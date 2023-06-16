The Pinkbike Podcast: A Deep Dive on Pivot's Wild Prototype DH Bike with Bernard Kerr

The evolving geometry Brian Park:
Is the bike that you're riding now the same as what you were testing in New Zealand, or were there changes made between then and now?Bernard Kerr:
The one I was on at Lenzerheide is new. We flew someone last week, Pivot has been going around the clock doing 14 hour days. We flew an amazing guy, Doug Tucker, huge shout out to him. He flew from the UK last week to America on a Wednesday, picked the bikes up from Pivot on Thursday and flew the bikes to Munich on Friday. That's how late, so I got, that bike was hand delivered to Austria and picked up from pivot HQ in America last week, four days before Lenzerheide started.Brian Park:
Kevin, what's different about that bike?Kevin Tisue:
Well, some of the geometry changed a little bit. Some of the parts that we had in there that allowed us to adjust everything around were pulled out to keep things a little simpler.Brian Park:
Oh, so some of the several different shock mounting positions and axle length or chainstay lengths and that kind of thing?
Yep, yeah, some of that stuff changed, certainly got locked in a little bit for now, so we could have a little more reliable bike. It's not that we had problems with the other ones coming loose, but you know how it is, the more complex you make stuff, you'd rather keep things simple. So there was that. And yeah, as Bernard said, we were in a mad rush to get that stuff done.
We even had Wolf Tooth make chain rings for us and everything because we didn't have time to make them this round. And it was a big team effort all around really.
And where did you end up on geometry for this prototype?Kevin Tisue:
Um...Bernard Kerr:
Ever-changing, developing.Kevin Tisue:
Between these two versions we went shorter on reach. And we went with some of the shorter chainstay length options that we had. So, yeah.Brian Park:
Interesting.Henry Quinney:
Well Bernard, how does rear chainstay length affect the most important thing to you: doing horrible stoppies on massive jumps? Does it play at all or?Bernard Kerr:
Yeah, it depends what we're talking about. Like Kevin says, I always have such chats with people about are you trying to go faster or are you trying to have more fun? Honestly, I talk to people about that so much because for my downhill race bike, I wanna be as fast as possible, obviously, to win races. But on other things like in the fashion or things going backwards and forwards, I wanna be going as slow as possible whilst having as much fun as possible. So I'm as safe as possible whilst the biggest smile on my face. I don't understand it all the time that people just want to go faster and faster. I want to go as slow as possible whilst having the most fun in a way, but obviously you want to hit big jumps and you want to be stable and you want to... It's a tough one. Like, I don't know, dude.
Because it's a mullet now a mullet is easier to whip honestly yeah, realistically It's just gonna be better and easier. I was so against 29er and I got used to it. I loved it full 29, but a lot of the World Cup guys can't believe I was on full 29 last year doing that well at the end of the season, which is weird. But no, everything I've ridden it on feels great. I know definitely the first day on it we went up Skyline in Queenstown. There's a trail called Huck Yeah and I almost crashed because I went off a lip and just did the same kind of flick. And even though the bike is definitely longer, but the rear wheel is small and light. I was sideways way more than I thought. And that was kind of like a shock to start with, but otherwise, no, she jumps good. She's gonna go to Hardline. It's gonna be on the top. The bike's good, man.Brian Park:
That was my next question. That's the bike you'll take to Hardline?Bernard Kerr:
I don't know, Chris, careful, we'll have to ask this. Chris Cocalis, Pivot owner and founder was in Lenzerheide and he said, are you gonna ride this at Hardline? I said, you tell me, I want to. I think I'm allowed, but sometimes it's hard to read Chris. (laughs)Brian Park:
Just give him another Diet Coke and...Bernard Kerr:
Coke Zero, not Diet Coke. It's Coke Zero now, mate.Kevin Tisue:
It is Coke Zero.Brian Park:
I had dinner with him in Taiwan earlier this year. And then later that night, I was coming back from another event or something, and I just see Chris walking across the hotel lobby with a two liter of, I guess Coke Zero. I thought it was Diet Coke, but Coke Zero. And I was just like, that's Chris.Bernard Kerr:
Man, that's Chris. Honestly, I said to the boys that we have a couple of my brother and a new guy called Steph that work for the team. I said, when you go to the store today for shopping, it's Coke Zero's bottles in the fridge, no one touches them. And then sure enough, Chris rolled up at the World Cup, gets out of his car, had a Coke Zero in hand. I was like, well, if you want a cold one, they're in the fridge.Brian Park:
Oh man, Bernard knows how to manage up.Kevin Tisue:
