The Pinkbike Guide to Indoor Cycling

Mar 26, 2020
by Sarah Moore  

ULTIMATE GUIDE
Indoor Cycling


You're stuck inside. You may have tried some inverted pedalling of your bike, but you've likely realized that it doesn't provide all that much resistance training. With so many other options for indoor cycling, it can hard to decide which is best for your needs. We're here to help with some key questions you should ask yourself when you're looking for a trainer, your different options, and a guide to getting started.




9 Key Questions:

1. Do you want a turbo trainer, rollers or a stationary bike?
2. Do you eventually forsee taking your trainer outdoors? Bringing it to a race to warm up on?
3. How much space do you have for your set-up in your house? Is storage a concern?
4. How comfortable are you with taking your rear wheel off and changing your cassette?
5. Do you have a road bike or city bike or are you using your mountain bike? Disc brakes? Thru axle?
6. Do you already have cadence sensor, speed sensor, heart rate monitor and/or power meter at home?
7. Is noise a concern where you live?
8. How self-motivated are you? Do you have a coach? Do you want to use a program like Zwift?
9. What's your budget?


Neko Mulally getting limber with it during the lift station warm up session in Lenzerheide last year.


Rollers:

There's a definite learning curve to riding on rollers so they aren't going to be for everyone. Once you get a hang of riding on them however, they're great for improving your pedal stroke and are the most similar option to riding a bike outdoors. They're also great because you don't have to worry about thru-axle or disc brake compatibility on them. You'll often see pro XC riders warming up on them before a race because you don't need to remove a wheel or secure the bike in a stand so it's easy jump straight into racing after warming up on them.

Rollers are usually cheaper than smart trainers and lighter, so they can be easier transport. You also have limited workout options with most of them since there's no hill climb simulation or resistance other than your gears. It's also pretty hard to get out of the saddle and simulate a standing effort. If you have rollers at home, it's great to pair them with a cadence meter to add in variety with workouts structured around cadence drills. There are also "Smart" rollers now available that have resistance control and can be connected to software such as Zwift for an immersive experience.

"Smart" means that a trainer is able to communicate wirelessly through Bluetooth or ANT+ with an app on your smart phone or computer. That app can also automatically adjust resistance on your trainer.


Pros

+ Less expensive
+ Help improve pedal stoke
+ Most similar to riding outdoors
+ Don't have to worry about bike compatibility
Cons

- Learning curve is steep to start riding them
- Hard to do power workouts on, less variety of workouts


Tacx Antares Rollers
• Can be retracted to 80 cm
• Conical rollers to ensure your bike remains in the middle
• Suitable for all bikes with a wheel diameter of 26 to 29 in
• Max footprint: 1350 x 470 mm (53 x 18.5 in)
• Weight: 17.0 lbs (7.7 kg)
• Price: $219 USD
Learn more here



Saris Aluminium Rollers
• Aluminum roller drums run silent and smooth.
• Fold-flat or stand on end for convenient storage.
• Improve balance, control and ability to ride a straight line.
• 16" wide wheel base fits just about any size of bike and allows plenty of room to move around.
• Maximum wheelbase 44.5" (axle to axle)
• Minimum wheelbase 37.5" (axle to axle)
• Price: $299 USD
Learn more here



Elite Arion Digital Smart Rollers
• Electronically controlled resistance rollers with wireless FE-C compatibility
• Compatible with third party apps such as Zwift or Trainer Road.
• Integrated step for easy mounting and dismounting.
• Electromagnetic unit that can handle up to 1100 watts at 20 mph
• Price: $451.99 USD
Learn more here









Warm up before quals
Tracey Hannah in Vallnord in 2018.


Direct Drive Smart Turbo Trainers:

Direct drive smart turbo trainers connect with your favourite app and your computer using Bluetooth and/or ANT+, allowing you to get the most out of software like Zwift or TrainerRoad. Their power readings are super precise since your tire is no longer a factor, and their resistance level can be controlled by software. They're also a very stable platform when you want to stand up and push hard on the pedals.

That being said, they're also among the priciest of the options, and you will need a wall plug and power to use them so they're not a good option if you want a trainer that you could use to warm up at a race. You'll also need to remove your rear wheel every time you use your bike on one and you may also need to purchase and additional cassette for use on the trainer since not all models come with one.


