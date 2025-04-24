Powered by Outside

The Pinkbike Podcast: Body Armor Banter, Bushing Anger, & Vintage Dream Bikes

Apr 24, 2025
by Mike Kazimer  




Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.


We'd love to answer some of your questions - feel free to ask away in the comments, or leave us a message here. Thank you!


Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.



Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast


Author Info:
mikekazimer avatar

Member since Feb 1, 2009
1,915 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
YT Industries USA Closing After Failing to Reach Agreement With YT Germany
91004 views
Adolf Silva's First Video Injury Update After Rampage Crash
64563 views
Rider Sues Specialized, Claims Turbo Levo Motor ‘Defect’ Caused Him to Crash
54989 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
47675 views
Racing Rumors: Oisin O'Callaghan to Trek, Dakotah Norton Off Mondraker, Changes for the Yeti Team & More
36620 views
KrankE MTB Offers Analog Conversion Kits for Your eMTB
36582 views
A Brief History of Gearbox Mountain Bikes
31026 views
Does Red Bull Rampage Need to Change? - An Interview With Tarek Rasouli
30456 views

55 Comments
  • 531
 I’m ok with the e-bikes, I’m just hoping PB will start adding more Pickleball content.
  • 240
 Hey buddy, don’t start that up again. Comment section got so riled up about pickleball the last time it came up, people forgot about e-bikes.
  • 82
 This is hilarious to me because I recently started playing tennis. I'm not the biggest fan of e-bikes or pickleball. I don't hate either of them because I'll likely join them when my body becomes decrepit, but they are currently both just a nuisance.
  • 21
 That there's some solid humo(u)r
  • 10
 @dookeh: The Shady Palms Senior Citizen's Nudist Retreat has some good pickleball facilities and offer free lessons. many of the players ride their e-bikes to the facility.
  • 260
 I miss levy.... like a lot.
  • 210
 For those who don’t know, Levy hosts the Velo podcast and is just as great as he was when he started the PB podcast. Good enough to listen to nerdery about road and gravel bikes for an hour
  • 51
 Mike Levy
  • 20
 @VtVolk: I want a gravel/road bike, but am not really involved in that scene. Still, he runs one entertaining podcast.
  • 61
 @VtVolk: I miss Levy and now Henry so much, I listened to the Velo podcast this week and it was somehow more entertaining than this podcast even though I had no idea what they were talking about and I have no interest in gravel or road bikes.
  • 31
 To the Colorado guy asking about tires: The guys were spot on about the semi-slicks. They work great out here. Run them mostly on the front range and in bike parks (Trestle, Keystone). I haven’t been anywhere in this state where they don’t work. Currently run Specialized Slaughters, but have also used Schwalbe Rock Razors. I expect Minion SS would also be good. Use a slightly heavier casing like DD or EXO+ ( or other manufacturers’ equivalent).

Up front I’ve gone with Minion DHF in simple EXO casing, Specialized Butchers and Schwalbe Magic Mary. I don’t need the heavy casing up front. I’m a pretty medium weight rider 175-180lbs all geared up. If you’re heavier or an aggressive racer, by all means, step the casing up a notch.
  • 11
 Minion comes only in EXO DoubleCompound or the Bikepark version which is hard to find and is heavy af Also, SS has very weak braking traction, However, Rekon could do the trick
  • 10
 @catamplifier: I’m riding a Minion DHF with the simple EXO compound this very moment. Unless they started making the DHF in only the DD in the last year, I don’t know what you mean. And I’m on a Slaughter. Braking is fine. Again, this question was specifically for Colorado, which is where I live. Might not be great in other terrain. Or maybe I just don’t brake much.
  • 10
 @TheR: I guess I wasn't clear enough. I meant Minion SS. DHF is of course available in different compounds and casings.
  • 20
 @catamplifier: on the back wheel, the DD is perfect. I’m running a slaughter with the Specialized equivalent of DD (or close to).

Anyway, different strokes for different folks. Be well out there!
  • 10
 @TheR: Have missed something, but you're running the DHF as a rear? If so, does it brake better thana DHR2 on the rear?

