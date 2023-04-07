The Pinkbike Podcast: Alicia Leggett on Her Big Crash, Head Injury, & Recovery

Apr 7, 2023
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich


Pinkbike editor Alicia Leggett was in Bellingham last September when she went down hard on the Blue Steel jump line, suffering such a severe traumatic brain injury that a priest was called to perform last rites which, thankfully, weren't needed. Check out 'I Crashed Hard - A Post-Injury Update from Alicia' to read her own account of the accident and recovery.

Today's show sees Alicia and I chat about her crash and subsequent coma, recovering from a TBI, and looking forward.




THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 175 - ALICIA LEGGETT ON HER BIG CRASH, HEAD INJURY, & RECOVERY
April 7th, 2023

A coma, a priest, a miraculous recovery, and looking forward.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.

Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall Standings] Final Results from the Derby Enduro World Cup 2023
82691 views
[April Fools] Tech Briefing: April 2023
59832 views
Slack Randoms: Attempting to Break SRAM Transmission, the Smallest Functioning Bike & More
48776 views
First Ride: Guerrilla Gravity's Updated Smash
42555 views
First Ride: Classified's Electronic Two-Speed Powershift Hub
41897 views
First Look: 2023 Habit - Cannondale's Most Popular Bike Gets Revitalized
41885 views
The Backhand Fist Stem Packs a Punch
34092 views
EXT Launches Aria Shock
33473 views

19 Comments

  • 11 0
 Thanks for the honesty and for presenting another example of why helmets and proper head injury care and recovery are so important. Hopefully it stirs many toward better preventative measures, and inspires and gives hope to those going through the battle. Hoping your recovery continues, slowly but surely. Take care out there!
  • 5 0
 Hell yes for Alicia's recovery, bummer for no pods in 2 weeks but hell yes again for yet another pod. As Chair of the OCD PB Pod Crew - I approve, and now I can sleep again. I'm still lobbying for 2 casts per week (one Q&A would be low hanging fruit ya know) but mostly - glad to hear Alicia's recovering well - a great way to wrap up this week.

We missed you a lot Alicia - hoping to hear you'll be back on the cast, online & on the bike soon.
  • 1 0
 We recorded a Taipei show video pod wrap up last week but weren’t that happy with it so we scrapped it.

We’ll get into some new stuff next week and then sea otter.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark:

Hoping to see Alicia back contributing to PB as soon as she is ready!!
  • 2 0
 Great conversation! Stay positive Alicia; its a new adventure, the pieces will all fall into place (whatever those may be). I think being open about the struggles/challenges that come with recovery (like doing this podcast) will help countless others who are silently going through their own hardships.
  • 5 0
 Unbelievable!! So glad to hear the progress
  • 5 0
 My heart is warmed by hearing this awesome being’s voice ❤️
  • 5 0
 It makes me happy to hear the amazing progress Alicia is making.
  • 1 0
 3 surgeries 7 screws and a plate and i still can't use my pinky. All the money, occupational therapy and recovery time and I would have been better off not listening to the doctors. Glad your back!
  • 2 0
 Have a strong and careful recovery Alicia!
  • 1 0
 So good to hear of the progress that you are making Alicia!!!
  • 1 0
 Great to hear you voice back on the podcast Alicia!!!
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.036350
Mobile Version of Website