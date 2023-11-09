The Pinkbike Podcast: Brook Macdonald on MSA, and What He Needs to Ride at His Best

Nov 9, 2023
by Henry Quinney  
photo
Art by Taj Mihelich

Brook is a fan favorite, and not without good reason. We talk about his reputation for being tough, his bike setup, and what it's like coming back to Mont Sainte Anne.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.

Music Corner

Alicia's pick:


Henry's pick:


Editor Eric's pick:



