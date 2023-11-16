The Pinkbike Podcast - Aimi Kenyon Reflects on the Highs and Lows of Another Year of PBR

Aimi Kenyon enjoyed so much success in her first season in the World Cup junior field, but replicating it would push her unbelievably hard. Here, we get a glimpse behind the curtain of Aimi's season.
For all things PBR you can find the tagged articles here
.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.