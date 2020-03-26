The Pinkbike Guide to Indoor Cycling

You're stuck inside. You may have tried some inverted pedalling of your bike, but you've likely realized that it doesn't provide all that much resistance training. With so many other options for indoor cycling, it can hard to decide which is best for your needs. We're here to help with some key questions you should ask yourself when you're looking for a trainer, your different options, and a guide to getting started.
9 Key Questions:
1. Do you want a turbo trainer, rollers or a stationary bike?
2. Do you eventually forsee taking your trainer outdoors? Bringing it to a race to warm up on?
3. How much space do you have for your set-up in your house? Is storage a concern?
4. How comfortable are you with taking your rear wheel off and changing your cassette?
5. Do you have a road bike or city bike or are you using your mountain bike? Disc brakes? Thru axle?
6. Do you already have cadence sensor, speed sensor, heart rate monitor and/or power meter at home?
7. Is noise a concern where you live?
8. How self-motivated are you? Do you have a coach? Do you want to use a program like Zwift?
9. What's your budget?Rollers:
There's a definite learning curve to riding on rollers so they aren't going to be for everyone. Once you get a hang of riding on them however, they're great for improving your pedal stroke and are the most similar option to riding a bike outdoors. They're also great because you don't have to worry about thru-axle or disc brake compatibility on them. You'll often see pro XC riders warming up on them before a race because you don't need to remove a wheel or secure the bike in a stand so it's easy jump straight into racing after warming up on them.
Rollers are usually cheaper than smart trainers and lighter, so they can be easier transport. You also have limited workout options with most of them since there's no hill climb simulation or resistance other than your gears. It's also pretty hard to get out of the saddle and simulate a standing effort. If you have rollers at home, it's great to pair them with a cadence meter to add in variety with workouts structured around cadence drills. There are also "Smart" rollers now available that have resistance control and can be connected to software such as Zwift for an immersive experience.
"Smart" means that a trainer is able to communicate wirelessly through Bluetooth or ANT+ with an app on your smart phone or computer. That app can also automatically adjust resistance on your trainer.
Pros +
Less expensive+
Help improve pedal stoke+
Most similar to riding outdoors+
Don't have to worry about bike compatibility
Cons -
Learning curve is steep to start riding them-
Hard to do power workouts on, less variety of workouts
Direct Drive Smart Turbo Trainers:
Direct drive smart turbo trainers connect with your favourite app and your computer using Bluetooth and/or ANT+, allowing you to get the most out of software like Zwift or TrainerRoad. Their power readings are super precise since your tire is no longer a factor, and their resistance level can be controlled by software. They're also a very stable platform when you want to stand up and push hard on the pedals.
That being said, they're also among the priciest of the options, and you will need a wall plug and power to use them so they're not a good option if you want a trainer that you could use to warm up at a race. You'll also need to remove your rear wheel every time you use your bike on one and you may also need to purchase and additional cassette for use on the trainer since not all models come with one.
Pros +
Best integration with software like Zwift+
Super precise power readings+
Can be controlled by software+
Stable for standing sprints and lots of watts
Cons -
Need a wall plug and power source-
Can't use to warm up at a race-
Need to remove your rear wheel to use-
Might need to purchase a cassette / thru-axle adapter-
Priciest option
Wheel-On Smart Trainers:
A wheel-on smart trainer can also connect to your smartphone or computer through ANT+ or Bluetooth and adjusts its resistance to suit a workout. It's stable and easy to use like a direct mount smart turbo trainer although the power measurement is slightly less precise because it isn't connected directly through the drivetrain. Some Friction or Resistance Trainers can be plugged in and controlled using a smartphone app and are Bluetooth compatible, but others simply create resistance with a mechanism that pushes against the tire.
You also may want to invest in a trainer tire if you choose a wheel on trainer since the resistance on the tire can wear your regular tires thin very quickly and trainer tires also help with dispersing heat and reducing noise. You'll also want to be careful about how the trainer mounts to your bike and ensure that it doesn't damage your frame.
