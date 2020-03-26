The Pinkbike Guide to Indoor Cycling

9 Key Questions:

Neko Mulally getting limber with it during the lift station warm up session in Lenzerheide last year.

Rollers:

Pros

+ Less expensive

+ Help improve pedal stoke

+ Most similar to riding outdoors

+ Don't have to worry about bike compatibility

Less expensiveHelp improve pedal stokeMost similar to riding outdoorsDon't have to worry about bike compatibility Cons

- Learning curve is steep to start riding them

- Hard to do power workouts on, less variety of workouts

Learning curve is steep to start riding themHard to do power workouts on, less variety of workouts

Tacx Antares Rollers

• Can be retracted to 80 cm

• Conical rollers to ensure your bike remains in the middle

• Suitable for all bikes with a wheel diameter of 26 to 29 in

• Max footprint: 1350 x 470 mm (53 x 18.5 in)

• Weight: 17.0 lbs (7.7 kg)

• Price: $219 USD

• Learn more here







• Can be retracted to 80 cm• Conical rollers to ensure your bike remains in the middle• Suitable for all bikes with a wheel diameter of 26 to 29 in• Max footprint: 1350 x 470 mm (53 x 18.5 in)• Weight: 17.0 lbs (7.7 kg)• Price: $219 USD Saris Aluminium Rollers

• Aluminum roller drums run silent and smooth.

• Fold-flat or stand on end for convenient storage.

• Improve balance, control and ability to ride a straight line.

• 16" wide wheel base fits just about any size of bike and allows plenty of room to move around.

• Maximum wheelbase 44.5" (axle to axle)

• Minimum wheelbase 37.5" (axle to axle)

• Price: $299 USD

• Learn more here



• Aluminum roller drums run silent and smooth.• Fold-flat or stand on end for convenient storage.• Improve balance, control and ability to ride a straight line.• 16" wide wheel base fits just about any size of bike and allows plenty of room to move around.• Maximum wheelbase 44.5" (axle to axle)• Minimum wheelbase 37.5" (axle to axle)• Price: $299 USD

Elite Arion Digital Smart Rollers

• Electronically controlled resistance rollers with wireless FE-C compatibility

• Compatible with third party apps such as Zwift or Trainer Road.

• Integrated step for easy mounting and dismounting.

• Electromagnetic unit that can handle up to 1100 watts at 20 mph

• Price: $451.99 USD

• Learn more here







• Electronically controlled resistance rollers with wireless FE-C compatibility• Compatible with third party apps such as Zwift or Trainer Road.• Integrated step for easy mounting and dismounting.• Electromagnetic unit that can handle up to 1100 watts at 20 mph• Price: $451.99 USD



Tracey Hannah in Vallnord in 2018.

Direct Drive Smart Turbo Trainers:

Pros

+ Best integration with software like Zwift

+ Super precise power readings

+ Can be controlled by software

+ Stable for standing sprints and lots of watts

Best integration with software like ZwiftSuper precise power readingsCan be controlled by softwareStable for standing sprints and lots of watts Cons

- Need a wall plug and power source

- Can't use to warm up at a race

- Need to remove your rear wheel to use

- Might need to purchase a cassette / thru-axle adapter

- Priciest option

Need a wall plug and power sourceCan't use to warm up at a raceNeed to remove your rear wheel to useMight need to purchase a cassette / thru-axle adapterPriciest option

Elite Suito

• ANT+ FE-C & Bluetooth interactive hometrainer

• Wider support base with pre-assembled legs

• Comes with a pre-installed Shimano 11-speed cassette

• Cadence is measured via sensorless technology

• Power output: 1900w

• Price: $799.00 USD

• Learn more here











• ANT+ FE-C & Bluetooth interactive hometrainer• Wider support base with pre-assembled legs• Comes with a pre-installed Shimano 11-speed cassette• Cadence is measured via sensorless technology• Power output: 1900w• Price: $799.00 USD Wahoo Kickr

• Controlled resistance: Can automatically set your resistance via your favorite app or software

• 12x142 and 12x148 thru axle compatibility in addition to standard 130/135mm quick release.

