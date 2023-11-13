The Pinkbike Podcast: Aaron Gwin on Winning, Team-Swaps and What He Would Give for a Rainbow Jersey

Whatever metric you use, Aaron Gwin is one of the most successful World Cup racers of all time. Henry sat down with him to talk all his career, what's next and his steps into bike park ownership.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.