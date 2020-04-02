The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 1 - Why Are Bikes So Expensive?

Apr 2, 2020
by Brian Park  


Normally the spring is a hectic time in the mountain bike media world—endless travel for trade shows and races and press camps. But this year is different, and we're all staying close to home. So, just like every other group of cooped up millennials, we're kicking off a podcast.

Hosted by Mike Levy and featuring a rotating cast of the Pinkbike editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

That said, we're all sick of hearing about Coronavirus, so for this first episode we're skipping the news and kicking things off by jumping straight into a discussion about value bikes. What did we learn from our Field Trip to test inexpensive bikes? Why are some bikes so expensive? Where should product managers be putting their resources? What are the best parts to upgrade?

Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, or wherever else you get your podcasts.


THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 1 - WHY ARE BIKES SO EXPENSIVE?
April 2nd, 2020

Levy, Kaz, & Brian have a frank discussion about value in the bike industry.

Let us know what you think! What topics would you like to hear from us on? Would you be interested in a video version? Do you enjoy it this candid or should it be more scripted?

Posted In:
Podcasts Reviews and Tech The Pinkbike Podcast


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Mariske Strauss Contracts COVID-19]
89013 views
The Grim Donut is Already Spawning Imitations
69277 views
Bike Check: 9 of the Pinkbike Office Staff's Personal Rides
66253 views
Video: We Tested Our Bike From The Future - The Grim Donut Part 2 [April Fools]
54009 views
Bike Check: Maxime Chapuis' Specialized S-Works Enduro
46336 views
Field Trip: Calibre's $1,400 Bossnut - The Boss of Low Cost
45605 views
Video: The Ochain Chainring Spider Promises Chainless Performance
42100 views
The Best April Fools Day Jokes From the Mountain Bike Industry
42036 views

42 Comments

  • 26 1
 Reason No1: because people buy them
  • 2 0
 1 and only
  • 1 0
 Boom!
  • 1 0
 @JaumeAmoros: I'm completely aware that compared to, let's say, motorcycles, MTBs tend to have the economy of scale against them, as well as having way more optimized components in terms of materials and processes. But it is like that because that's what the market demands
  • 3 3
 How DARE these people, who in general are SMB folks (at some point) make a profit, pay bills and even hire staff. That is ridiculous how just because capitalism creates wealth we have to pay more for a product than we want....they are almost as bad as the diamond industry, almost.
  • 1 2
 @RoadStain: The problem isn't that they're making money. It's more the margins. I'm also fairly certain that they'd be even more profitable if they made the sport more accessible but what do I know...
  • 1 0
 @DangerDavez: I don't think there's a problem in them making money at all, this even considering that the margins are that high at all (which I highly doubt).
No brand is holding you at gunpoint forcing you to buy that 10k Specialized Enduro.
Right next to the Enduro are those amazing Vitus and Honzos, recently teste here at PB
  • 1 0
 @Arierep: Im moreso looking at the component and accessoriy manufacturers. They are the ones charging an arm and a leg.
  • 13 0
 Oh good I said “rear fork”. That’s just great.
  • 2 1
 @brianpark: ...said the bishop to the choir boy.
  • 1 0
 Subscribed but not available yet.
  • 1 0
 @Maverick18T: Which platform do you use for your podcasts? We'll try and get that fixed as soon as possible
  • 1 0
 @jamessmurthwaite:

