The Pinkbike Podcast: Aaron Gwin on Winning, Team-Swaps and What He Would Give for a Rainbow Jersey

Nov 13, 2023
by Henry Quinney  
photo
Art by Taj Mihelich

Whatever metric you use, Aaron Gwin is one of the most successful World Cup racers of all time. Henry sat down with him to talk all his career, what's next and his steps into bike park ownership.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.

Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast Aaron Gwin


Author Info:
henryquinney avatar

Member since Jun 3, 2014
287 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
SaddleSpur’s New Saddle, Presented Without Comment of Any Sort
97866 views
First Look: 2024 Santa Cruz V10 & Suspension Chat with 'The Human Dyno'
61877 views
First Ride: Raaw Madonna V3 - Better Than Ever
60259 views
Review: Rocky Mountain Slayer C50
48698 views
Reader Story: Making a Custom Bike By Recycling Old Frames
45963 views
Neko Mulally's Frameworks DH Bikes Now Available for Preorder
43289 views
First Ride: 2024 Canyon Lux Trail
38637 views
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Pinkbike Editors' Favorite Clipless Shoes
36736 views

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.040685
Mobile Version of Website