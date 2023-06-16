The Pinkbike Podcast: A Deep Dive on Pivot's Wild Prototype DH Bike with Bernard Kerr

And so let's actually talk about this bike in particular. First of all, Kevin, talk to me like I'm a complete idiot, all right? Don't hold back, follow your heart. What is it? Is it a four bar DW link? Six bar? Can you just explain what this design is referred to in terms of suspension design and what the characteristics are that make it that?It's a five bar bike. No, I'm just kidding. (Laughs)We're going to get into decimal places soon.Really in simplest terms, it is a six bar DW6 bike, but one of the pivots is a flex stay.So the seat stay would be the flex stay in this case, yeah?That's correct. So they're technically, I mean, if it was a true six bar, there would be a pivot back there on the seat stay down by the rear axle, probably.Oh god, so a five and a half bar is actually correct. Sh*t.I love that.So it's a DW6, which is what Atherton uses as well. [They] will be the obvious comparison for a lot of the things on this bike, even though there's a lot of differences. Did you try other suspension designs in this process?Yes, we actually built a complete other set of prototype bikes that were a standard DW Link four-bar bike with a little bit higher of a pivot built into it, but we didn't do an idler or anything. So it was more like a Firebird built up into a downhill bike. So we tested, we built and tested two complete sets of prototypes for this. Again, another reason why we went to this system so we could do it so much quicker.Like Kevin said, two complete bikes fully built. So we had the four bar and the six bar and they're set up identical. They had every part the same, everything the same. I think I did 120 runs maybe between the two bikes on them in New Zealand. And Kevin flew out to New Zealand and came out for a couple of weeks and worked with us there. I'd honestly never had calluses as big on my hands. It was just downhill time, downhill. And it's been such a cool process to be a part of.I'm just gonna make an assumption here. The fact that you're riding at six bar right now, does that tell us which one was faster?Yeah, we went backwards and forwards a lot, honestly. And it was really hard—it’s hard to replicate a World Cup track. That is a really, really hard thing to do. And especially comes finals day, even a World Cup track on the first day of practice to the third day of racing, one, two, three days changes a lot. And you need your bike to be best at the end of the third day, that’s when your bike has to work the best. And to replicate that anywhere in the world isn't easy. New Zealand's probably one of the best spots, but both bikes felt really good. But as soon as we started getting to the rougher tracks, and we were literally searching for the roughest parts of tracks to try and test these bikes on, we felt like the six bar just tracked better, braked better, and just carried speed through the rough stuff better.It took a lot of time going backwards and forwards between the bikes. Between shock positions, headsets, rear axles, I think there was 16 versions of each frame, if you changed the shock here, but then put the headset here, but then put the rear axle here, there was 16 versions you could do of each bike. And we had two bikes. There's 32 bikes you could make.Wow.So between trying to change stuff backwards and forwards, it's a huge process and a lot of runs to do. But we came to the conclusion that the six bar felt amazing and was just better on the rough stuff.I imagine that wasn't necessarily an easy decision, Kevin, from an R&D standpoint, because so many of your other bikes have different DNA and there's an advantage to having similar suspension platforms throughout your whole line, how did you feel about it? Were you hoping secretly in your heart of hearts that they would choose the four bar?Absolutely. Yeah, to be 100% honest, I was really hoping it would be the four bar. We've been building four bar bikes for a long time and it's a really good system. It's robust and we know how to design a bike that way quickly and efficiently. Also you think of all the issues with all the extra pivots and chains and all of that. I had hoped for the four bar, but at the same time I'm super excited. I've been designing four bar bikes now for, 15, 16 years. I'm pretty stoked to be working on something new.