Apple
  • 1 0
 @jamessmurthwaite: Hey there, at the moment its not showing up on the Google Podcast app.
  • 9 0
 Bikes aren't expensive. Plenty of fantastic mountain bikes for $1500 USD or so. The problem is we all want to drive Ferrari's and Lamborghini equivalent bikes because they're sort-of within reach for alot of people. Why are cars so expensive? Why is wine so expensive? You can say the same thing for any product when you are looking at the high-end version of the product. Bikes are fine. What other sport can you run out and buy basically 99.9% of the exact same bike as what the top-level pro's are riding for often less than $10k? Try to do that with a motorcycle, car, etc. and you'll be looking at several hundred thousand dollars in some cases. Your $50,000 Mustang or Audi isn't 1/3 the car that you see a pro racing on a track, but your $3500 mountain bike could damn well give a pro a run for its money in the right hands.
  • 1 0
 True story!
  • 2 0
 Exactly. Most of us can not afford our dream car. We can however afford our dream bikes.
  • 1 0
 but most of us is not pro. we are regular joe's and, maybe some dentists
  • 8 1
 economics 101 and all that supply n demand stuff, cuz we're suckers to pay that much. you can get a whole dirt bike for almost the same price as some enduro and DH rigs --- and those have real horse power not watts like the silly Ebikes. motocross products are often cheaper than bike products --- I can sell MX boots for less than some XC shoes and there's like 10 times more material, gloves.. same.. clothing..same.... even helmets can be cheaper or same price even though they're much more material lubes --- same thing -- motorcycle and auto products are way cheaper than bicycle products same thing applies to all sorts of products we often pay waaaay too much money for-- fishing, golf, tennis boating, camping... the only thing that's common.. it's all made in China.. that needs to stop for about 20 years
  • 1 1
 While I agree with some of your points, I have always thought that its difficult to compare complete mtb pricing to moto pricing because of the (massive) economy of scale difference. Mtbs are a niche sector of the bike industry and within that niche there's the even smaller DH and enduro niches. Point being that Kawasaki sells a metric sh!t tonne more motos that say Specialized sells mtbs. Kinda like a Maxxis Assguy costs more than some car tires - that's because the car tire company sells millions of those tires versus the thousands of Assguys maxxis sells, so they can offer a volume "discount ". Its a little more complicated than that I'm sure, but that's the general idea.
  • 1 0
 @jackalope: Know why Tri stuff costs so much? Easy, because the demographic on average can afford to pay it.
  • 1 0
 @RoadStain: It's because Triathletes are all clinically insane.
  • 2 0
 Great you've launched a podcast guys, I've downloaded it on Spotify already and hope this stays a regular thing when you're allowed out to play again! Hope we see (hear) RC on there too.
I hope you keep plugging other podcasts on your homepage, they need all the support they can get - the more biking podcasts out there, the less shit my commute!
  • 1 0
 Yeeeeewww thats what we like to hear!
  • 1 0
 Too many manufacturers + huge potential performance.

- If you only had 3 manufacturers economies of scale would bring pricing down (assuming they don't form some kind of illegal consortium to keep prices high and actually compete against each other of course)

- High end bikes have huge potential performance levels (just because most of us don't use it, doesn't mean it isn't available) people often compare MTB to a motorcycle, take a look a motorcycles suspension internals, you will have to fit aftermarket £1k internals to bring forks damping upto the standard of a £6k MTB and they still wont have near the same performance to weight ratio / performance regarding the chassis - same with many other parts like handlebars, stems etc etc.
  • 4 0
 Banks and governments have ruined the financial system.
  • 1 1
 Slight tangent --- I used to sell Santa Cruz because it was one of MADE IN USA options I sold at the shop along with Dean, Ellsworth and Mountain Cycle. I sold three SuperLites to these guys who were doing some long, epic race somewhere and they wanted a MADE IN USA brand... made the deal, special ordered three of them, all in the same color. bla bla bla... I get the bikes, open one of the boxes ... put the bike in the stand, the first thing I notice is the MADE IS TAIWAN sticker on the BB shell... I'm like WWWWHHHAAAAT?!?!?! since when? sorry, SC, did I miss the memo? whenju move production to Taiwan and why the F am I still paying the same price because clearly you made the move to reduce production cost, there is no other reason. The guys settled to the SC's anyway because they didn't have time to get something else but, had they known in advance, they would have bought a Dean or Ellsworth
  • 2 0
 Never understood why where something was made was such a big deal to people. The best stuff is the best stuff. Where it made is irrelevant.
  • 1 0
 @tomhoward379: not to my friends and neighbors who make stuff right here at home.
  • 1 0
 @RobKong: but what if my, or other people’s, friends and neighbours make something better? Most people buying a (country that they live in) made bike or whatever aren’t buying it from their friends or neighbours. In the example above, the customers want to support an ‘American’ brand (owned by a Dutch company) but are complaining that the brand is making more money by outsourcing manufacturing. Make your mind up.
  • 1 0
 Wow, starting a podcast during this time... You gonna give yourselves bangs and get a sourdough starter too?

:sighs, subscribes:

Can’t wait to listen Smile
  • 3 1
 Because Dentists need to ride too.
  • 2 0
 Welcome to the podcast world PB!
  • 1 0
 Are bigger bikes really better? Matt Walker on a medium this week really made me feel comfortable in my own skin. LOL
  • 3 0
 eMTB is the new golf
  • 1 0
 Have you guys not heard of the Box Prime 9 and 8 Speed drivetrains? They would be perfect for budget bikes!
  • 1 0
 give it another few weeks of lockdown and no one will be able to afford food, let alone a tesco bike
  • 1 0
 Video or it didn't happen
  • 1 0
 That is quite the dick shaped microphone.
  • 1 0
 GEOMETRY PODCAST PLEASE
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer - you can only go so far with geo on beginner bikes as they wont ride aggressively enough for a slack HA (and corresponding long rear). It also means the SA is limited by the length of the rear (F/R balance). Optic geo would work but anything more progressive is going to feel dead.
  • 1 0
 Sick, podcasts rule

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.012594
Mobile Version of Website