The Pinkbike Podcast: A Guide to Adaptive Mountain Biking

Dec 21, 2023
by Henry Quinney  
photo
New art by Taj Mihelich.

One of the fastest-changing areas of mountain biking could be said to be AMTBs. The technology, some of which is shared with e-bikes, is enabling more and more people to get into the sport that we're all so passionate about.

Three riders, Stacy Kohut, Alex Cairns, and Cole Bernier, came down to our Squamish HQ to talk us through where the sport is, as well as where it's going. In this far-ranging chat, we talk about the tech, the trails, and whether the industry is truly set up to embrace this burgeoning sector of the sport.


photo
Stacy steezin' in Whistler.

photo
Cole eyeing up some classic Squamish steeps.

photo
Alex bringing the free-ski attitude to the bike.

Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.

Music Corner

Kazimer's pick:


Dario's pick:


Henry's pick:



1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Awesome to have this coverage! There's some neat stuff happening on the east coast for adaptive riding as well. Checkout the Kelly Brush foundation and Vermont Adaptive!







