The Pinkbike Podcast: Ben Cathro On Leading Pinkbike Racing, Troubleshooting His Brain & Focusing On His Strengths

Dec 14, 2023
by Alicia Leggett  
photo
New art by Taj Mihelich. Thanks Taj for putting me in my happy place!

Ben Cathro is someone who helps the rest of us understand World Cup racing by making videos breaking it down. His video work with Pinkbike led him to start Pinkbike Racing, and now he's led the team for two seasons. Ben himself is a racer, coach, video creator, team manager, team mentor, father, husband, friend... in this episode, we talk about the struggle of managing all of it, both with the team and as a person, plus he tells me about his process, his retirement from racing, and more. I really enjoyed Ben's openness and thoughtfulness, and I hope others enjoy this episode too.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.

Music Corner

Kazimer's pick:


Henry's pick:



