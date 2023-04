The Pinkbike Podcast: Alicia Leggett on Her Big Crash, Head Injury, & Recovery

Art by Taj Mihelich





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 175 - ALICIA LEGGETT ON HER BIG CRASH, HEAD INJURY, & RECOVERY

April 7th, 2023



A coma, a priest, a miraculous recovery, and looking forward.



Pinkbike editor Alicia Leggett was in Bellingham last September when she went down hard on the Blue Steel jump line, suffering such a severe traumatic brain injury that a priest was called to perform last rites which, thankfully, weren't needed. Check out ' I Crashed Hard - A Post-Injury Update from Alicia ' to read her own account of the accident and recovery.Today's show sees Alicia and I chat about her crash and subsequent coma, recovering from a TBI, and looking forward.