• Ensures clearance for flat mount and disk brake-equipped bikes

• Supports up to three simultaneous Bluetooth connections

• No front wheel block is necessary since you can adjust the height of the KICKR to match your wheel size

• Weight: 47 lb

• Price: $1,199.99 USD

• Learn more here

• Controlled resistance: Can automatically set your resistance via your favorite app or software• 12x142 and 12x148 thru axle compatibility in addition to standard 130/135mm quick release.• Ensures clearance for flat mount and disk brake-equipped bikes• Supports up to three simultaneous Bluetooth connections• No front wheel block is necessary since you can adjust the height of the KICKR to match your wheel size• Weight: 47 lb• Price: $1,199.99 USD

Wahoo Kickr Core

• Controlled resistance: Can automatically set your resistance via your favorite app or software

• 12x142 and 12x148 thru axle compatibility in addition to standard 130/135mm quick release.

• Ensures clearance for flat mount and disk brake-equipped bikes

• Supports up to three simultaneous Bluetooth connections

• Weight: 40 lb

• Price: $899.99 USD

• Learn more here

• Controlled resistance: Can automatically set your resistance via your favorite app or software• 12x142 and 12x148 thru axle compatibility in addition to standard 130/135mm quick release.• Ensures clearance for flat mount and disk brake-equipped bikes• Supports up to three simultaneous Bluetooth connections• Weight: 40 lb• Price: $899.99 USD Kinetic R1

• Uses Kinetic's Rock and Roll technology

• Connects to popular training software via ANT+, ANT+ FE-C, and Bluetooth FTMS

• Compatible with 130 mm and 135 mm quick release hubs and 142 mm and 148 mm (Boost) thru axles

• Max resistance: 2000 watts

• Max slope: 20%

• Price: $665 USD

• Learn more here



• Uses Kinetic's Rock and Roll technology• Connects to popular training software via ANT+, ANT+ FE-C, and Bluetooth FTMS• Compatible with 130 mm and 135 mm quick release hubs and 142 mm and 148 mm (Boost) thru axles• Max resistance: 2000 watts• Max slope: 20%• Price: $665 USD

Xpedo APX Pro

• Electromagnetic resistance

• 5-degrees of side-to-side float

• Aluminum base with legs that spread to 30'' wide

• 68 decibels when you're holding 200-watts

• Max resistance: 2000 watts

• Price: $1,099 USD

• Coming soon here





• Electromagnetic resistance• 5-degrees of side-to-side float• Aluminum base with legs that spread to 30'' wide• 68 decibels when you're holding 200-watts• Max resistance: 2000 watts• Price: $1,099 USD Tacx NEO 2T

• Wireless communication: ANT+ FE-C , Bluetooth Smart open

• No calibration required

• Max. power: 2200 Watt

• Max. incline: 25%

• Footprint: 575 × 750 mm (22.6 × 29.5 in)

• Weight: 21.5 kg (47.3 lbs)

• Price: $1,399 USD

• Learn more here



• Wireless communication: ANT+ FE-C , Bluetooth Smart open• No calibration required• Max. power: 2200 Watt• Max. incline: 25%• Footprint: 575 × 750 mm (22.6 × 29.5 in)• Weight: 21.5 kg (47.3 lbs)• Price: $1,399 USD

Elite Drivo II

• ANT+ FE-C & Bluetooth interactive home trainer

• Automatically adjusts resistance and manages your training session

• Compatible both with road and MTB bikes, includes 142 x 12 mm thru-axle adapters.

• Measures power output with +/- 0.5% accuracy.

• Simulates slopes up to 24%

• Price: $1,199.99 USD

• Learn more here

• ANT+ FE-C & Bluetooth interactive home trainer• Automatically adjusts resistance and manages your training session• Compatible both with road and MTB bikes, includes 142 x 12 mm thru-axle adapters.• Measures power output with +/- 0.5% accuracy.• Simulates slopes up to 24%• Price: $1,199.99 USD Saris H3

• Quiet electromagnetic resistance

• Measures speed, power, cadence with no external sensors

• Thru-axle compatible

• Connects to indoor cycling apps with dual ANT+ FE-C and Bluetooth FTMS standards.

• Maximum power output: 2000 watts

• Weight: 47 lb. (21.3 kg).

