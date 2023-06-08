The Pinkbike Podcast: BMX Backgrounds & Breaking Bikes with Taj Mihelich

Jun 8, 2023
by Henry Quinney  
Art by Taj Mihelich

Why do bikes break? And would we want to ride the bikes that don't? Everything in bike design is a compromise and having bikes finally struck the right balance between durability and performance?

Taj breaks lots of bikes and parts, in ways that you may not be familiar with. We discuss what bike parts are allowed to break, and what is unforgivable. We also send out a challenge to any product managers listening and ask them if they're confident enough in their bike to send it for a true test under Taj.




Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.

Music Corner


It's just a bit nice. My choice.

Brian's second choice - I've ignored his first suggestion on principle.

Kaz's choice.

Taj's choice.


4 Comments

  • 6 1
 if your thinking of asking show some restrain people
  • 2 0
 Inquiring minds want to know.
  • 1 0
 Where is ......
  • 1 0
 I too, have a BMX background.





