The People of Sea Otter 2022

Bill Cleveland running the Best Day Brewing booth and looking stylish while he's at it.

Some pretty good days - some might even say some Best Days [hah...] at Sea Otter. We're rootin', we're tootin', by god we're shootin' down some alcohol-free craft beer... it's been an absolute blast. For the first real Sea Otter after the initiaiton of the pandemic, it's just invigorating to see the love of the realm coming back, and it also doesn't suck that right now I'm watching dual slalom while I'm doing this interview. It's pretty cool, I guess you could say. — Bill Cleveland of Best Day Brewing

Preston Queen loves to jump.

You can do jumps and sometimes I can go out in the woods and play with my bike and then sometimes I can go out in the woods by myself and then jump and then I can hike back to our house. — Preston Queen, who likes bikes for the same reasons I do

Sea Otter has been fantastic. The first day was a little on the hot side, the last two days have been beautiful, the people have been friendly, and just a dream to talk to. — Mark Campbell of Abbey Bike Tools

Any highlights?

You, you're a highlight! Nobody's taken my picture yet this year, so it's kind of nice to have it. [Mark, I appreciate the flattery. - AL] I think the amount of ebike, the electrification of the Sea Otter, is amazing. It's super crazy. Watching the race yesterday going by here - it was kind of the sport style people with hydropacks and all - was hilarious to see them all just going by in waves. So much fun. — Mark Campbell of Abbey Bike Tools

If he ever jumps ship at Abbey Bike Tools, Mark Campbell could have a bright modeling career ahead of him.

If anyone has an in on those t-shirts... please send me 10.

Fonzy and his 1991 Trek 6000.

#slaythetrail! And why don't we throw in a #yofonzi as well - that's another hashtag. — Fonzy

Are Dippin' Dots truly the ice cream of the future?

Dippin' Dots are the ice cream of the future. We're in the future! The future is here.

The ice cream vendors did well at Sea Otter, especially on the sweltering first day.

Colin McKay and his sweet 1997 Kona A'Ha.

I bought this beautiful 1997 Kona A'Ha on Pinkbike under the influence of wine. Thank you. — Colin McKay, proud owner of the above bike

Those glasses in themselves are iconic, but check out that arm.

Happy 21st birthday to Sydney Lewis, who (unlike me) is an actual photographer and raced the 40k XC race at Sea Otter.

I love the community here. It's just a place to have fun and race and do whatever. — Sydney Lewis, now 21

It was nice to meet everyone who stopped by our tent.

Strong 'good cop' vibes over here.

Not only do these outfits capture the Sea Otter experience this year, but they're oddly reminiscent of what we wore at our latest Field Test... stay tuned.

Saris Racks probably had the best hat swag of all the booths.

Sea Otter is freakin' awesome, best place. Tons of racing, tons of fun people, it's rad. — Zac West

What's the outfit about? I feel underdressed, honestly.

My outfit's about just business casual, yeah, just doing some business around here. — Marchs Schoepe

We're just going to add more friends into each photo here. Left to right, that's Zac West, Marcus Schoepe, and Sean Galusha.

The Fuego 80 was fantastic, super cool course with lots of singletrack. It was fast and windy, like just crazy nuts at the start, and a lot of hype around the LifeTime Grand Prix, so it was really cool to be a part of that. We couldn't ask for better weather today. It was super hot the other day, Thursday, so this was the opposite. It was good! Great course, good riding, lots of smiles around the expo area. — Brian McCulloch, who seems pretty chipper for just having ridden 80k

These dudes were all loaded up with new gear.

It's my first time here! We're having a great time here! Awesome!

Stylin' it. We wouldn't expect anything else from Pit Viper.

Mo (of the Mo and Hannah Youtube channel) seems to have found his doppelganger.

It's all smiles at the dual slalom track.

There were also some good outfits to be found trackside.