The Pinkbike Crew Visits Retallack - Video & Photo Epic





THE PINKBIKE CREW VISITS RETALLACK Featuring Bas Van Steenbergen, Casey Brown, Kenny Smith, Micaya Gatto, & Brett Tippie Photos by Margus Riga // Video by Chris Ricci



When your boss walks up to you on week three of your new job at Pinkbike and says, “What are you doing this weekend, do you want to come to Retallack?”… “Hmm, let me check my sched… hell YES!” — Andrew Daly, Pinkbike





No fun was had at all. No fun was had at all. The elusive Radek. The elusive Radek.



The full Retallack experience is pretty incredible, but to be able to share it with some of the raddest folks in the bike industry including Brett Tippie, Casey Brown, Bas van Steenbergen, Micayla Gatto, Kenny Smith, Retallack lodge manager Mike Kinrade, and the legendary Pinkbike staff, was next level.



Over the course of our two and a half day trip, we descended over 30,000 vertical feet, were served up incredible meals and consumed copious amounts of alcohol.





This was my first trip to Retallack. We arrived at the magnificent lodge nestled in the middle of a pristine forest and after unpacking the truck were greeted with an exceptional three course meal with Duck Confit for main. As I was sat eating dinner I thought to myself, 'If the trails are anything like the hospitality, the next few days are going to be a good time!' — Adam Price, Pinkbike





Welcome to Retallack. Welcome to Retallack.



Day 1:

We began with an early breakfast and clear skies. The guides loaded up the shuttle truck, Bas cranked some sweet tunes, and we went straight to the top. The trails at Retallack are incredible - a true labour of love for the trail crew. I’d never ridden trails with such flawless design.





Next level transportation to the trailhead. Next level transportation to the trailhead.





Pinkbike's Andrew Daly and the rest of the crew shuttle up. Pinkbike's Andrew Daly and the rest of the crew shuttle up.





Ferda girls. Ferda girls.







Pure stoke. Pure stoke.



Flawless trail design... Flawless trail design...







Bas and Kenny pushing back up to get some more. Bas and Kenny pushing back up to get some more.

Day 2:

With a sprinkle of rain overnight, the trails were reset and tacky as all hell. I started to wonder if this was actually heaven on earth? We loaded up the heli for a quick burst up to Texas Peak. The views were spectacular, with mountain range upon mountain range as far as the eye could see. After spending an hour or so capturing some footage of the pros doing their thing, we descended 10,000 feet to the lodge on a mix of shale slope, alpine meadows, perfectly crafted jump trails and loamy single track. The variety was insane. Cold beers and a fire awaited us at the lodge, and the balance-board and Jenga shenanigans went late into the night...



The stoke that comes with a heli drop. The stoke that comes with a heli drop.



Looks like a good spot for a drop. Looks like a good spot for a drop.









Never gets old. Never gets old.





Big mountain crew. Big mountain crew.





Feels good to be at the top of the world. Feels good to be at the top of the world.



Micayla and Casey jumping for joy. Micayla and Casey jumping for joy.





Tippie tackling the rocky peak. Tippie tackling the rocky peak.







Riding at Retallack is a total dream and like stepping into a postcard. The hand built and machine made trails above the lodge, the alpine heli drops, funky transports, cool professional guides, tasty cuisine, and evening activities are all first class, but it’s the friendly Kootenay vibe that permeates the whole Retallack experience that makes it the best place in the world I’ve ever ridden!! — Brett Tippie





Casey dropping into the steep chute off of Texas Peak. Casey dropping into the steep chute off of Texas Peak.





Steep and rocky. Steep and rocky.





Kenny Smith. Kenny Smith.







Pinkbike's Adam Price. Pinkbike's Adam Price.







Vast and remote. Vast and remote.







Lodge Manager Mike Kinrade dropping in. Lodge Manager Mike Kinrade dropping in.







The gang's all here after tackling Texas Peak for breakfast! The gang's all here after tackling Texas Peak for breakfast!





Time for an alpine party train. Time for an alpine party train.







Riding with Casey, Bas, Kenny, Kinrade, Tippie, and the rest of the Pinkbike/Retallack crew was the most fun I’ve had on a bike all year! We all have pretty different riding styles, and come from various riding backgrounds, so it kept things interesting depending who you were riding behind. It was a unique gang to spend three days with, and I can only hope we get the opportunity to do it again next year! — Micayla Gatto





From shale slopes to alpine meadows. From shale slopes to alpine meadows.







Wheelie good photo op. Wheelie good photo op.







Singletrack at its best. Singletrack at its best.





Its very, very best! Its very, very best!





Back to treeline. Back to treeline.







The view from above. The view from above.







Perfectly crafted jump trails to finish off day two. Perfectly crafted jump trails to finish off day two.





Day 3:

We squeezed a couple of early shuttles in and then most people departed around lunchtime. Trevor (a.k.a Mr. Trailforks) and I stayed back a bit longer and were treated to a few private shuttles on the lower trails at the insistence of our guides. Yes, I’m still pinching myself several months later.





Kenny Smith making the most of his time at Retallack. Kenny Smith making the most of his time at Retallack.





Retallack has become like a second home to me. A home with some of the raddest trails on the planet, amazing meals, heli-rides, glow in the dark frisbee, best friends, and more. I’ve created some of my fondest memories here, and the Pinkbike trip was definitely one for the books. — Micayla Gatto





Meals at the lodge. Meals at the lodge.





I had always heard a lot of good things about Retallack, so finally being able to come and visit the place was quite exciting. I quickly realized what all the hype was about and couldn't get enough of the place, from the incredible trails to the amazing food back at the lodge. The thing that probably stood out most to me about the riding was that even the trails that come down from the alpine are well build and super entertaining the entire way down and it's much more than just a cool view. Cheers to everybody that made this trip happen, I'll definitely be back! — Bas van Steenbergen





Yep, we'll be back. Yep, we'll be back.

Shout out to all the Retallack staff for all their hard work, excellent service and friendly smiles. You really made the experience.



Until next time. Until next time.





