The Pinkbike Podcast - Aimi Kenyon Reflects on the Highs and Lows of Another Year of PBR

Nov 16, 2023
by Alicia Leggett  
photo
Art by Taj Mihelich

Aimi Kenyon enjoyed so much success in her first season in the World Cup junior field, but replicating it would push her unbelievably hard. Here, we get a glimpse behind the curtain of Aimi's season.

For all things PBR you can find the tagged articles here.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.

Posted In:
Podcasts Pinkbike Racing The Pinkbike Podcast Aimi Kenyon


Author Info:
alicialeggett avatar

Member since Jun 19, 2015
724 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: We Are One Arrival 170 - An Enduro Race Bike That Can Climb
57183 views
Reader Story: Making a Custom Bike By Recycling Old Frames
53095 views
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Pinkbike Editors' Favorite Clipless Shoes
42353 views
Review: Trickstuff Piccola C22 Brakes - Light, Powerful, & Pricey
36494 views
Tech Tuesday - Why Brake Positioning Is More Important Than You Think
31814 views
Polygon Factory Racing Looks to be Shutting Down for 2024
31607 views
GCN+ to Close as Warner Bros. Discovery Looks to Consolidate Streaming Services [Updated with Information from WBD]
29805 views
Slack Randoms: Boris Bike Hour Record Attempts, Gee Atherton at Rampage, Exploding Gold & More
28788 views

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.026869
Mobile Version of Website