Has anyone tried running an Assegai on the rear, but but running the pressures i the mid 20s (psi)? I have usually run my rears at about 22 with a Magic Mary. But when things dry out/harden up, i could get away with 26. Are the Assegais still draggy at those higher pressures?
  • 20
 @minesatusker: Assegai rolls like sht even when it's on the front and 3CT. Just tested by wheel swapping with my friend. 3CT Assegai vs 3CG DHR2 on front - DHR does pretty much everything better except for the shape/transfers lugs, etc.
DHF rolls almost the same as DHR on the rear, but brakes worse. Assegai on the back - was never a fan of it. Brakes meh... rolls badly.
  • 10
 @minesatusker: No, I’m running a DHF up front with the EXO casing. I’m running a semi-slick (Specialized Slaughter) in back with a heavier casing. It’s been a while (probably 7-8 years), but I have run DHF and Butcher on the back wheel. Both were fine.

Keep in mind, I’m in Colorado, USA. The guy who asked the question in the podcast was from Colorado and was asking about tires for Colorado riding. Results may vary elsewhere.
  • 10
 @catamplifier: No worries and thanks for the info.
  • 10
 @TheR: Gottcha and thanks for the feed back. I am certainly not riding in Colorado, but appreciate a rear tyre that can hook up when you need to slow down, without having to get your backside on your tyre.
  • 10
 @minesatusker: DHR tends to brake into drifting, but if you get used to it, it's pretty controllable

Have you considered Schwalbe? People who hate rear drifting tend to like magic mary. I haven't ridden it, but you can just test it if any of your buddies got one.
  • 10
 @catamplifier: Funnily enough i preferred the magic marys on front rear, as for me they did seem to drift, whereas my experience with DHR2s was they would grip and then breakaway.

I found the Big Betty was better than a DHR2, but didn't have the braking performance of a mary.

I tried an Assegai up front recently, as i had one lying round. They are more readily available here and cheaper than marys.
  • 10
 A big reason for replacement bushings is simply after a stanchion scratch. Super common for suspension service centers. If a customer has a nick or scratch or divot, that jagged aluminum gets deposited in or damages the plastic replaceable wear item, the $6 bushing. Damaged stanchions are very common, but there’s no point in replacing the CSU on old bushings because any material from the fork scratch is in that bushing. I have no idea what rockshox would recommend for a stanchion scratch, maybe replace the entire fork? Throw your whole bike away?

When fox created the oEM rhythm series to appease the big corporate product management teams, the non-replaceable bushings were simply cheaper. This trickled into the Marz line as it was based on Rhythm series.

Anytime someone is seeking performance gains, fork chassis tuning and bushing sizing play a big roll. And it’s a lot more common sense to have a cheap replaceable bushing in case someone goes a little overboard with their bushing sizing tool. You guys have seen that, right?
  • 21
 Maybe in 10 to 20 years. The brands that have recently gone out of business will be vintage collectibles. So hold on tight to them
  • 70
 Not a knock on a company like Revel, because by all measures it seems they made great bikes. But they’re not exactly iconic, and unfortunately people will barely remember them in 10 years. Maybe Rocky or GT, but not for their recent offerings.
  • 20
 @TheR: yes, A lot of times novelty has to play a big part in desirability in a vintage market or race Pedigree. Revel only somewhat novel item was the CBF suspension, but any bike company can license it. I have a GG I plan to ride it for a long or till it breaks. Used prices tanked once The news was out that GG was going out of business.
  • 10
 Nobody expected VW's to ever be worth anything. A friend of mine bought TWO runners for $50. He totalled both for fun.
  • 80
 In 10 or 20 years those of us that survive will be living in stockades using sticks to fight off outsiders - on that basis, I'd hold onto anything with a metal frame as it'll make a better weapon. 820mm DH rated handlebars might go up in value too for the same reason...
  • 10
 Vintage MTB Festival www.vintagemtb.org 4th edition in 2024, there's gonna be a vintage ride at Roc d'Azur as well...
  • 10
 I didn’t listen but boy back around 2013/14 did I wish I could afford an intense tracer 275 or devinci spartan
  • 20
 I still use my Devinci Spartan 2015, inspired by Steevie Smith #longlivechainsaw I know that Damien Oton said when he 'retired' that it was his favourite bike.
  • 20
 @mikekazimer will you review the Chisel soon please?!
  • 10
 For the guy asking about moderate geo aluminum trail bikes, I'd also add Banshee to the mix.
  • 10
 I hope that too !
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.017255
Mobile Version of Website