If we go back to, right back to sort of the inception of this bike, Bernard, we hear rumors maybe on the media side and some of that filters through, of a certain rider really wanting a high, high pivot bike. We hear other people like Santa Cruz saying they tried one and they didn't like it, and there's similar thing with Aaron Gwin and Neko Mulally doing all these different things now. And I think there's a layer of transparency that we haven't really had in downhill racing for a little while. When you heard about the option of this new suspension system with potentially a higher place pivot, was that something you were madly keen about or coming off your best season ever where you're like whoa whoa, lads don't change a bloody thing we've got this thing sorted.No, honestly, I was super excited from the get go. The first time I heard about these new prototypes was last February. I was in Chile at a street race at the start of 2022. I had a phone call on Teams or Zoom, whatever the hell it was. But yes, I was in Chile at the beginning of 2022 and I saw the first drawings for this. That's how long this has been in the works and Kevin and everyone's been working crazy behind the scenes to make this happen and figure out where we can actually put a crank line and a chain ring.I didn't even question it. We were on the current bikes, obviously amazing. I did really well on it last year. It's... an insane bike, but we've had it for four or five years. So when Kevin said last February, hey, I've got something to show you, it's been exciting from day one. Honestly, I haven't, I probably should question stuff more. I never do. I'm just always excited about a lot of things.Were you late for that call too?(laughs) No, yeah, I missed it. I actually missed that call. I'm lying. Honestly, Matt and Eddie were on the call with Kevin and I wasn't. I went on my own because I missed it. You're not even wrong.(laughs)Bernard, were you envious of some of the racers that had high pivots? Before you had the option of riding a high pivot, did you have high pivot envy?Not really, I don't know. Our current bike is so good and it's so good at pumping. I think as tracks change, for everyday riding our current bike's unbelievable. If you're in bike park, if you're riding downhill. But I think on the World Cup tracks we have now, which are so high speed, maybe, maybe this high pivot thing could be good. I did really good at Snowshoe last year, I got second. The next week at St. Anne. We turned up at St. Anne, it's wet. I'm thinking, I've got this in the bag, man. St. Anne's mine this week. Honestly, I couldn't have been more confident. Timed practice comes around day one. It's wet. I'm like, watch this. Honestly, so confident or cocky. However, people want to see it. I won time practice by almost three seconds. I'm thinking, just a nice run of that, man, I'm on. And as the track dried out, I was like, oh no, we just need some more rain. This track needs to stay slow. Cause I know what it gets like—St. Anne's a high speed, rough track. When it gets that high speed and that rough, I was like, sh*t, these high pivot bikes, I know they're going to come into their own a bit. I got fifth, but I did think the high pivots might've had a little fraction of an advantage on me there.How much faster was first place in Snowshoe?At Snowshoe? 0.4.Do you think [the new bike] would have had 0.4?I don't know dude, that track’s got a lot of pumping and pedaling, but it also has a lot of rough chatter, a lot of rough in that flat rocks at the bottom. It's hard to say, you'll never know. But I don't know man, it's a tough one.As I think it was the comedian Jimmy Carr that said, the first bird gets the worm, but the second mouse gets the cheese. We've seen the Commencal go super high pivot, absolute truck bike and actually come lower [in the pivot placement]. You obviously had a good bike in the Firebird, the current generation, which is doing really well, riders love it. Do you think that actually having a bit of distance and seeing sort of where the conversation's gone has been a benefit? Would you describe this bike as a true high pivot or is it like a medium pivot or? How would you describe it?I would describe it as a medium. Yeah, there's some weird things that happen with really high pivots that riders are certainly noticing. So, we purposefully did not go as high as we certainly could have.

Is the bike that you're riding now the same as what you were testing in New Zealand, or were there changes made between then and now?The one I was on at Lenzerheide is new. We flew someone last week, Pivot has been going around the clock doing 14 hour days. We flew an amazing guy, Doug Tucker, huge shout out to him. He flew from the UK last week to America on a Wednesday, picked the bikes up from Pivot on Thursday and flew the bikes to Munich on Friday. That's how late, so I got, that bike was hand delivered to Austria and picked up from pivot HQ in America last week, four days before Lenzerheide started.Kevin, what's different about that bike?Well, some of the geometry changed a little bit. Some of the parts that we had in there that allowed us to adjust everything around were pulled out to keep things a little simpler.Oh, so some of the several different shock mounting positions and axle length or chainstay lengths and that kind of thing?And where did you end up on geometry for this prototype?Um...Ever-changing, developing.Between these two versions we went shorter on reach. And we went with some of the shorter chainstay length options that we had. So, yeah.Interesting.Well Bernard, how does rear chainstay length affect the most important thing to you: doing horrible stoppies on massive jumps? Does it play at all or?Yeah, it depends what we're talking about. Like Kevin says, I always have such chats with people about are you trying to go faster or are you trying to have more fun? Honestly, I talk to people about that so much because for my downhill race bike, I wanna be as fast as possible, obviously, to win races. But on other things like in the fashion or things going backwards and forwards, I wanna be going as slow as possible whilst having as much fun as possible. So I'm as safe as possible whilst the biggest smile on my face. I don't understand it all the time that people just want to go faster and faster. I want to go as slow as possible whilst having the most fun in a way, but obviously you want to hit big jumps and you want to be stable and you want to... It's a tough one. Like, I don't know, dude.Because it's a mullet now a mullet is easier to whip honestly yeah, realistically It's just gonna be better and easier. I was so against 29er and I got used to it. I loved it full 29, but a lot of the World Cup guys can't believe I was on full 29 last year doing that well at the end of the season, which is weird. But no, everything I've ridden it on feels great. I know definitely the first day on it we went up Skyline in Queenstown. There's a trail called Huck Yeah and I almost crashed because I went off a lip and just did the same kind of flick. And even though the bike is definitely longer, but the rear wheel is small and light. I was sideways way more than I thought. And that was kind of like a shock to start with, but otherwise, no, she jumps good. She's gonna go to Hardline. It's gonna be on the top. The bike's good, man.That was my next question. That's the bike you'll take to Hardline?I don't know, Chris, careful, we'll have to ask this. Chris Cocalis, Pivot owner and founder was in Lenzerheide and he said, are you gonna ride this at Hardline? I said, you tell me, I want to. I think I'm allowed, but sometimes it's hard to read Chris. (laughs)Just give him another Diet Coke and...Coke Zero, not Diet Coke. It's Coke Zero now, mate.It is Coke Zero.I had dinner with him in Taiwan earlier this year. And then later that night, I was coming back from another event or something, and I just see Chris walking across the hotel lobby with a two liter of, I guess Coke Zero. I thought it was Diet Coke, but Coke Zero. And I was just like, that's Chris.Man, that's Chris. Honestly, I said to the boys that we have a couple of my brother and a new guy called Steph that work for the team. I said, when you go to the store today for shopping, it's Coke Zero's bottles in the fridge, no one touches them. And then sure enough, Chris rolled up at the World Cup, gets out of his car, had a Coke Zero in hand. I was like, well, if you want a cold one, they're in the fridge.Oh man, Bernard knows how to manage up.(laughs)