• Price: $999.99 USD

• Learn more here

• Quiet electromagnetic resistance• Measures speed, power, cadence with no external sensors• Thru-axle compatible• Connects to indoor cycling apps with dual ANT+ FE-C and Bluetooth FTMS standards.• Maximum power output: 2000 watts• Weight: 47 lb. (21.3 kg).• Price: $999.99 USD

Danny Hart warming up in Lenzerheide, 2017.

Wheel-On Smart Trainers:

Pros

+ Good integration with software like Zwift

+ Quite precise power readings

+ Can be controlled by software

+ Stable for standing sprints and lots of watts

Good integration with software like ZwiftQuite precise power readingsCan be controlled by softwareStable for standing sprints and lots of watts Cons

- Can destroy your rear tire if not a trainer tire

- Need a wall plug and power source

- Can't use to warm up at a race

- Could damage your frame if mounted improperly

- Might need to purchase thru-axle adapter

Can destroy your rear tire if not a trainer tireNeed a wall plug and power sourceCan't use to warm up at a raceCould damage your frame if mounted improperlyMight need to purchase thru-axle adapter

Wahoo Kickr Snap

• Automatically sets your resistance via your favorite app or software.

• LED lights provide a visual confirmation that the SNAP is powered, connected and transmitting.

• Rear Wheel size: 650c RD / 26" MTB / 700c RD / 650b MTB / 29"

• Maximum Power Output: 1500 Watts

• Price: $499.99 USD

• Learn more here

• Automatically sets your resistance via your favorite app or software.• LED lights provide a visual confirmation that the SNAP is powered, connected and transmitting.• Rear Wheel size: 650c RD / 26" MTB / 700c RD / 650b MTB / 29"• Maximum Power Output: 1500 Watts• Price: $499.99 USD Kinetic Road Machine Smart 2 Trainer

• Fully compatible with ANT+ FE-C and Bluetooth® FTMS communication standards.

• Large diameter roller for reduced tire wear

• Frame fits 22-inch to 29-inch wheels

• Ergonomic rubberized knobs and feet

• Price: $259.99 USD

• Learn more here





• Fully compatible with ANT+ FE-C and Bluetooth® FTMS communication standards.• Large diameter roller for reduced tire wear• Frame fits 22-inch to 29-inch wheels• Ergonomic rubberized knobs and feet• Price: $259.99 USD

Kinetic Road Machine Control

• Works with Kinetic Fit, Zwift and TrainerRoad on Bluetooth-connected smart phones, tablets and laptops.

• Controlled resistance to simulate terrain changes in workouts and on virtual courses

• Frame fits 22 inch to 29 inch wheels

• Folds flat

• Max resistance: 1800 watts

• ±3% accuracy

• Price: $349 USD

• Learn more here

• Works with Kinetic Fit, Zwift and TrainerRoad on Bluetooth-connected smart phones, tablets and laptops.• Controlled resistance to simulate terrain changes in workouts and on virtual courses• Frame fits 22 inch to 29 inch wheels• Folds flat• Max resistance: 1800 watts• ±3% accuracy• Price: $349 USD Tacx Flow

• A fully interactive Smart trainer simulating inclines up to 6%.

• A foldable frame for easy storage.

• Wheel-on design for easy setup and storage.

• Measures speed, power and cadence.

• Weight: 9.41 kg (20.7 lbs)

• Price: $369.99 USD

• Learn more here







• A fully interactive Smart trainer simulating inclines up to 6%.• A foldable frame for easy storage.• Wheel-on design for easy setup and storage.• Measures speed, power and cadence.• Weight: 9.41 kg (20.7 lbs)• Price: $369.99 USD

Elite Tuo

• Made with aluminum unit, steel frame and beechwood legs

• Wheel-on hometrainer with automatic resistance adjustment

• Elastogel roller, developed to limit friction noise and decrease tyre wear

• Smart interactive home trainer that interacts with any kind of apps, software, computers and devices

• Power output: 1250w

• Price: $499 USD

• Learn more here



• Made with aluminum unit, steel frame and beechwood legs• Wheel-on hometrainer with automatic resistance adjustment• Elastogel roller, developed to limit friction noise and decrease tyre wear• Smart interactive home trainer that interacts with any kind of apps, software, computers and devices• Power output: 1250w• Price: $499 USD



Val di Sole pits in 2017 had this fleet lined up for the Athertons and Kade Edwards.

Classic Trainers:

Pros

+ Inexpensive

+ Can be brought to a race easily to warm up

+ Stable, good for standing workouts

InexpensiveCan be brought to a race easily to warm upStable, good for standing workouts Cons

- No precise power numbers unless you have a power meter on your bike

- Difficult to integrate with software like Zwift

- Need to purchase a trainer tire

- Could damage your frame if mounted improperly

- Might need to purchase a thru-axle adapter

No precise power numbers unless you have a power meter on your bikeDifficult to integrate with software like ZwiftNeed to purchase a trainer tireCould damage your frame if mounted improperlyMight need to purchase a thru-axle adapter

Blackburn Fluid

• Works with most bike wheel sizes from 26" x 1" TO 29" x 2.3"

• Rubber feet micro-adjust for extra stability on uneven surfaces

• Includes steel quick-release wheel skewer so that your original equipment does not get scratched

• No tension adjustment needed, the harder you ride, the harder it gets

• Max watts: 1000w

• Price: $275 USD

• Learn more here

• Works with most bike wheel sizes from 26" x 1" TO 29" x 2.3"• Rubber feet micro-adjust for extra stability on uneven surfaces• Includes steel quick-release wheel skewer so that your original equipment does not get scratched• No tension adjustment needed, the harder you ride, the harder it gets• Max watts: 1000w• Price: $275 USD Tacx Blue Motion

• Basic trainer with magnetic brake

• Manual resistance control at your handlebar

• No wireless communication

• No mains voltage required

• Maximum resistance is 950 Watts

• Weight: 10.1 kg (22.3 lbs)

• Price: $243.19 USD

• Learn more here



• Basic trainer with magnetic brake• Manual resistance control at your handlebar• No wireless communication• No mains voltage required• Maximum resistance is 950 Watts• Weight: 10.1 kg (22.3 lbs)• Price: $243.19 USD

Saris Mag Trainer

• Magnetic resistance unit

• Five adjustable levels of resistance

• Foldable frame

• Trainer tire recommended

• Optional thru-axle adapter available for 142x12mm and 148x12mm bikes.

• Noise level at 20 mph is 72-76 decibels

• Price: $189.99 USD

• Learn more here





• Magnetic resistance unit• Five adjustable levels of resistance• Foldable frame• Trainer tire recommended• Optional thru-axle adapter available for 142x12mm and 148x12mm bikes.• Noise level at 20 mph is 72-76 decibels• Price: $189.99 USD Saris Fluid 2 Trainer

• Fluid resistance unit

• Self-cooling mechanisms including a fan design to keep the unit performing better, longer.

• Foldable frame with spring loaded, bolt-action lever.

• Trainer tire recommended

• 2" resistance unit roller allows for 650b, 700c, 26", 27" and 29" wheel sizes – up to a 2.0 tire.

• Noise level at 20 mph is 64-68 decibels

• Price: $299.99 USD

• Learn more here



• Fluid resistance unit• Self-cooling mechanisms including a fan design to keep the unit performing better, longer.• Foldable frame with spring loaded, bolt-action lever.• Trainer tire recommended• 2" resistance unit roller allows for 650b, 700c, 26", 27" and 29" wheel sizes – up to a 2.0 tire.• Noise level at 20 mph is 64-68 decibels• Price: $299.99 USD

Blackburn Mag 1 Trainer

• Works with most bike wheel sizes from 26" x 1" to 29" x 2.3"

• Rubber feet micro-adjust for extra stability on uneven surfaces

• Includes steel quick-release wheel skewer

• Folds flat

• Weight: 14.8lb

• Price: $100 USD

• Learn more here







• Works with most bike wheel sizes from 26" x 1" to 29" x 2.3"• Rubber feet micro-adjust for extra stability on uneven surfaces• Includes steel quick-release wheel skewer• Folds flat• Weight: 14.8lb• Price: $100 USD Blackburn Mag 9 Trainer

• Nine levels of resistance

• Indexed remote allows you to change the trainer resistance while riding

• Includes steel quick release wheel skewer so that your original equipment does not get scratched

• Works with most bike wheel sizes from 26" x 1" to 29" x 2.3"

• 750 watts max resistance

• Price: $220 USD

• Learn more here



• Nine levels of resistance• Indexed remote allows you to change the trainer resistance while riding• Includes steel quick release wheel skewer so that your original equipment does not get scratched• Works with most bike wheel sizes from 26" x 1" to 29" x 2.3"• 750 watts max resistance• Price: $220 USD

