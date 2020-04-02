Normally the spring is a hectic time in the mountain bike media world—endless travel for trade shows and races and press camps. But this year is different, and we're all staying close to home. So, just like every other group of cooped up millennials, we're kicking off a podcast.
Hosted by Mike Levy and featuring a rotating cast of the Pinkbike editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
That said, we're all sick of hearing about Coronavirus, so for this first episode we're skipping the news and kicking things off by jumping straight into a discussion about value bikes. What did we learn from our Field Trip
to test inexpensive bikes? Why are some bikes so expensive? Where should product managers be putting their resources? What are the best parts to upgrade?
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 1 - WHY ARE BIKES SO EXPENSIVE?
April 2nd, 2020
Levy, Kaz, & Brian have a frank discussion about value in the bike industry.
Let us know what you think! What topics would you like to hear from us on? Would you be interested in a video version? Do you enjoy it this candid or should it be more scripted?
No brand is holding you at gunpoint forcing you to buy that 10k Specialized Enduro.
Right next to the Enduro are those amazing Vitus and Honzos, recently teste here at PB
Apple
I hope you keep plugging other podcasts on your homepage, they need all the support they can get - the more biking podcasts out there, the less shit my commute!
- If you only had 3 manufacturers economies of scale would bring pricing down (assuming they don't form some kind of illegal consortium to keep prices high and actually compete against each other of course)
- High end bikes have huge potential performance levels (just because most of us don't use it, doesn't mean it isn't available) people often compare MTB to a motorcycle, take a look a motorcycles suspension internals, you will have to fit aftermarket £1k internals to bring forks damping upto the standard of a £6k MTB and they still wont have near the same performance to weight ratio / performance regarding the chassis - same with many other parts like handlebars, stems etc etc.
:sighs, subscribes:
Can’t wait to listen
