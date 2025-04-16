The Overcomplication of MTB Tires: What Riders Actually Need

This video was made in partnership with Michelin.
Mountain biking has no shortage of variety when it comes to tires, but is that really a good thing? From the outside, it might seem necessary. After all, the terrain we ride varies widely. But even within that reality, the sheer number of choices, wheel size, tread pattern, width, casing, and rubber compound, can feel overwhelming. The result? Confusion for riders, complications for retailers, and headaches for bike brands trying to spec complete bikes.
We’re talking dozens of options per brand, many with confusing names and cryptic labeling. And at the end of the day, most riders stick to just one or two tread patterns for nearly all their riding. So why the overload?
So what actually matters when picking tires? For starters, get yourself a solid front tire. Something like a 2-2-3 tire with well-placed lugs that bite into the terrain but don’t deform under pressure, can be a great choice. This type of tire excels in grip and braking but can feel sluggish if used on both wheels, especially on climbs or hardpack terrain.
That’s where a faster-rolling rear tire comes in. On climbs, your weight is biased over the rear axle, and a grippier front combined with a quicker rear helps balance performance. You could run matching treads for maximum grip, but that can slow things down and feel vague during aggressive cornering.
What about rubber compound? More and more, riders are demanding grip, even if it comes at the cost of rolling resistance or tire longevity. Especially on performance bikes, confidence and control trump minor speed gains.
Casing matters too. While naming conventions differ, most brands offer trail, enduro, and downhill options. If you're running low pressures without rim strikes, you might get away with a lighter casing. Conversely, if you're running very high pressure to avoid flats, a burlier casing might let you drop PSI and gain traction.
In the end, we don’t need a hundred tire options. Two, or maybe three tread patterns per bike style (trail, enduro, downhill) and a solid mud tire for the wettest days would cover most needs. The mud spike, while niche, still has its place, but for everyday riding, the modern soft-condition tires are versatile enough.
In their mountain bike tire range, Michelin offers two or three tread options per discipline for mixed-hard and mixed-soft trail conditions. If you’d like to learn more, checkout the quick guide image below or head over to michelinman.com/bicycle
Even the stuff "spied" at Otter, plenty of name dropping and brand pics.
Can't ask for more when it's free, at least when you pay for Trailforks the advertisements are limited.
Anything specific at sea otter is intended to be an ad.. ..
What a fascinating revelation
Michelin was on the right track with Enduro Front/Rear and then they messed it up with different „lines“ and alphabet soup.
Apparently something called "QuarterHP".
OnlyFans
- Enduro tires: brought me to ONE DH mud tire (arguably the most irrelevant of them all)
- DH tires: same as above
- All mountain tires: nothing
Sure, this is JUST the Canadian website, but come on....
I am Krypto curious though, and radials might be interesting, and I did enjoy a tacky chan last season.....but I usually "discover" I need a new tire when I look at my tread one day and then I feel I urgently need a new tire like yesterday and so I just order what I know.
High performance car tires cost $500 and up per piece. And that is despite those being made in numbers hundred times as high as those for top-of-the-shelf MTB tires. Almost all MTB tires are made by car tire manufacturers, side-stepping in the bike market, while there are literally hundreds of car tire brands that don‘t, so according to that theory it seems margins are way higher in car tires…
I'd rather have a lil less grip and a lot more efficiency most days, too. So much more fun almost everywhere and less work, too.
So dumb. They literally described everyone's lineup: couple treads per discipline, couple casings, couple compounds compounds, maybe a few "classic" or signature models sprinkled in. Yeah, it's a lot overall, but only a few good choices in each category, same everywhere.
These Pinkbike Originals overall seem to have negative utility value.
I like a lot the foldable DH22 for the front tire. Never had myself a defective tire, no matter Maxxis or whatever brand.
I run Michelin,Maxxis and Specialized depending on what is available at the moment.
I do not like their trail tires, the carcass is not very good,leaked sealant&air from the sidewalls since day 1 and never stop.
No gigantic downpillow knobs? Check!
Low rolling resistance? Check!
A little grippy in the front? Check!
No problems.
That’s what we need. But it still yields a LOT of options. I generally run Maxxis tires on dirt and what I dislike is the word salad of marketing acronyms describing the casing, tread and compound on a given tire.
Also: I am a nerd and I love all the different tread patterns, casings and compounds.
You’re right about the in house jargon though. Just give my the durometer at 15c, base layer duro , TPI and ply. Shouldn’t need a Rosetta Stone when purchasing a tyre.
That's why I'm still using Maxxis. Can get exo and exo+ casing in maxxgrip which is perfect for my local trails.
Skip.
I am debating moving to a DH tire in the rear with no Cushcore, but frankly I’m worried about stiffer sidewalls and less compliance in the 60TPI casing.
Anyone spent some time optimizing DH tire choice for lighter riders?
But the Wild Enduros? What a joke. Bought some on sale, and had all 4 split the main seam center tread. They had brutal mold flashing as will, noticed prior to install.
Michelin, I've never seen such crap QC on tires. You're making Shinko look like a luxury brand when you let that kind of crap leave the factory. I'm never buying Michelin tires for my pedal bikes again.
Oops sorry, they don't want to know, 'cos they know.
Everyone loves a Maxis Assagai up front.
