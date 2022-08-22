The Paralititan: A 300mm Huck Bike Concept

Aug 22, 2022
by Yoki  

THE PARALITITAN PROJECT
A Concept by Yoki.


AN INTRODUCTION

Where were you when you fell in love with MTB for the first time? What were you doing? What did you see?

At a time before the internet was flooded with ‘Sick Edits’ and freebooting compilations, when YouTube wasn’t really a thing yet, my only exposure to ‘professional’ level riding came from watching locals who were exceptionally good and exchanging VHS tapes and DVDs with friends. I have been into bikes as long as I can remember - and when I say that I mean I have absolutely no memory of ever learning to ride a bike, but my truly falling in love moment came the day I got my hands on a copy of one of the NWD (New World Disorder) Movies.

Being a young kid, who had never seen anyone ride like that before, I was truly blown away. I still remember the deep awe I felt as I stood, much too excited to be able to sit in front of the family TV, eagerly watching, learning about what is possible on a bicycle, and I never got bored of it. I watched that DVD over and over until it would no longer play. I just felt cool watching it, so cool in fact, whenever my parents had guests over I would make it play in the background as I wanted everyone to experience this grand spectacle I have discovered. What I saw was an inspiring display of the world’s best hitting huge gaps, sending big drops, doing all sorts of awesome tricks and in general just cycling their bikes in a way no sane person would ever in their right mind choose to attempt, so naturally, I wanted to be just like those people.

As I get older, what I notice in myself and the people around me is that the things we like rarely change. The things we enjoy in life stay the same but take on an evolved form. This is the essence of the Paralititan project; something I have always liked in an evolved form.

WHO AND WHAT IS YOKI?

Yoki is the name I have given to my journey of exploration of art in engineering as it applies to things I take an interest in on both a theoretical and practical level. I chose this name because my real name is too Polish and complicated and very few people outside my home country would know how to read let alone pronounce it.


“The object of life is not to be on the side of the majority,
but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane.”
― Marcus Aurelius, Meditations.



INITIAL MUSINGS

I see myself an avid admirer of old school huck bikes, but I understand that the limitations of period parts frequently leave them looking out of proportion. Being short and tall as they are, the riders are typically left looking like they are competing in a giraffe rodeo.

Josh Bender and his 12 Karpiel Apocalypse
Case in point: Josh Bender and his 12" Karpiel Apocalypse. No man has matched his style, no other man can pull off this fashion sense.

The mission of this 2D design was to explore what it would take to create a long travel bike with harmonious proportions from carbon and with a gearbox. This included research into components and dimensions that could theoretically be possible with modern tech, which is why another parameter of this project was to work with parts that are available at this present moment.

And so, this project started with the question of 'what if?'. Dirt bikes have 12 inches of travel and look well proportioned, so what if I take a dirt bike and make it into a bicycle? A very quick photoshop, which I lovingly christened the Crappiel, was all that was required to convince me this was an idea worth pursuing.


Initial Musings The Crappiel
Initial Musings

Paralatitan Frame - Bare Bones
The progression from initial idea to final frame

After the early 2000s, burly bikes and parts became a thing of the past, but with modern parts it’s possible to make it look much more like a normal bike. I wanted the finished product to be an object of beauty, while still looking intimidating enough to scare away small children. Continuing the moto inspiration, I designed the frame around the same linkage system found in dirt bikes.

bigquotes"I wanted the finished product to be an object of beauty, while still looking intimidating enough to scare away small children."



COMPRESSION SEQUENCE

We all love compression shots and this project would be incomplete without it. This took a lot of work to complete being a 2D project, however 150 odd layers and 20GB of RAM later I have successfully achieved a comprehensive squish animation.

Squish!


0% Loaded prev 1/32 next




A FULL BUILD
PART SELECTION:

THE FORK:

While many compatible parts such as bars, stem, wheels (Including juicy, fat 3" tires) were easy to source as they are standard parts, things like suspension were a little trickier so I had to look outside of the normal scope to find what would fit.
The suspension had to meet the criteria I set for it; Big & Beefy, Capable & Air-sprung, and above all, Available - so that if at any point I decided to sink my life savings into creating this bike, I could. Theoretically.

The Paralititan has a very slack 62-degrees head angle for the purpose of keeping it as low as possible, therefore finding a fork which would deal with extra flex was important.

One of, if not the last 12 inch suspension bicycle fork still in production is Risse Racing's Big Foot fork (the one Bender used in his famous Jaw Drop video). While considered, with coil spring and 36mm stanchions, I decided to turn to our brothers in the motorsport department in order to explore other viable options.

The WP XPLOR PRO 7448 is air sprung, features 40mm stanchions, a 12inch stroke and is designed to take big hits. While it weighs approx 7.5kg (For reference the Super Monster weighed ~5.8kg) it is still one of the lightest in the moto world, so I deemed it appropriate for what this project is trying to accomplish.

The biggest hurdle in transpeciation grafting said forks is the incompatibility in the steer tube. This, however, was not a cause for worry, as the best thing about theoretical works like this is the unlimited imaginary budget I have given myself leaving me able to simply say you’d probably have to get some custom crowns machined. Problem solved.


Josh Bender s Karpiel Apocalypse and a Risse Big Foot 12 Fork
Shock Comparison
Effigear Mimic Gearbox

(Far Left) Risse Big Foot 12", (Left) WP XPLOR PRO 7448, (Right) To-Scale, Side-by-side Shock Comparison, (Far Right) Effigear Mimic Gearbox

THE SHOCK

The Shock: I equally did not think it wise to impose 300mm of wheel travel on a shock with 75mm stroke as this would be akin to designing a downhill bike around a tiny XC Shock. Once again, looking at what the motorised riders are running, this time in the world of ATV and snomobiles, I settled on Fox's Float 3 Evol R ATV front Shock. While not rich in adjustment, the huge stroke and air volume render it more than capable for this application, the overall large size also helps with the overall proportion of what is a big ‘big bike’.

