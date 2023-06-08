The Pinkbike Podcast: BMX Backgrounds & Breaking Bikes with Taj Mihelich

Art by Taj Mihelich

Why do bikes break? And would we want to ride the bikes that don't? Everything in bike design is a compromise and having bikes finally struck the right balance between durability and performance?Taj breaks lots of bikes and parts, in ways that you may not be familiar with. We discuss what bike parts areto break, and what is unforgivable. We also send out a challenge to any product managers listening and ask them if they're confident enough in their bike to send it for a true test under Taj.