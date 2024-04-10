The Pinkbike Podcast: Does Mountain Biking Need Its Own 'Drive to Survive'?

Apr 10, 2024
by Henry Quinney  
Romain Dompnier and Madison Wallinger explain what goes into a season of in-depth mountain biking coverage, the power of archetypes and how race coverage can help the sport grow.


Music Corner

Dario's pick:


Mike's pick:


Alicia's pick:


Henry's pick:



11 Comments
  • 6 0
 No.
  • 2 0
 Also no
  • 1 0
 Nein.
  • 3 0
 I would say yes. More sponsorship dollars with flow into the sport and athletes would get paid more. It would have to be hosted by Rob Warner of course.
  • 3 0
 Hey pb make your question a poll, I like clicking things
  • 2 0
 I’d rather gatekeep the sport and try to convince others that it’s more fun to go golfing.
  • 2 0
 No, don't give the warner brothers/ discovery more shitty ideas
  • 3 1
 Drive To Survive basically ruined F1 so I’d say no
  • 1 0
 F1 ruined F1 with their stupid hybrid engines, cost cap + super restrictive regulations, 2021 Abu Dhabi bullshit, unpunished sexually abusive team principal, superstar 3x driver who seems to care more about sim racing than actual racing, and the fact that the teams are a literal cartel and won’t allow an 11th team on the grid because they’re too greedy.
  • 2 0
 no it does not
  • 1 0
 No.







