wheel size, tread pattern, width, casing, and rubber compound, can feel overwhelming. The result? Confusion for riders, complications for retailers, and headaches for bike brands trying to spec complete bikes.

photo

We’re talking dozens of options per brand, many with confusing names and cryptic labeling. And at the end of the day, most riders stick to just one or two tread patterns for nearly all their riding. So why the overload?

So what actually matters when picking tires? For starters, get yourself a solid front tire. Something like a 2-2-3 tire with well-placed lugs that bite into the terrain but don’t deform under pressure, can be a great choice. This type of tire excels in grip and braking but can feel sluggish if used on both wheels, especially on climbs or hardpack terrain.

photo

That’s where a faster-rolling rear tire comes in. On climbs, your weight is biased over the rear axle, and a grippier front combined with a quicker rear helps balance performance. You could run matching treads for maximum grip, but that can slow things down and feel vague during aggressive cornering.

What about rubber compound? More and more, riders are demanding grip, even if it comes at the cost of rolling resistance or tire longevity. Especially on performance bikes, confidence and control trump minor speed gains.

Casing matters too. While naming conventions differ, most brands offer trail, enduro, and downhill options. If you're running low pressures without rim strikes, you might get away with a lighter casing. Conversely, if you're running very high pressure to avoid flats, a burlier casing might let you drop PSI and gain traction.

photo
photo


In the end, we don’t need a hundred tire options. Two, or maybe three tread patterns per bike style (trail, enduro, downhill) and a solid mud tire for the wettest days would cover most needs. The mud spike, while niche, still has its place, but for everyday riding, the modern soft-condition tires are versatile enough.

In their mountain bike tire range, Michelin offers two or three tread options per discipline for mixed-hard and mixed-soft trail conditions. If you’d like to learn more, checkout the quick guide image below or head over to michelinman.com/bicycle

photo


Sponsored Michelin


  • 4830
 Opened expecting to find a real analysis of a bunch of tires, instead found a Michelin ad.
  • 1540
 Welcome to Outside's Pinkbike. It's ads all the way down.
  • 381
 Is anything on Outside not an advertisement?

Even the stuff "spied" at Otter, plenty of name dropping and brand pics.

Can't ask for more when it's free, at least when you pay for Trailforks the advertisements are limited.
  • 615
flag Canadiantransplant (Apr 16, 2025 at 16:35) (Below Threshold)
 Life is hard.
  • 180
 It's a shame, but was always going to happen. The time is right for "Mikebike"
  • 190
 Yup. PB is now my 3rd or 4th choice for news/reviews.
  • 63
 Everyone needs minions or dhr2 and varying casings depending on terrain. Done.
  • 40
 I got a Nick the Greek ad with jiggly slow-mo meat shots
  • 30
 @covekid: Serious question, what are 1 & 2 or other good spots?
  • 10
 Well if it would have been a cool ad at least.
  • 60
 @covekid: What are your first 2 choices? I find myself becoming less interested in PB,it has definitely become blatantly more driven towards product placement rather that putting out interesting articles.
  • 10
 @sanchofula: the entire intent of sea otter is to build hype.

Anything specific at sea otter is intended to be an ad.. ..
  • 2734
 “More and more, riders are demanding grip”

