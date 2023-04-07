The Pinkbike Podcast: Alicia Leggett on Her Big Crash, Head Injury, & Recovery

Pinkbike editor Alicia Leggett was in Bellingham last September when she went down hard on the Blue Steel jump line, suffering such a severe traumatic brain injury that a priest was called to perform last rites which, thankfully, weren't needed. Check out 'I Crashed Hard - A Post-Injury Update from Alicia
' to read her own account of the accident and recovery.
Today's show sees Alicia and I chat about her crash and subsequent coma, recovering from a TBI, and looking forward.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 175 - ALICIA LEGGETT ON HER BIG CRASH, HEAD INJURY, & RECOVERY
April 7th, 2023
A coma, a priest, a miraculous recovery, and looking forward.
Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple
, Spotify
, RSS
, Megaphone
, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page
for the complete list of episodes.
19 Comments
We missed you a lot Alicia - hoping to hear you'll be back on the cast, online & on the bike soon.
We’ll get into some new stuff next week and then sea otter.
Hoping to see Alicia back contributing to PB as soon as she is ready!!
Having said that... no more F1 by pinkbike podcast?
Also, when the Specialized embargo should fall.. because the rumor was yesterday and that didn't happened.. nor today, from what I can see; #where is that new, obnoxious hyper expensive, bike from Spez?, I need my daily dosage of nice things I cannot afford to ride!
edit. fortunately, my accidents had much lower implications... months of headache and unbalance but I got over them and I wish everyone who suffers such crashes to recover quickly and safely...; I wish ppl would just try to be less d.vmb.
p.s. go ahead and downvote this as well.
Mostly, it's great to hear of her progress and recovery so far.