Pros

+ Best integration with software like Zwift
+ Super precise power readings
+ Can be controlled by software
+ Stable for standing sprints and lots of watts
Cons

- Need a wall plug and power source
- Can't use to warm up at a race
- Need to remove your rear wheel to use
- Might need to purchase a cassette / thru-axle adapter
- Priciest option


Elite Suito
• ANT+ FE-C & Bluetooth interactive hometrainer
• Wider support base with pre-assembled legs
• Comes with a pre-installed Shimano 11-speed cassette
• Cadence is measured via sensorless technology
• Power output: 1900w
• Price: $799.00 USD
Learn more here





Wahoo Kickr
• Controlled resistance: Can automatically set your resistance via your favorite app or software
• 12x142 and 12x148 thru axle compatibility in addition to standard 130/135mm quick release.
• Ensures clearance for flat mount and disk brake-equipped bikes
• Supports up to three simultaneous Bluetooth connections
• No front wheel block is necessary since you can adjust the height of the KICKR to match your wheel size
• Weight: 47 lb
• Price: $1,199.99 USD
Learn more here


Wahoo Kickr Core
• Controlled resistance: Can automatically set your resistance via your favorite app or software
• 12x142 and 12x148 thru axle compatibility in addition to standard 130/135mm quick release.
• Ensures clearance for flat mount and disk brake-equipped bikes
• Supports up to three simultaneous Bluetooth connections
• Weight: 40 lb
• Price: $899.99 USD
Learn more here
Kinetic R1
• Uses Kinetic's Rock and Roll technology
• Connects to popular training software via ANT+, ANT+ FE-C, and Bluetooth FTMS
• Compatible with 130 mm and 135 mm quick release hubs and 142 mm and 148 mm (Boost) thru axles
• Max resistance: 2000 watts
• Max slope: 20%
• Price: $665 USD
Learn more here


Xpedo APX Pro
• Electromagnetic resistance
• 5-degrees of side-to-side float
• Aluminum base with legs that spread to 30'' wide
• 68 decibels when you're holding 200-watts
• Max resistance: 2000 watts
• Price: $1,099 USD
Coming soon here


Tacx NEO 2T
• Wireless communication: ANT+ FE-C , Bluetooth Smart open
• No calibration required
• Max. power: 2200 Watt
• Max. incline: 25%
• Footprint: 575 × 750 mm (22.6 × 29.5 in)
• Weight: 21.5 kg (47.3 lbs)
• Price: $1,399 USD
Learn more here


Elite Drivo II
• ANT+ FE-C & Bluetooth interactive home trainer
• Automatically adjusts resistance and manages your training session
• Compatible both with road and MTB bikes, includes 142 x 12 mm thru-axle adapters.
• Measures power output with +/- 0.5% accuracy.
• Simulates slopes up to 24%
• Price: $1,199.99 USD
Learn more here
Saris H3
• Quiet electromagnetic resistance
• Measures speed, power, cadence with no external sensors
• Thru-axle compatible
• Connects to indoor cycling apps with dual ANT+ FE-C and Bluetooth FTMS standards.
• Maximum power output: 2000 watts
• Weight: 47 lb. (21.3 kg).
• Price: $999.99 USD
Learn more here




Mr Hart on the warm up spin looking forward to first runs.
Danny Hart warming up in Lenzerheide, 2017.


Wheel-On Smart Trainers:

A wheel-on smart trainer can also connect to your smartphone or computer through ANT+ or Bluetooth and adjusts its resistance to suit a workout. It's stable and easy to use like a direct mount smart turbo trainer although the power measurement is slightly less precise because it isn't connected directly through the drivetrain. Some Friction or Resistance Trainers can be plugged in and controlled using a smartphone app and are Bluetooth compatible, but others simply create resistance with a mechanism that pushes against the tire.

You also may want to invest in a trainer tire if you choose a wheel on trainer since the resistance on the tire can wear your regular tires thin very quickly and trainer tires also help with dispersing heat and reducing noise. You'll also want to be careful about how the trainer mounts to your bike and ensure that it doesn't damage your frame.

Pros

+ Good integration with software like Zwift
+ Quite precise power readings
+ Can be controlled by software
+ Stable for standing sprints and lots of watts
Cons

- Can destroy your rear tire if not a trainer tire
- Need a wall plug and power source
- Can't use to warm up at a race
- Could damage your frame if mounted improperly
- Might need to purchase thru-axle adapter

Wahoo Kickr Snap
• Automatically sets your resistance via your favorite app or software.
• LED lights provide a visual confirmation that the SNAP is powered, connected and transmitting.
• Rear Wheel size: 650c RD / 26" MTB / 700c RD / 650b MTB / 29"
• Maximum Power Output: 1500 Watts
• Price: $499.99 USD
Learn more here
Kinetic Road Machine Smart 2 Trainer
• Fully compatible with ANT+ FE-C and Bluetooth® FTMS communication standards.
• Large diameter roller for reduced tire wear
• Frame fits 22-inch to 29-inch wheels
• Ergonomic rubberized knobs and feet
• Price: $259.99 USD
Learn more here



