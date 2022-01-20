Art by Taj Mihelich

you should be able to finally listen to episodes 94 to 100 on whatever podcast app you like to use







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 100 - Q&A WITH THE PB EDITORS

Jan 20th, 2022



Aliens and a bit about bikes.



Previous Pinkbike Podcasts

We're back in business for 2022 and kicking off the new year with another big question and answer episode with myself, Sarah Moore, Henry Quinney, and Mike Kazimer. This time around we're loaded up with tech questions ranging from carbon versus aluminum, electronic suspension being banned, the bikes we'd keep for the next four years, and plenty more. We also chat about how our opinions have changed on e-bikes, why Kazimer doesn't care about aliens, the work we're most proud of, and many other things.Also, if you've had trouble finding the Pinkshow on Spotify, iTunes, and other places, we've fixed the issue andFeaturing a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.