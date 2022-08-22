The Paralititan: A 300mm Huck Bike Concept

AN INTRODUCTION

WHO AND WHAT IS YOKI ?

Yoki

INITIAL MUSINGS

The progression from initial idea to final frame

"I wanted the finished product to be an object of beauty, while still looking intimidating enough to scare away small children."

Where were you when you fell in love with MTB for the first time? What were you doing? What did you see?At a time before the internet was flooded with ‘Sick Edits’ and freebooting compilations, when YouTube wasn’t really a thing yet, my only exposure to ‘professional’ level riding came from watching locals who were exceptionally good and exchanging VHS tapes and DVDs with friends. I have been into bikes as long as I can remember - and when I say that I mean I have absolutely no memory of ever learning to ride a bike, but my truly falling in love moment came the day I got my hands on a copy of one of the NWD (New World Disorder) Movies.Being a young kid, who had never seen anyone ride like that before, I was truly blown away. I still remember the deep awe I felt as I stood, much too excited to be able to sit in front of the family TV, eagerly watching, learning about what is possible on a bicycle, and I never got bored of it. I watched that DVD over and over until it would no longer play. I just felt cool watching it, so cool in fact, whenever my parents had guests over I would make it play in the background as I wanted everyone to experience this grand spectacle I have discovered. What I saw was an inspiring display of the world’s best hitting huge gaps, sending big drops, doing all sorts of awesome tricks and in general just cycling their bikes in a way no sane person would ever in their right mind choose to attempt, so naturally, I wanted to be just like those people.As I get older, what I notice in myself and the people around me is that the things we like rarely change. The things we enjoy in life stay the same but take on an evolved form. This is the essence of the Paralititan project; something I have always liked in an evolved form.is the name I have given to my journey of exploration of art in engineering as it applies to things I take an interest in on both a theoretical and practical level. I chose this name because my real name is too Polish and complicated and very few people outside my home country would know how to read let alone pronounce it.I see myself an avid admirer of old school huck bikes, but I understand that the limitations of period parts frequently leave them looking out of proportion. Being short and tall as they are, the riders are typically left looking like they are competing in a giraffe rodeo.The mission of this 2D design was to explore what it would take to create a long travel bike with harmonious proportions from carbon and with a gearbox. This included research into components and dimensions that could theoretically be possible with modern tech, which is why another parameter of this project was to work with parts that are available at this present moment.And so, this project started with the question of 'what if?'. Dirt bikes have 12 inches of travel and look well proportioned, so what if I take a dirt bike and make it into a bicycle? A very quick photoshop, which I lovingly christened the Crappiel, was all that was required to convince me this was an idea worth pursuing.After the early 2000s, burly bikes and parts became a thing of the past, but with modern parts it’s possible to make it look much more like a normal bike. I wanted the finished product to be an object of beauty, while still looking intimidating enough to scare away small children. Continuing the moto inspiration, I designed the frame around the same linkage system found in dirt bikes.