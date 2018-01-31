PINKBIKE PHOTO EPICS

The Pinkbike Crew Visits Retallack - Video & Photo Epic

Jan 31, 2018
by Sarah Moore  


THE PINKBIKE CREW VISITS RETALLACK
Featuring Bas Van Steenbergen, Casey Brown, Kenny Smith, Micaya Gatto, & Brett Tippie
Photos by Margus Riga // Video by Chris Ricci

bigquotesWhen your boss walks up to you on week three of your new job at Pinkbike and says, “What are you doing this weekend, do you want to come to Retallack?”… “Hmm, let me check my sched… hell YES!”Andrew Daly, Pinkbike

Pinkbike Retallack Trip
No fun was had at all.
Pinkbike Retallack Trip
The elusive Radek.

The full Retallack experience is pretty incredible, but to be able to share it with some of the raddest folks in the bike industry including Brett Tippie, Casey Brown, Bas van Steenbergen, Micayla Gatto, Kenny Smith, Retallack lodge manager Mike Kinrade, and the legendary Pinkbike staff, was next level.

Over the course of our two and a half day trip, we descended over 30,000 vertical feet, were served up incredible meals and consumed copious amounts of alcohol.

bigquotesThis was my first trip to Retallack. We arrived at the magnificent lodge nestled in the middle of a pristine forest and after unpacking the truck were greeted with an exceptional three course meal with Duck Confit for main. As I was sat eating dinner I thought to myself, 'If the trails are anything like the hospitality, the next few days are going to be a good time!'Adam Price, Pinkbike

Pinkbike Retallack Trip
Welcome to Retallack.

Day 1:
We began with an early breakfast and clear skies. The guides loaded up the shuttle truck, Bas cranked some sweet tunes, and we went straight to the top. The trails at Retallack are incredible - a true labour of love for the trail crew. I’d never ridden trails with such flawless design.

Pinkbike Retallack Trip
Next level transportation to the trailhead.

Pinkbike Retallack Trip
Pinkbike's Andrew Daly and the rest of the crew shuttle up.

Pinkbike Retallack Trip
Ferda girls.


Pinkbike Retallack Trip
Pinkbike Retallack Trip
Pure stoke.

Pinkbike Retallack Trip
Flawless trail design...


Pinkbike Retallack Trip
Pinkbike Retallack Trip
Bas and Kenny pushing back up to get some more.

Day 2:
With a sprinkle of rain overnight, the trails were reset and tacky as all hell. I started to wonder if this was actually heaven on earth? We loaded up the heli for a quick burst up to Texas Peak. The views were spectacular, with mountain range upon mountain range as far as the eye could see. After spending an hour or so capturing some footage of the pros doing their thing, we descended 10,000 feet to the lodge on a mix of shale slope, alpine meadows, perfectly crafted jump trails and loamy single track. The variety was insane. Cold beers and a fire awaited us at the lodge, and the balance-board and Jenga shenanigans went late into the night...

Pinkbike Retallack Trip
Pinkbike Retallack Trip
The stoke that comes with a heli drop.

Pinkbike Retallack Trip
Looks like a good spot for a drop.

Pinkbike Retallack Trip
Yes!

Pinkbike Retallack Trip
Never gets old.

Pinkbike Retallack Trip
Big mountain crew.

Pinkbike Retallack Trip
Pinkbike Retallack Trip
Feels good to be at the top of the world.

Pinkbike Retallack Trip
Micayla and Casey jumping for joy.

Pinkbike Retallack Trip
Tippie tackling the rocky peak.


bigquotesRiding at Retallack is a total dream and like stepping into a postcard. The hand built and machine made trails above the lodge, the alpine heli drops, funky transports, cool professional guides, tasty cuisine, and evening activities are all first class, but it’s the friendly Kootenay vibe that permeates the whole Retallack experience that makes it the best place in the world I’ve ever ridden!!Brett Tippie

Pinkbike Retallack Trip
Casey dropping into the steep chute off of Texas Peak.

Pinkbike Retallack Trip
Steep and rocky.

Pinkbike Retallack Trip
Kenny Smith.


Pinkbike Retallack Trip
Pinkbike's Adam Price.


Pinkbike Retallack Trip
Vast and remote.


Pinkbike Retallack Trip
Lodge Manager Mike Kinrade dropping in.


Pinkbike Retallack Trip
The gang's all here after tackling Texas Peak for breakfast!