Kinetic Road Machine Control
• Works with Kinetic Fit, Zwift and TrainerRoad on Bluetooth-connected smart phones, tablets and laptops.
• Controlled resistance to simulate terrain changes in workouts and on virtual courses
• Frame fits 22 inch to 29 inch wheels
• Folds flat
• Max resistance: 1800 watts
• ±3% accuracy
• Price: $349 USD
Learn more here
Tacx Flow
• A fully interactive Smart trainer simulating inclines up to 6%.
• A foldable frame for easy storage.
• Wheel-on design for easy setup and storage.
• Measures speed, power and cadence.
• Weight: 9.41 kg (20.7 lbs)
• Price: $369.99 USD
Learn more here




Elite Tuo
• Made with aluminum unit, steel frame and beechwood legs
• Wheel-on hometrainer with automatic resistance adjustment
• Elastogel roller, developed to limit friction noise and decrease tyre wear
• Smart interactive home trainer that interacts with any kind of apps, software, computers and devices
• Power output: 1250w
• Price: $499 USD
Learn more here






In the Trek pits is a whole fleet of Remedys lined up for the Athertons Grame Mudd and junior Kade Edwards.
Val di Sole pits in 2017 had this fleet lined up for the Athertons and Kade Edwards.


Classic Trainers:

These are what professional downhill athletes' mechanics most often lug to the start hut so that athletes can warm up before dropping in. Enough resistance to warm up with or get a good workout in, without being overly complicated and worrying about power numbers or needing electricity. Simply attach the trainer to your rear wheel (ideally with a trainer tire on it!) and workout based on feel. These are usually the most affordable version of a turbo trainer. Just make sure to check compatibility with your bike and make sure that you aren't putting a clamp on your carbon frame.


Pros

+ Inexpensive
+ Can be brought to a race easily to warm up
+ Stable, good for standing workouts
Cons

- No precise power numbers unless you have a power meter on your bike
- Difficult to integrate with software like Zwift
- Need to purchase a trainer tire
- Could damage your frame if mounted improperly
- Might need to purchase a thru-axle adapter


Blackburn Fluid
• Works with most bike wheel sizes from 26" x 1" TO 29" x 2.3"
• Rubber feet micro-adjust for extra stability on uneven surfaces
• Includes steel quick-release wheel skewer so that your original equipment does not get scratched
• No tension adjustment needed, the harder you ride, the harder it gets
• Max watts: 1000w
• Price: $275 USD
Learn more here
Tacx Blue Motion
• Basic trainer with magnetic brake
• Manual resistance control at your handlebar
• No wireless communication
• No mains voltage required
• Maximum resistance is 950 Watts
• Weight: 10.1 kg (22.3 lbs)
• Price: $243.19 USD
Learn more here


Saris Mag Trainer
• Magnetic resistance unit
• Five adjustable levels of resistance
• Foldable frame
• Trainer tire recommended
• Optional thru-axle adapter available for 142x12mm and 148x12mm bikes.
• Noise level at 20 mph is 72-76 decibels
• Price: $189.99 USD
Learn more here


Saris Fluid 2 Trainer
• Fluid resistance unit
• Self-cooling mechanisms including a fan design to keep the unit performing better, longer.
• Foldable frame with spring loaded, bolt-action lever.
• Trainer tire recommended
• 2" resistance unit roller allows for 650b, 700c, 26", 27" and 29" wheel sizes – up to a 2.0 tire.
• Noise level at 20 mph is 64-68 decibels
• Price: $299.99 USD
Learn more here


Blackburn Mag 1 Trainer
• Works with most bike wheel sizes from 26" x 1" to 29" x 2.3"
• Rubber feet micro-adjust for extra stability on uneven surfaces
• Includes steel quick-release wheel skewer
• Folds flat
• Weight: 14.8lb
• Price: $100 USD
Learn more here



Blackburn Mag 9 Trainer
• Nine levels of resistance
• Indexed remote allows you to change the trainer resistance while riding
• Includes steel quick release wheel skewer so that your original equipment does not get scratched
• Works with most bike wheel sizes from 26" x 1" to 29" x 2.3"
• 750 watts max resistance
• Price: $220 USD
Learn more here


Omnium Over-Drive
• Fork mount provides ample clearance for postmount and flatmount disc brake systems
• Included 9mm Quick-Release & 12×100mm, 15×100mm & 15×110mm Thru Axle fork adapters
• Includes heavy-duty travel bag for easy transport and storage
• Optional Sled Extension for bikes with longer wheelbase
• Weight: 14lb (6.35kg)
• Price: $429.99 USD
Learn more here






Emily Batty had her work cut out for her as she is recovering from a bad cold.
Emily Batty and Ellen Noble warming up at Sea Otter in 2019.