What a fascinating revelation
  • 623
 Gripping review.
  • 321
 @thustlewhumber: Treads new ground....
  • 532
 This concept is gaining traction.
  • 321
 I'm sliding out of this discussion
  • 281
 What a knob.
  • 262
 @notthatslow: We'll never tyre of these jokes
  • 121
 Keeping the advertorials rolling
  • 111
 Round and round we go...
  • 32
 It's not black and white
  • 121
 Great example of cherry picking. The second half of that sentence says "even if it comes at the cost of rolling resistance or tire longevity". Pedalling efficiency was the top priority before enduro bikes became common. And while early adopters of the downhill oriented pedallable bikes may think having a grippy tire is common sense it isn't necessarily for a big chunk of the market. I was just in a shop where a mechanic had to talk a person out of mounting dual compound aggressors front and rear.
  • 34
 And reduction in weight. Frick XC tires weighing over 1kg and Enduro now coming to 2kg???
  • 60
 @CSharp: name one 2kg tire
  • 30
 @AlexBroach: Ye olde Gazzaloddi (spelling?) surely was
  • 20
 @handynzl: not even that one was 2kg lol, only 1550g
  • 20
 @AlexBroach: wtb vigilante get close at 1.65kg but still not quite 2
  • 10
 Gripping marketing speak.
  • 10
 Grip, and scrolling resistance; especially to posts such as this one
  • 10
 @thelovetriangle: I’ve always ran a dc on the rear never had any issues. But in the uk the ground is always soft so can get away with it, if you pick the right pattern for the trails you ride. Plus the drag of a 3c rear between trails pisses me off. I had a dc on the front once as it came on the bike and I washed out twice that came straight off. I think a lot of it is knowing your limits trails and weather from that you should be able to make the right choices. Just wish maxxis made more options with the exo+ in a 2.4
  • 1451
 Its kind of mind boggling to me every time I have order a new Maxxis tire and trying to decipher the nuclear launch codes on the sidewall and match it to a vendor that actually has a front and a rear in stock in the right variant.
  • 452
 And more companies are switching over to this system too which boggles my mind. Bontrager had such an easy system, xr 1-6 and now it's a bunch of meaningless names with alphabet soup tacked on. Continental switched from using descriptive words to made up gibberish for their entire lineup. I'm making it a point now to only buy logically named tires just on principle
  • 780
 @mchance: Conti clearly replaced their marketing team with one that had pharma experience.
  • 86
 I was amazed at how long it took Chat GPT to provide a complete list of tread, compound, and casing options for Maxis, Conti, and Schwalbe. Imagine how much $$$$ the companies could save if they all just reported using the same scale for compound and casing? Then if Maxis would just let others use their names it could be even easier.
  • 760
 @ReformedRoadie: if you're struggling with grip in loose conditions, ask your lbs if magnital is right for you
  • 121
 @mchance: in Canada the ads for Magnotal would be quite cryptic as they would mention Magnotal several times, and say "talk to your local bike shop" but would not legally be able to tell you what Magnotal was actually for, though they could sneak the word "tire" in there briefly. They'd send you to a website Magnotal.ca which would redirect you to the right part of the Conti website..Or something like that. .
  • 370
 @mchance: Magnital saved my marriage.
  • 91
 Our shop is a Maxxis dealer (surprise, right?) and I was recently put in charge of deciding which versions of Assegai and Minion we should order from a particular vendor. Since the vendor didn’t list the full given name of each tire (eg. Minion DHF Maxxterra Exo+ or whatever), I actually wasn’t sure exactly what SKUs we were going to receive until they got here, even though I crossreferenced the Maxxis website.
  • 50
 And after all that, you still end up paying the Maxxis Taxxes
  • 160
 WTB and Wolfpack are doing it right: Light/Tough, High grip/Fast Rolling and tyres just called Trail/Enduro/Race.

Michelin was on the right track with Enduro Front/Rear and then they messed it up with different „lines“ and alphabet soup.
  • 71
 This is why I started buying Specialized tires.
  • 110
 @discostu333: Ground Control Control
  • 40
 It’s simple don’t buy maxxis.
  • 14
 @Rigidjunkie: I couldn't get ChatGPT to provide a complete list of available 650b tires though.
  • 20
 I absolutely despise all the marketing speak and code words. At one point I tried to make an excel spreadsheet to make sense of it all, but even that didn’t work. Someone needs to come out with tire models called xc, trail, enduro and DH and have compounds called hard and soft compound for each model.
  • 1054
 Nice try Michelin Diddy, but I'm still no buying your shit.
  • 97
 Nice try Diddy
  • 421
 Nice try kashimadiddy
  • 20
 To be fair, the original Michelin mud spike was frigging awesome. Even tamed the worst of Welsh slop. But that was some 20 years back nearly.
  • 60
 @carlitouk: I still have some Panaracer Spikes, front and rear. I'm hanging onto them incase 26" comes backs. Not really. But back in the day, slalom and DH races were held on some grass tracks or partially grass. I never knew what to expect, so I always brought them. They only worked on grass, mud, packed snow (did a ski hill race a few times) or soft dirt. I almost ate it riding across blacktop. I don't think modern mud tires have nobs as tall as those.
  • 30
 @oldschool43: I loved my Spikes in the snow. Amazing traction until it vanished (the snow the knobs was gripping must have let go of the snow below it?). Turned boring summer trails into interesting winter trails (assuming I could find them under the snow - I was probably riding near them at least).
  • 740
 Just picked up double Assguys in DH casing for my 170mm bike to take to the town park for my 45min weeknight rides with 284ft of elevation next to the baseball and soccer fields.
  • 41
 LOL
  • 80
 I'm awaiting the boobguy to drop personally
  • 40
 hell yeah.
  • 100
 That's how you turn a shorter ride into an higher intensity training session.
  • 50
 I hope they were both max grip
  • 50
 ....and tire inserts front and rear.
  • 50
 @Bro-LanDog: Its like two tires filled with sand
  • 594
 Miss you Henry
  • 31
 Where did he go?
  • 51
 @ehfour: As far as I know, he didn't say.
  • 71
 @thevoiceofchaos: the last thing I heard him say on the podcast was "see you Outside". So I'm guessing it's a sidestep/step up to Outside.
  • 60
 @tremeer023: nah, he was super upset about it. It sounded like he got forcibly moved on.
  • 281
 Just poured a bottle of Stan’s out in his honor
  • 30
 @ehfour: www.linkedin.com/in/henry-quinney-7572b135a