GEARING

Low BBs are not possible on 12-inch travel bikes, but with bigger wheels and modern gearboxes, they can be lower in relation to the axles. The development of gearboxes and axle-mounted chainrings has made 40T chainrings no longer necessary, increasing clearance under the bottom bracket - in this case having opted for 26T - in comparison to 40T of old provides over an inch of extra clearance, which was spent on lowering the BB height. A high pivot redirects the travel back and up meaning the saddle is further forward in relation to the wheel upon compression, allowing you to run it lower, giving significantly more room for movement between the legs and contributing to an all-round more ‘rideable’ feel. In this case I opted for the effigear Mimic, due to offering just the right number of gears while having the ability to be run with a standard, non twist-grip shifter.

Big thanks to Effigear for sharing with me the info and resources I needed to complete this project.

Paralatitan Frame
Frame With Gearbox & Shock


The Paralatitan
PUTTING IT ALL TOGETHER
Projected Weight: 20.9kg | 46lbs | 95 1/2 BigMacs
The Paralititan - Full Bike

Paralititan Geo Chart
The Paralititan vs SC V10 Scale Comparison
I see the odd bike release article with a Geo chart which I as a European struggle with as I don't always feel up to the task of converting every dimension I see to metric. This is why I wanted to make this one as inclusive as possible.
A size comparison of the full titan against a SantaCruz V10 to help you picture it in your mind.


THE E-BIKE VERSION
BY POPULAR DEMAND

Having run this design by a number of my friends, a frequent response I got was "You should make an e-bike version."

So here it is:

Paralititan E-Bike Version
"Images you can feel the weight of"

FINAL THOUGHTS

My hope with this undertaking is to show how modern advancements in bike tech have the potential to solve many issues which have plagued the huck bikes of old. And while modern 8-inch bikes are extremely capable, how much more would a bike like the Paralititan be? Maybe this will inspire a builder out there to try a project like this, and maybe, just maybe this will help usher in a New World Disorder.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks


33 Comments

  • 11 0
 I've been waiting for somebody to standardize MABEW in 3125ths.
  • 1 0
 projected weight of 95 1/2 BigMacs, 'merica!
  • 10 0
 Looks like a unno
  • 4 0
 as someone with probably a bit more experience on 12 inch travel bikes than the average rider, I think you might want to steepen up the head angle a bit. Maybe the motocross forks will handle the slack better than a super monster, but I've found that anything under 63 degrees really locks the fork to any small bumps, and at about 61 degrees it will just about outright only react to square edge hits. The best setup I've ridden is the 2005 norco Aline which when overstroked with a 10.5 shock, puts the headangle at about 65/65.5 degrees, which feels pretty perfect for low speed hucking style riding. incredible designs though, I hope to see this riding off big rocks someday!
  • 7 1
 All that...and put's Enve's on it. LOL
  • 6 0
 is Yoki, waki rebranded?
  • 5 0
 Those local green trails better tremble. I'm coming!
  • 1 0
 Besides the need to package the linkage/shock back there, what is the goal of the really long chainstay? Seems like that would create some balance issues (not fine-tuning balance issues that we normally bicker about with 2mm here and there, but like not even in the ballpark of balance with the front center and the large mass on the front).
  • 2 0
 Finally a bike for those who want to be able to "smash harder into everything" aka case the shit out of everything and get away with it
  • 3 0
 Scrap manmade tracks were ready to take on the world.
  • 3 0
 ….and so now it’s cool again. Pay attention kiddos.
  • 3 0
 Enter "Boostmaster 'redid' it first" comments
  • 3 0
 Dust off your Roach pads and say it with me..."kurwa!"
  • 3 0
 Definetly gives Antidote bikes vibes
  • 3 0
 I found all of Canyon's missing vowels.
  • 1 0
 That is an Awesome Job to modernize a 300mm bike kudos to you !!! now we need a new breadth Mad Young Craziness that can ride the bike at it's full potential !!! Beautiful !
  • 2 0
 Mighty fine 12 incher you got there sir!
  • 2 0
 OMG This is amazing and now I want one...
  • 2 0
 ...we're going to need a bigger shuttle... (play "JAWS" theme music)
  • 2 0
 if Antidote bikes opened up manufacturing in Texas
  • 1 0
 looks like an Unno Antidote hybrid on steroids, fascinating concept, looks sick! Big kudos!
  • 1 0
 So when we crowdfunding this? If we swap out the enve wheels it can go down in price by at least half
  • 1 0
 Resurrect the 48h FUNN or Bombshell Crushers wheelset for this project.
  • 1 0
 And Seismic hubs!
  • 2 0
 Streetetz!!!!
  • 1 0
 Scott should pony up some money for Dangerholm to build out 300mm Gambler.
  • 1 0
 I hope @mikelevy adopts MABEW for the field test
  • 1 0
 Are my eyes stupid or is that shock shaft longer than the can?
  • 1 0
 This looks pretty Waki to me, but I really like it!
  • 1 0
 No glover compartment and no water bottle mount.
  • 1 0
 have I overread the wheelsize?
  • 1 0
 Fork and shock design sounds like a job for Intend BC.
  • 1 0
 needs an SDG BigBoy saddle





