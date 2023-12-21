The Pinkbike Podcast: A Guide to Adaptive Mountain Biking

New art by Taj Mihelich.

Stacy steezin' in Whistler.

Cole eyeing up some classic Squamish steeps.

Alex bringing the free-ski attitude to the bike.

Music Corner

Kazimer's pick:

Dario's pick:

Henry's pick:

One of the fastest-changing areas of mountain biking could be said to be AMTBs. The technology, some of which is shared with e-bikes, is enabling more and more people to get into the sport that we're all so passionate about.Three riders, Stacy Kohut, Alex Cairns, and Cole Bernier, came down to our Squamish HQ to talk us through where the sport is, as well as where it's going. In this far-ranging chat, we talk about the tech, the trails, and whether the industry is truly set up to embrace this burgeoning sector of the sport.