Apparently something called "QuarterHP".
  • 30
 @ehfour: To the dark place with Levy (Figuratively, not literally)
  • 30
 @tremeer023: or was it "see you outside" like outside outside
  • 21
 @velomatic: maybe, I dunno. He's a good presenter so I expect he'll turn up somewhere.
  • 30
 @MegaStoke: probably the best use for that stuff
  • 331
flag Bicker1 (Apr 16, 2025 at 18:49) (Below Threshold)
 @dirtbaggraeme: henry is brutal im so glad he is not going to be on poadcast , these piad tech things are terrible so better match for Henry... he rambles and is hard to understand
  • 60
 @ehfour:
OnlyFans
  • 24
 @toooldtodieyoung: probably ebike crap
  • 510
 Here is what riders want.....Tires that hold up, grip well and don't cost $100 or more.
  • 364
 In my neck of the woods, kryptotals have been meeting those wants
  • 61
 @dreamlink87: kryptotals are actually SO good. They need more recognition
  • 21
 Specialized somehow does this
  • 20
 And don’t forget about us bigger (29x3+) boys when making tires. That’s all I want.
  • 350
 Before releasing a partnership article like this, the manufacturer should maybe consider to get their website together.
- Enduro tires: brought me to ONE DH mud tire (arguably the most irrelevant of them all)
- DH tires: same as above
- All mountain tires: nothing

Sure, this is JUST the Canadian website, but come on....
  • 110
 The european site is even worse. Theres 12 different enduro tires to choose from.
  • 20
 I had this in the UK too.
  • 120
 I was asked which vehicle I was going to mount the tires to
  • 200
 Wrong! We need unlimited choices. I for one can tell the difference between horizontal and vertical siping on the knobs. I have found that a 3 to 1 ratio of horizontal to vertical gives me the best performance when hitting those blues. I am rad.
  • 220
 ads every 3 articles on the home page is crazy
  • 169
 A Rican complaining about excess of ads on his medias. Are you a sort of communist?
  • 270
 @danstonQ: sorry we can't say that word here. If we do...straight to El Salvador.
  • 204
 f*ck it. I just reorder a Maxxis DHF Exo+ for the front and DHR2 DD for the rear. Wear those out and repeat. I have no idea what krypto-xynol-agro is (much less the names, casings, patterns from anyone else) and am far too lazy to figure it out. Maxxis works well for me.
  • 112
 even tho I think there are way better tires out there, I respect the hell outta this approach.
  • 120
 Its actually not that hard to figure out the Conti lineup. Casings are named by discipline, eg Trail, Enduro, DH. Compounds are straightforward as well, like Endurance, Soft, SuperSoft. It’s just the tread patterns that have funky names.
  • 10
 In this town I can find pretty much all sizes, compounds and casing type for DHR2, DHF or Assegai in most shops but little else. I get it too. Tires are expensive and it’s perhaps risky trying something new that may or may not be better.
  • 30
 Yeah I'm the same. Until everyone is jumping up and down screaming "these tires are better than Maxxis" I'll stick with 'em. Other tires might be good, possibly cheaper, but Maxxis never let me down.