Omnium Over-Drive

• Fork mount provides ample clearance for postmount and flatmount disc brake systems

• Included 9mm Quick-Release & 12×100mm, 15×100mm & 15×110mm Thru Axle fork adapters

• Includes heavy-duty travel bag for easy transport and storage

• Optional Sled Extension for bikes with longer wheelbase

• Weight: 14lb (6.35kg)

• Price: $429.99 USD

• Learn more here



• Fork mount provides ample clearance for postmount and flatmount disc brake systems• Included 9mm Quick-Release & 12×100mm, 15×100mm & 15×110mm Thru Axle fork adapters• Includes heavy-duty travel bag for easy transport and storage• Optional Sled Extension for bikes with longer wheelbase• Weight: 14lb (6.35kg)• Price: $429.99 USD



Emily Batty and Ellen Noble warming up at Sea Otter in 2019.

Stationary Bikes:

Pros

+ Simple design, easy to hop on

+ Live class options keep it interesting

+ Stable, good for standing workouts

+ Can swap on your pedals and saddle

Simple design, easy to hop onLive class options keep it interestingStable, good for standing workoutsCan swap on your pedals and saddle Cons

- Difficult to store, heavy

- Most expensive option

- Not the same as riding your own bike

Difficult to store, heavyMost expensive optionNot the same as riding your own bike

Stages StagesBike

• You can tune the StagesBike to precisely replicate the fit and feel of your favorite bike

• Standard road bars and saddle included and can be swapped for your personal favorite

• Electronic shift buttons and separate ‘sprint’ buttons

• Works with Zwift, Trainer Road, Sufferfest and others, with ANT and Bluetooth connectivity for all control modes.

• Two USB charging ports and an integrated tablet holder

• Price: $2,599 USD

• Learn more here

• You can tune the StagesBike to precisely replicate the fit and feel of your favorite bike• Standard road bars and saddle included and can be swapped for your personal favorite• Electronic shift buttons and separate ‘sprint’ buttons• Works with Zwift, Trainer Road, Sufferfest and others, with ANT and Bluetooth connectivity for all control modes.• Two USB charging ports and an integrated tablet holder• Price: $2,599 USD



Peloton Bike

• Daily live classes on integrated screen from Peloton's NYC studio directly into your home

• Displays your heart rate in-ride when paired with any ANT+ compatible heart rate monito

• Equipped with Bluetooth 4.0 so most wireless Bluetooth headphones and speakers are compatible

• 4' x 2' footprint

• Price: $2,950 USD for basic package

• Learn more here



• Daily live classes on integrated screen from Peloton's NYC studio directly into your home• Displays your heart rate in-ride when paired with any ANT+ compatible heart rate monito• Equipped with Bluetooth 4.0 so most wireless Bluetooth headphones and speakers are compatible• 4' x 2' footprint• Price: $2,950 USD for basic package



WattBike Atom

• Magnetic resistance

• Third-party connectivity via ANT+ FEC/ANT+/Bluetooth Smart Control

• Power range: 0–2000w

• Weight: 97lbs (44kg)

• Price: $2,599 USD

• Learn more here



• Magnetic resistance• Third-party connectivity via ANT+ FEC/ANT+/Bluetooth Smart Control• Power range: 0–2000w• Weight: 97lbs (44kg)• Price: $2,599 USD

NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle

• Interactive coaching touch screen offering more than 12,000 on-demand streaming video workouts.

• Inertia-enhanced flywheel

• Auxiliary music port and Bluetooth smart receiver

• AutoBreeze workout fan automatically adjusts to match your intensity

• Price: $1999.99 USD

• Learn more here



• Interactive coaching touch screen offering more than 12,000 on-demand streaming video workouts.• Inertia-enhanced flywheel• Auxiliary music port and Bluetooth smart receiver• AutoBreeze workout fan automatically adjusts to match your intensity• Price: $1999.99 USD

Stay Motivated:

Zwift:

TrainerRoad:

Sufferfest:

ALLINSUFPLAN

Other options:

Get Started:

Now, get your set-up dialled with these essentials and then get your sweat on.

Morning warm-up with Myriam Nicole and Thibault Daprela at the 2018 Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup.