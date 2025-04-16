The Overcomplication of MTB Tires: What Riders Actually Need





This video was made in partnership with Michelin.

Mountain biking has no shortage of variety when it comes to tires, but is that really a good thing? From the outside, it might seem necessary. After all, the terrain we ride varies widely. But even within that reality, the sheer number of choices, wheel size, tread pattern, width, casing, and rubber compound, can feel overwhelming. The result? Confusion for riders, complications for retailers, and headaches for bike brands trying to spec complete bikes.We’re talking dozens of options per brand, many with confusing names and cryptic labeling. And at the end of the day, most riders stick to just one or two tread patterns for nearly all their riding. So why the overload?So what actually matters when picking tires? For starters, get yourself a solid front tire. Something like a 2-2-3 tire with well-placed lugs that bite into the terrain but don’t deform under pressure, can be a great choice. This type of tire excels in grip and braking but can feel sluggish if used on both wheels, especially on climbs or hardpack terrain.That’s where a faster-rolling rear tire comes in. On climbs, your weight is biased over the rear axle, and a grippier front combined with a quicker rear helps balance performance. You could run matching treads for maximum grip, but that can slow things down and feel vague during aggressive cornering.What about rubber compound? More and more, riders are demanding grip, even if it comes at the cost of rolling resistance or tire longevity. Especially on performance bikes, confidence and control trump minor speed gains.Casing matters too. While naming conventions differ, most brands offer trail, enduro, and downhill options. If you're running low pressures without rim strikes, you might get away with a lighter casing. Conversely, if you're running very high pressure to avoid flats, a burlier casing might let you drop PSI and gain traction.In the end, we don’t need a hundred tire options. Two, or maybe three tread patterns per bike style (trail, enduro, downhill) and a solid mud tire for the wettest days would cover most needs. The mud spike, while niche, still has its place, but for everyday riding, the modern soft-condition tires are versatile enough.In their mountain bike tire range, Michelin offers two or three tread options per discipline for mixed-hard and mixed-soft trail conditions. If you’d like to learn more, checkout the quick guide image below or head over to michelinman.com/bicycle