Pinkbike Retallack Trip
Time for an alpine party train.


bigquotesRiding with Casey, Bas, Kenny, Kinrade, Tippie, and the rest of the Pinkbike/Retallack crew was the most fun I’ve had on a bike all year! We all have pretty different riding styles, and come from various riding backgrounds, so it kept things interesting depending who you were riding behind. It was a unique gang to spend three days with, and I can only hope we get the opportunity to do it again next year!Micayla Gatto

Pinkbike Retallack Trip
From shale slopes to alpine meadows.


Pinkbike Retallack Trip
Wheelie good photo op.


Pinkbike Retallack Trip
Singletrack at its best.

Pinkbike Retallack Trip
Its very, very best!

Pinkbike Retallack Trip
Back to treeline.


Pinkbike Retallack Trip
The view from above.


Pinkbike Retallack Trip
Perfectly crafted jump trails to finish off day two.


Day 3:
We squeezed a couple of early shuttles in and then most people departed around lunchtime. Trevor (a.k.a Mr. Trailforks) and I stayed back a bit longer and were treated to a few private shuttles on the lower trails at the insistence of our guides. Yes, I’m still pinching myself several months later.

Pinkbike Retallack Trip
Kenny Smith making the most of his time at Retallack.

bigquotesRetallack has become like a second home to me. A home with some of the raddest trails on the planet, amazing meals, heli-rides, glow in the dark frisbee, best friends, and more. I’ve created some of my fondest memories here, and the Pinkbike trip was definitely one for the books.Micayla Gatto

Pinkbike Retallack Trip
Meals at the lodge.

bigquotesI had always heard a lot of good things about Retallack, so finally being able to come and visit the place was quite exciting. I quickly realized what all the hype was about and couldn't get enough of the place, from the incredible trails to the amazing food back at the lodge. The thing that probably stood out most to me about the riding was that even the trails that come down from the alpine are well build and super entertaining the entire way down and it's much more than just a cool view. Cheers to everybody that made this trip happen, I'll definitely be back!Bas van Steenbergen

Pinkbike Retallack Trip
Pinkbike Retallack Trip
Yep, we'll be back.

Shout out to all the Retallack staff for all their hard work, excellent service and friendly smiles. You really made the experience.

Pinkbike Retallack Trip
Until next time.


Must Read This Week
Pinkbike Poll: Does Bike Weight Matter?
62102 views
BTR Pinner - Review
50794 views
The Short, Turbulent Life of URT Suspension
43686 views
Failing the $2,000 Bike Challenge - Opinion
41084 views
Now THAT Was a Bike: 1995 GT LTS
35845 views
Loic Bruni, Finn Iles and Miranda Miller Weigh in on the New World Cup DH Track in Lošinj, Croatia - Video
34884 views
Mike VS Mike: How We'd Spend Our Money - Video
32876 views
2017 Photo of the Year 32 Finalists Announced - Round 1 Voting Open
31617 views

17 Comments

  • + 10
 Thanks for sharing ,nice place and nice choice of riders ! also I want boss like that >>>
  • + 4
 Amazing. I've just looked the price up. Although not totally unreasonable given everything it includes, I'm going to have to start saving now. Hopefully I'll make it there by 2030.
  • + 5
 1:37 A can of Pilsner Urquell served? Czech beer in Canadian mountains? That place must be heaven!
  • + 2
 who could say no to a czech beer? Big Grin
  • - 6
flag WAKIdesigns (7 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @MalleCommencal Who could say no to a czech beer? That pretentious hipster with his IPA from pseudo exclusive microbrewery brewing only one keg a month, using single origin non GMO organic hops?

I personally like it. If I walked into a bar in Canada and found Primator from the tap I'd call my wife and say we are moving in. BTW I heard that there are a few Czechs renting out lodges around BC. There's at least one around Green Lake near Whistler.
  • + 3
 I seem to recall Radek riding a Bullit with a Monster T around COP back in 02/03 range?
  • + 3
 The stuff dreams are made of.
  • + 1
 About to make our 6 year back to continue helping build a legacy of peak lines. Always the most exciting trip of the year.
  • + 2
 I want to go ride my bike! Great content!
  • + 2
 this place is so good. every time an article pops up it makes me smile.
  • + 1
 This place seems like such a gem. One day, one day.........
  • + 1
 Now that is a TeamBuilding event!
  • + 1
 Looks to be an amazing place. Can I come next time??
  • + 1
 Where is this? Looks like fun - I wanna go there now! Smile
  • + 3
 Google is telling me its either a Resort and Spa in Cornwall, UK, or somewhere in British Columbia. TBH, both sound good, but I'd go with the latter.
  • + 1
 “no dice lil peanut”
  • + 1
 Raffle please?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.041588
Mobile Version of Website