Pros +
Good integration with software like Zwift+
Quite precise power readings+
Can be controlled by software+
Stable for standing sprints and lots of watts
Cons -
Can destroy your rear tire if not a trainer tire-
Need a wall plug and power source-
Can't use to warm up at a race-
Could damage your frame if mounted improperly-
Might need to purchase thru-axle adapter
Classic Trainers:
These are what professional downhill athletes' mechanics most often lug to the start hut so that athletes can warm up before dropping in. Enough resistance to warm up with or get a good workout in, without being overly complicated and worrying about power numbers or needing electricity. Simply attach the trainer to your rear wheel (ideally with a trainer tire on it!) and workout based on feel. These are usually the most affordable version of a turbo trainer. Just make sure to check compatibility with your bike and make sure that you aren't putting a clamp on your carbon frame.
Pros +
Inexpensive+
Can be brought to a race easily to warm up+
Stable, good for standing workouts
Cons -
No precise power numbers unless you have a power meter on your bike-
Difficult to integrate with software like Zwift-
Need to purchase a trainer tire-
Could damage your frame if mounted improperly-
Might need to purchase a thru-axle adapter
Stationary Bikes:
Stationary bikes have gained popularity outside of spin studios in the past couple years and you can now get versions with touch screens and live stream workouts from the comfort of your home. While they're the heaviest and most cumbersome option to have around the house, they're simple and easy to use. Plus, daily live classes are easily integrated and keep it fresh and interesting, albeit at a cost.
Stay Motivated:Zwift:
Pros +
Simple design, easy to hop on+
Live class options keep it interesting+
Stable, good for standing workouts+
Can swap on your pedals and saddle
Cons -
Difficult to store, heavy-
Most expensive option-
Not the same as riding your own bike
Enter the world of Watopia with your cycling avatar and get virtual KOMs/QOMs, go on virtual rides with professional riders or your local shop, participate in races, follow training plans and even upload your own workouts. You're a player in a mountain bike video game. If you're on a smart trainer, you can get the resistance to adjust automatically based on a virtual course’s elevation changes or the workout's power numbers. However, Zwift can also calculate your estimated power output via data from speed and cadence sensors if you don't have a smart trainer.
You can follow your friends and engage with fellow riders through messages or giving them a congratulatory "Ride On" when you pass each other. If you have trouble motivating yourself, this is a good platform to develop a network to help coach you. There's a full guide on what hardware your computer and trainer need here
. You can sign up for the free 7-day trial today and many smart trainers that you purchase will have a longer introductory free trial. After that it's USD $14.99/month. TrainerRoad:
TrainerRoad has hundreds of structured, power-based interval workouts and training plans that you can use to target specific events. The TrainerRoad Plan Builder creates a custom plan for your goals with Base, Build, and Specialty phases designed for your targeted race or discipline. Learn more here
. It's $19.95 USD a month or $189 if billed annually and you receive a full refund within the first 30 days if you’re not 100% satisfied.Sufferfest:
Wahoo's Sufferfest division has released a suite of "All In" training plans designed to be completed indoors and to allow many kinds of athletes to maintain -- and improve -- their fitness during this period of social distancing. To make these plans accessible to the most athletes, The Sufferfest is offering new users a free month subscription through a discount code. To ensure that everyone has free access to these plans, new subscribers can use the promo code ALLINSUFPLAN
to get 30 days free in addition to the standard 14-day free trial. Learn more here
.Other options:
• Tacx and Rouvy are other virtual training platforms
• Hire a coach to make you a workout program and provide extra accountability, TrainingPeaks is one of many options out there that connects coaches with athletes
• YouTube videos for spinning classes Get Started:Now, get your set-up dialled with these essentials and then get your sweat on.
1. Waterbottle or two depending on how long you'll be riding
2. Fan or an open window
3. Rubber mat or yoga mat for your sweat if you aren't on a hard surface
4. Towel or two to wipe your sweat and something to blow your nose with
5. Front Wheel Riser (a yoga block or something waterproof also works)
6. Entertainment (Pinkbike's YouTube channel, Netflix, Red Bull TV, a good podcast, music...) & headphones if you live with someone
