The Partymaster Tour returns for 2019

PRESS RELEASE: The Rise
That’s right; the Partymaster Tour is back for its 3rd edition! Kicking off on July 19th, get ready for 16 days of bike riding and live music at the most unique locations. In addition to our team riders, UK street wizard Tom Kicoyne, Russia’s finest Pavel Alekhin and Germany's trick machine Max Otzelberger will be part of the adventure for 2019. The Rise has once again gathered some of the most promising music bands to perform by our side which is guaranteed to set the summer on fire!
Whether you want to ride some unique features, enjoy live music or simply have a good time with good people, you are invited to join the Tour on various events along the 16-days itinerary. If you’ve followed our Web Series
covering the 2018 Tour, it goes without saying that these stops are a must to live summer at it’s best! Make sure to stay up to date with what’s coming via our Facebook Page
, and come celebrate life with The Rise at a stop near you!