Stationary Bikes:
Stationary bikes have gained popularity outside of spin studios in the past couple years and you can now get versions with touch screens and live stream workouts from the comfort of your home. While they're the heaviest and most cumbersome option to have around the house, they're simple and easy to use. Plus, daily live classes are easily integrated and keep it fresh and interesting, albeit at a cost.


Pros

+ Simple design, easy to hop on
+ Live class options keep it interesting
+ Stable, good for standing workouts
+ Can swap on your pedals and saddle
Cons

- Difficult to store, heavy
- Most expensive option
- Not the same as riding your own bike


Stages StagesBike
• You can tune the StagesBike to precisely replicate the fit and feel of your favorite bike
• Standard road bars and saddle included and can be swapped for your personal favorite
• Electronic shift buttons and separate ‘sprint’ buttons
• Works with Zwift, Trainer Road, Sufferfest and others, with ANT and Bluetooth connectivity for all control modes.
• Two USB charging ports and an integrated tablet holder
• Price: $2,599 USD
Learn more here


Peloton Bike
• Daily live classes on integrated screen from Peloton's NYC studio directly into your home
• Displays your heart rate in-ride when paired with any ANT+ compatible heart rate monito
• Equipped with Bluetooth 4.0 so most wireless Bluetooth headphones and speakers are compatible
• 4' x 2' footprint
• Price: $2,950 USD for basic package
Learn more here


WattBike Atom
• Magnetic resistance
• Third-party connectivity via ANT+ FEC/ANT+/Bluetooth Smart Control
• Power range: 0–2000w
• Weight: 97lbs (44kg)
• Price: $2,599 USD
Learn more here


NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle
• Interactive coaching touch screen offering more than 12,000 on-demand streaming video workouts.
• Inertia-enhanced flywheel
• Auxiliary music port and Bluetooth smart receiver
• AutoBreeze workout fan automatically adjusts to match your intensity
• Price: $1999.99 USD
Learn more here



Stay Motivated:

Zwift:

Enter the world of Watopia with your cycling avatar and get virtual KOMs/QOMs, go on virtual rides with professional riders or your local shop, participate in races, follow training plans and even upload your own workouts. You're a player in a mountain bike video game. If you're on a smart trainer, you can get the resistance to adjust automatically based on a virtual course’s elevation changes or the workout's power numbers. However, Zwift can also calculate your estimated power output via data from speed and cadence sensors if you don't have a smart trainer.

You can follow your friends and engage with fellow riders through messages or giving them a congratulatory "Ride On" when you pass each other. If you have trouble motivating yourself, this is a good platform to develop a network to help coach you. There's a full guide on what hardware your computer and trainer need here. You can sign up for the free 7-day trial today and many smart trainers that you purchase will have a longer introductory free trial. After that it's USD $14.99/month.


TrainerRoad:

TrainerRoad has hundreds of structured, power-based interval workouts and training plans that you can use to target specific events. The TrainerRoad Plan Builder creates a custom plan for your goals with Base, Build, and Specialty phases designed for your targeted race or discipline. Learn more here. It's $19.95 USD a month or $189 if billed annually and you receive a full refund within the first 30 days if you’re not 100% satisfied.


Sufferfest:

Wahoo's Sufferfest division has released a suite of "All In" training plans designed to be completed indoors and to allow many kinds of athletes to maintain -- and improve -- their fitness during this period of social distancing. To make these plans accessible to the most athletes, The Sufferfest is offering new users a free month subscription through a discount code. To ensure that everyone has free access to these plans, new subscribers can use the promo code ALLINSUFPLAN to get 30 days free in addition to the standard 14-day free trial. Learn more here.


Other options:

• Tacx and Rouvy are other virtual training platforms
• Hire a coach to make you a workout program and provide extra accountability, TrainingPeaks is one of many options out there that connects coaches with athletes
• YouTube videos for spinning classes


Get Started:

Now, get your set-up dialled with these essentials and then get your sweat on.

1. Waterbottle or two depending on how long you'll be riding
2. Fan or an open window
3. Rubber mat or yoga mat for your sweat if you aren't on a hard surface
4. Towel or two to wipe your sweat and something to blow your nose with
5. Front Wheel Riser (a yoga block or something waterproof also works)
6. Entertainment (Pinkbike's YouTube channel, Netflix, Red Bull TV, a good podcast, music...) & headphones if you live with someone


Commencal s Myriam Nicole and Thibaut Daprela get stuck into their morning warm up.
Morning warm-up with Myriam Nicole and Thibault Daprela at the 2018 Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup.