I am Krypto curious though, and radials might be interesting, and I did enjoy a tacky chan last season.....but I usually "discover" I need a new tire when I look at my tread one day and then I feel I urgently need a new tire like yesterday and so I just order what I know.
  • 30
 @preston67: The radials are some of the most profoundly different feeling tires I've ridden, highly recommend going with them over the conti offerings
  • 10
 @KolaPanda: I was in line at trestle bike park last summer looking around for any tire that was not a Maxxis, it took a while but eventually saw a Specialized.
  • 184
 When I factor in lifespan and durability, many MTB tires cost more than the tires on my SUV. And one tell tale sign of high profit margins on a product is how many companies are in the market. Bike tires are the razor blade business of bicycles. Except the razor handle (the bike in this analogy) still costs a fortune as well. If you have any experience in product manufacturing you can get a pretty good idea of the profit margin in bike tires, and it's ridiculous.
  • 50
 Go Conti. Almost almost almost the same grip as Maxxis in comparable compounds but last at least twice as long - in my experience.
  • 10
 Sure, the Direct Cost vs Sale Price might indicate a great margin, but because there are more players in the space I'm sure a large portion of their indirect costs are in the marketing line item. Sponsorships, ads, free swag, bribing the press... it all adds up
  • 52
 So you drive your SUV right on the edge most of the time, expecting the tires to provide maximum grip while cornering on changing surfaces, while at the same time expecting to get maximum gas mileage?

High performance car tires cost $500 and up per piece. And that is despite those being made in numbers hundred times as high as those for top-of-the-shelf MTB tires. Almost all MTB tires are made by car tire manufacturers, side-stepping in the bike market, while there are literally hundreds of car tire brands that don‘t, so according to that theory it seems margins are way higher in car tires…
  • 10
 @FuzzyL: Per kilometre used, most car tires are cheaper than bike tires - by far. Unless you get into super specialized race car driving tires. But then you'd have to compare that to DH racers' use of tires.
  • 170
 Can you guys inform me about these Schwalbe radials?
  • 60
 I did the Magic Mary Radial Trail up front a couple weeks ago, so far amazing. It was quite noticeable on dry hard pack DH singletrack.
  • 30
 Wondering how long until another company puts a radial mtb tire out there.
  • 30
 @ReformedRoadie: Jesse Melamed hinted at a new maxxis offering that he's been testing on Remy's podcast, and Remy mentioned that he's been riding it a bit as well. Couldn't find anything in the vital gear rumor thread about it, or anywhere else. It's the only thing I can think of tho, as they've got all the tread patterns updated, and all the casings under the sun except radials...
  • 90
 @Jvhowube: It seems this whole Michelin paid content is a swipe at Maxxis and Schwalbe and their infinite number of SKUs.
  • 20
 @Godzra: Where is the best deal on these for non-bro-hookup people?
  • 10
 @suspended-flesh: I got them from Amazon, fullfilled by WorldWide Cyclery. $96 bucks tho. I get no special deals anymore Frown
  • 10
 @Jvhowube: there’s been a ZK casing that’s been floating around for a few years now. Not sure if this was the one he was referring to, or if Maxxis just uses this like Schwable uses “first ride” for proto tires.
  • 10
 @Godzra: Thanks. Still a hundo a tire, dang. My Kryptotal enduro casing tires are holding up really well - including 5 day a week street commute (only 3 miles RT). But the Radial FOMO is real. I'll probably wait a while longer or just get more Contis.
  • 10
 @suspended-flesh: I feel ya, was spendy. Radial is the real deal tho, hang tough if you can, hopefully pricing and availability gets better.
  • 21
 Yes, full tyre review coming out tomorrow. Same laptime as Assegai, much better ride quality, but more bouncy, Assegai more planted but harsh on bumps. Nowhere near as significant as the hype. If you love Assegai, don't change.
  • 10
 @Jeeef I bought it to try this season. I haven't been to the big mountains yet, but my preliminary opinion is: very heavy, hard in every long uphill. But it rolls down like a tank.
  • 50
 I've been running Albert Radials front and rear and it's the best combo I've ever ridden. I'm only running the trail casing w/Ultra soft in front and soft rear but I've ridden sharp chunky desert stuff and so far has held up. They have great grip and the Albert actually rolls pretty well as a rear. Run a couple higher PSI than normal and get the same grip. So far they've provided me with a lot of confidence and I'll be sticking with them for a while.
  • 140
 I strongly dislike this content, make an ad or do an unbiased article. Don't make up a biased article that supports the product you are shilling.
  • 152
 Light, durable, and cheap. All three please, thanks.
  • 120
 Also grippy.
  • 110
 @nozes: and rolly
  • 50
 its stupid that the "more rolling speed" and "more robustness and grip" arrows go in different directions. just make the "more rolling speed and robustness and grip" all point at all the tires. good lord who is in charge here?!
  • 20
 Specialized tires fit the bill. Give 'em a try, you won't be disappointed.
  • 112
 I'll speak for myself and like 90% of average dudes when I say we really don't need that much grip, like not Assegai levels. Unless you've got wet roots, etc, then I can see it. Most of us aren't slapping corners hard enough to really need the grip OR charging tech features so crazily. I've gone toward faster rolling tires lately and find I'm having more fun, pedaling less, and carrying more momentum even on enduro stuff.
  • 70
 Most riders slip or crash in a corner....and blame the tire! Perhaps a cornering lesson would be a better solution.
  • 30
 Forreal. As a norcal person, 80% of the year is riding loose over hard. These slow rolling mega stud tires don't even provide that much of a benefit. Give me something that will help me on the climbs, maintain speed and won't flat over rocks. So I guess basically an exo+ aggressor for the rear. I have a buddy that insists on running maxgrip front and rear year round and then struggles on the climbs. Drives me nuts.
  • 70
 90% of average dudes don't ride wet roots?
  • 30
 all down to terrain. it's the obvious, but often not applied, statement that you should build a bike that works for where you ride. up here in bham you can have a 180/180 bike with DH tires and it's good everyday all year. Or you can ride a hardtail or short-travel trail bike on little tires. It's just a different experience. which makes it all fun. None of us needs anything, it's all just for fun. Most people will have more fun on a bike that matches what they ride.
  • 10
 @spottba: Southern Oregons so same conditions. As others are saying, it's all down to terrain, which is a better, shorter version of what I said. But a lot of dudes seem to think they need the maximum grip to do moderately fast on dry flow trails, which just doesn't make sense.

I'd rather have a lil less grip and a lot more efficiency most days, too. So much more fun almost everywhere and less work, too.
  • 10
 @spottba: they make an EXO+ Aggressor!?
  • 80
 Blah blah too many choices blah blah. Here's ELEVEN tread choices, times 2-3 compounds, times 2-3 casings... (I'll use the lower end of 2 each since, for example, a DH tread doesn't make sense on an XC casing), so that makes 44 choices. Really narrowing it down.

So dumb. They literally described everyone's lineup: couple treads per discipline, couple casings, couple compounds compounds, maybe a few "classic" or signature models sprinkled in. Yeah, it's a lot overall, but only a few good choices in each category, same everywhere.

These Pinkbike Originals overall seem to have negative utility value.
  • 60
 From Michelin: "We're going to try to dumb down our tire selection as a marketing pitch because we aren't willing to invest in the R&D necessary to make a fully balanced lineup of tire choices".
  • 40
 I'm sorry, but no. This feels like a Michelin ad. I've had nothing but bad experiences with Michelin products and their terrible customer service. When the new DH34 tires that were released. I bought a set. And one of them had a terrible wobble. Completely defective. And when I contacted Michelin's customer service. They tried to blame everyone but themselves on a defective product. Their customer representative was completely useless and had no knowledge whatsoever about general tire basics. So I bought a 3rd tire to replace the bad one. While did like the tough sidewalls and traction was great. But only after one day or riding DH. I washed the bike and put it way. The next time (about 3 weeks later) I when over my bike before hitting up Highland. I noticed both front and rear tires had sidewall cracks all along the whole tire. both side. And it's not due from running low pressures. I ran them tubless, 35 psi rear 32psi front. I've also had defective Power 6 motorcycle tires. And issues with BFGoodrich KO2 tires that could not be balanced. (Yes, Michelin owns and makes BFGoodrich tires) Sorry Michelin, I went straight back to Maxxis. And yes, I personally like having options....
  • 10
 Never saw a Michelin tire wobble like Maxxis one´s hehehe. Michelin had some problems with broken/missing knobs after few rides in the enduro models. DH one´s are quite solid. I´m talking all about new Michelin tires,not the old one´s with the wire bead.
I like a lot the foldable DH22 for the front tire. Never had myself a defective tire, no matter Maxxis or whatever brand.
I run Michelin,Maxxis and Specialized depending on what is available at the moment.
I do not like their trail tires, the carcass is not very good,leaked sealant&air from the sidewalls since day 1 and never stop.
  • 50
 2.6 width? Check!
No gigantic downpillow knobs? Check!
Low rolling resistance? Check!
A little grippy in the front? Check!
No problems.
  • 20
 this please.
  • 30
 Casing-1 ply, 2 ply, downhill. Rubber compound-song, intermediate, hard. Tread pattern mud, intermediate, hardpack. Width-narrow or wide.

That’s what we need. But it still yields a LOT of options. I generally run Maxxis tires on dirt and what I dislike is the word salad of marketing acronyms describing the casing, tread and compound on a given tire.
  • 50
 ok maybe Michelin has an argument here, but they themselves are not making things easier. They have 5 tires named Wild across different disciplines.
  • 50
 Nice ad.
Also: I am a nerd and I love all the different tread patterns, casings and compounds.
  • 20
 Conti Krypt and Argo in enduro/dh casing and soft/supersoft compounds cover all my riding bases for where I live and for when I head overseas. The only bind is having to buy them from the german shops as retail here in NZ is utterly ridiculous...
  • 43
 What are you talking about? There’s too many tyres? That’s mental. There’s not enough tyres and not enough tyre manufacturers are offering their tyres with enough options. You’re either stuck with heavy duty / soft compound or light weight / hard compound when most of us want a hardwearing heavy duty casing on the back with a lighter softer tyre up front.

You’re right about the in house jargon though. Just give my the durometer at 15c, base layer duro , TPI and ply. Shouldn’t need a Rosetta Stone when purchasing a tyre.
  • 20
 > You’re either stuck with heavy duty / soft compound or light weight / hard compound

That's why I'm still using Maxxis. Can get exo and exo+ casing in maxxgrip which is perfect for my local trails.
  • 21
 Local shop said I should try Rekons to get more speed on local trails. I thought that made sense, But wow, the Assegai front on my new bike doesn’t feel as clunky going up fireroads as I thought. I thought it might be overkill, but it feels just fine. Not sure I want to even try anything else.
  • 50
 Pinkbike Originals = Paid Ad. Not editorial. Not unbiased.

Skip.
  • 10
 I know some of this falls on the manufacturer, but retailers need to figure out how to effectively label all of the SKUs so you actually know what you're buying on the internet. At any given time there could be 4 different tires, all essentially labeled the same name, but when you look at the specs they're actually different casings and so on.
  • 10
 Yes, we need all of the options we have plus more through good development and progression. Don’t let pinkbike get you complacent about the tariffs and less options and then try to convince you that manufacturers are confused and have headaches about deciding which tires to put on. A whole bunch of garbage
  • 10
 DH/Bike Park season is rapidly approaching here in North America and I find my self in a familiar delema of what tire casing I am going to mount up to my wife’s DH bike for the season. See she is only 110lbs and your average CAT2 rider. I usually run Double Down with cushcore on the rear. Pressure has creeped up over the last couple seasons to 19/22 as her speed has increased.
I am debating moving to a DH tire in the rear with no Cushcore, but frankly I’m worried about stiffer sidewalls and less compliance in the 60TPI casing.
Anyone spent some time optimizing DH tire choice for lighter riders?
  • 10
 I really like Michelin pilot road series tires for the motorbike.

But the Wild Enduros? What a joke. Bought some on sale, and had all 4 split the main seam center tread. They had brutal mold flashing as will, noticed prior to install.

Michelin, I've never seen such crap QC on tires. You're making Shinko look like a luxury brand when you let that kind of crap leave the factory. I'm never buying Michelin tires for my pedal bikes again.
  • 10
 What is today’s equivalent to dual Minion DHF, front 42 Super Tacky, Rear 60, DH casing and single compound? Cause I don’t see it any more anymore in any combo. That would last a full season at WB with even wear.
  • 20
 Just stick with what you know. If it ain't broke.
  • 10
 I have a super tacky wetscream, it's not nearly as soft as maxxgrip
  • 10
 @dividebyzero: I want to buy modern wetscreams front and rear just cuz haha. saw them for so many years back in the 26 days and mud races and was a dream as a kid to just use such a gnarly tire someday! Might need to just do it to do it now!
  • 10
 Bought exactly this combo in 2019, is still fine... just the sidewalls leaking a bit. Don't they sell the DHF DH SC or DC anymore?
  • 10
 I still see 26x2.5 dhf super tacky 42A dh on eBay. Not sure how old they are at this point. The 60 dh is on Amazon.
  • 10
 @dividebyzero: Sounds like a eurotrash girl.
  • 30
 Oh come on, do a poll about how many brands people use for 3 different tires combos
  • 40
 Rubber tyres are the best
  • 11
 All this and I still havent found a tire that can stand wet exposed roots on a humid summer morning. Accoridng to this *totally unbiased original pinkbike content, I likely need Michelins, or some 850 grams of dubnital taken as a suppository (accoidng to PB commemnts
]
  • 20
 Magic Marys (in Ultra Soft) are the best I've found for wet roots, but you still have to unweight the wheel as much as possible and try to stay perpendicular to the root. Maybe the new radial ones will be even better at this -- I haven't gotten to try them yet.
  • 30
 When did he turn into a Michelin Man?!?
  • 40
 Bibendum!
  • 20
 Maxxis Minion DHF max Terra front and rear. Call it a day. 2.3 for trail and 2.5 for enduro. Good to go
  • 10
 i tuned out of PB some years ago when the outside takeover occurred, but not for that specific reason. tuning out again though, for that specific reason.
  • 32
 What if I want a grippy enduro tire in 27.5x3.0 and 27.5x2.8? are you offering those yet michelin?
  • 20
 At least the Tyre chart above has some logic to it unlike most.
  • 10
 I love some fresh rubber, but all the fast guys I know ride around on 3 year old garbage and I can't hold a candle to them.
  • 20
 I just bought two Spesh tires for $40 each.
  • 21
 tried them a few times, had to pull them off after a couple of rides they where so bad.
  • 21
 Assegai in the front, thickslick in the rear. Rear braking is for daffodils.
  • 20
 This is one of the articles of all time!
  • 20
 Pick tires that are on sale for 40$ at specialized.com
  • 20
 I love it when ads pretend to be tech content!
  • 20
 2-2-3? Do I have to watch the video to know what that means?
  • 54
 What riders actually need: Minon - works well everywhere
  • 82
 What riders actually need: Kryptotal - works well everywhere and last longer than a Minion.
  • 141
 What riders actually need: Butcher - works well everywhere, lasts longer than a Minion and costs less than a Kryptotal.
  • 10
 @andrewbmxmtb: outside of the bike park, yes. Sustained double black steeps, they aren’t for me.
  • 30
 @somebody-else: all you had to do was continue the pattern!
  • 11
 What north-mericans need: knowing something else than Maxxis.
Oops sorry, they don't want to know, 'cos they know.
  • 20
 @andrewbmxmtb: butchers wear fast and flat. Kryptotals are cheaper long term.
  • 10
 @danstonQ: thanks to your boy Amaury, many of us have become Tacky Chan connoisseurs, thank you very much
  • 20
 @andrewbmxmtb: embrace the chaos
  • 10
 @somebody-else: ...🎤😱made from scraps and dirt!
  • 11
 @danstonQ Seek help bro.
  • 10
 @MtbKC001: I love you too. Bisou
  • 10
 Something about minions and opinions..still relevant?
  • 20
 riders need skills
  • 10
 Michelin apparently is what we "need".
  • 10
 Half the problem is getting the tyre you want the other half is price.
  • 10
 I guess XC isn’t a mountain bike discipline.
  • 10
 Don't tell me what I need. Give me what I want.
  • 10
 I dunno, I just keep going to back to REKONS.... and that's it.
  • 20
 This is an ad.
  • 22
 Dear Advert provider. (Michelin)
Everyone loves a Maxis Assagai up front.
Keep trying
Kind regards
General joey
  • 10
 I understand now why he left.
  • 10
 good promotion campaign Goodyear...
  • 10
 We want tyres in white, beige, grey and blue again!
  • 10
 DHF's and Holy Rollers for me, always.
  • 10
 what are people running?
Below threshold threads are hidden







