THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 1 - WHY ARE BIKES SO EXPENSIVE?

April 2nd, 2020



Levy, Kaz, & Brian have a frank discussion about value in the bike industry.

Normally the spring is a hectic time in the mountain bike media world—endless travel for trade shows and races and press camps. But this year is different, and we're all staying close to home. So, just like every other group of cooped up millennials, we're kicking off a podcast.Hosted by Mike Levy and featuring a rotating cast of the Pinkbike editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.That said, we're all sick of hearing about Coronavirus, so for this first episode we're skipping the news and kicking things off by jumping straight into a discussion about value bikes. What did we learn from our Field Trip to test inexpensive bikes? Why are some bikes so expensive? Where should product managers be putting their resources? What are the best parts to upgrade?Available on Apple Podcasts Google Play , or wherever else you get your podcasts.Let us know what you think! What topics would you like to hear from us on? Would you be interested in a video version? Do you enjoy it this candid or should it be more scripted?