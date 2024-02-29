Pinkbike is experiencing server issues, the site is loading slow and many functions are not working (Uploading content).
We apologize for the inconvenience, get out and enjoy some trails this weekend.

The Pinkbike Podcast: Eliot Jackson on the Early Days of Pinkbike, Grow Cycling's 2024 Plans, & More

Feb 29, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
photo
Art by Taj Mihelich.

Eliot Jackson has been a busy guy after retiring from World Cup DH racing. He's a Red Bull commentator, an ambassador for various cycling brands, the founder of Grow Cycling Foundation, and the organizer of a brand new event called Aspire. As you can imagine from listening to him on live broadcasts, he's a really fun guy to chat with and Alicia, Brian and I were lucky to catch up with him earlier this month before he headed to Australia to commentate at Red Bull Hardline.

Our free flowing conversation ranges from his early days as a racer and how Pinkbike founder Karl Burkat mentored him on the business aspects of the bike industry, to diversity in the bike industry and the opening of Grow Cycling Foundation's Inglewood Pump Track in Los Angeles County in California.

To learn more about the Aspire event, click here.


photo


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.

Music Corner

Alicia's pick:


Dario's pick:



Posted In:
Interviews Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast Grow Cycling Foundation Alicia Leggett Brian Park Eliot Jackson Sarah Moore


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,295 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Jackson Goldstone After Hardline Crash - 'I've Most Likely Torn My MCL'
58256 views
Review: 2024 Norco Optic - High Pivot, Short Travel
57992 views
Review: 2024 Norco Sight - For All the Mountains
56936 views
Spotted: Did Specialized Just Soft-Launch a New Epic? 
56127 views
Push Industries Releases Nine.One Inverted Fork
51260 views
Spotted: Prototype High Pivot Canyon Sender
44959 views
Industry Digest: 30% Drop in Shimano Annual Bike Sales, Apple Vision Pro Shopping Apps, Brake Lever Lawsuits & More
39026 views
[Update: Bike has been Returned] Jim Monro's Atherton DH Bike Stolen from Red Bull Hardline Tasmania
36494 views

12 Comments
  • 6 0
 Great pod. Been having some great guests lately.

From a tech side, have you guys ever thought of getting Zero Friction Cycling on to talk about drivetrain wear and lubrication?
  • 5 0
 Now this is one I am really looking to listen to. I dig Eliot’s approach to life and living.
  • 4 1
 "the weekend lasted 20 years...." I can relate to that lyric/story of my life. Tyring to make up for that by yolo'n on memestonks.
  • 5 0
 Always great listening to Elliot. His enthusiasm is infectious.
  • 3 0
 Elliot is by far the best ambassador for mountain biking I know of. Much respect.
  • 1 0
 Him and Brett Tippie me thinks
  • 5 3
 Please verify your bank account if you'd like me to access the Pinkbike podcast...
  • 1 2
 I had two bikes for sale for over a year and apparently they were so buried under boosted ads that the scammers couldn't find me. I actually gave up on selling them and finally deleted my ads today because I have upgraded both bikes so much that the listings were essentially for bikes that don't exist anymore.
  • 3 0
 Where would you fit in a Whistler hardlline course?
  • 2 0
 As an aside ......why would you put news abouit a safey recall on a bike behind a paywalled article??
  • 3 1
 It’s not paywalled, just goes over to bicycle retailer.

Also, for when we do link to other outside sites, they have moved to a metered paywall anyway so you should be able to read them.
  • 3 0
 Shoot dang, guys. Appreciate y'all.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.039560
Mobile Version of Website