The Pinkbike Podcast: Body Armor Banter, Bushing Anger, & Vintage Dream Bikes

Up front I’ve gone with Minion DHF in simple EXO casing, Specialized Butchers and Schwalbe Magic Mary. I don’t need the heavy casing up front. I’m a pretty medium weight rider 175-180lbs all geared up. If you’re heavier or an aggressive racer, by all means, step the casing up a notch.
Anyway, different strokes for different folks. Be well out there!
Has anyone tried running an Assegai on the rear, but but running the pressures i the mid 20s (psi)? I have usually run my rears at about 22 with a Magic Mary. But when things dry out/harden up, i could get away with 26. Are the Assegais still draggy at those higher pressures?
DHF rolls almost the same as DHR on the rear, but brakes worse. Assegai on the back - was never a fan of it. Brakes meh... rolls badly.
Keep in mind, I’m in Colorado, USA. The guy who asked the question in the podcast was from Colorado and was asking about tires for Colorado riding. Results may vary elsewhere.
Have you considered Schwalbe? People who hate rear drifting tend to like magic mary. I haven't ridden it, but you can just test it if any of your buddies got one.
I found the Big Betty was better than a DHR2, but didn't have the braking performance of a mary.
I tried an Assegai up front recently, as i had one lying round. They are more readily available here and cheaper than marys.
When fox created the oEM rhythm series to appease the big corporate product management teams, the non-replaceable bushings were simply cheaper. This trickled into the Marz line as it was based on Rhythm series.
Anytime someone is seeking performance gains, fork chassis tuning and bushing sizing play a big roll. And it’s a lot more common sense to have a cheap replaceable bushing in case someone goes a little overboard with their bushing sizing tool. You guys have seen that, right?