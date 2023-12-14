The Pinkbike Podcast: Ben Cathro On Leading Pinkbike Racing, Troubleshooting His Brain & Focusing On His Strengths

New art by Taj Mihelich. Thanks Taj for putting me in my happy place!

Music Corner

Kazimer's pick:

Henry's pick:

Ben Cathro is someone who helps the rest of us understand World Cup racing by making videos breaking it down. His video work with Pinkbike led him to start Pinkbike Racing, and now he's led the team for two seasons. Ben himself is a racer, coach, video creator, team manager, team mentor, father, husband, friend... in this episode, we talk about the struggle of managing all of it, both with the team and as a person, plus he tells me about his process, his retirement from racing, and more. I really enjoyed Ben's openness and thoughtfulness, and I hope others enjoy this episode too.